Ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. the Devils, Craig Berube discussed the Blue Jays advancing to the World Series and reuniting Max Domi with Auston Matthews ahead of the matchup against New Jersey.

Morning Skate Lines – October 21

Berube confirms Leafs going with this lineup tonight: Knies – Matthews – Domi

Maccelli – Tavares – Nylander

Joshua – Roy – McMann

Robertson – Lorentz – Jarnkrok McCabe – Tanev

Rielly – Carlo

Benoit – Ekman-Larsson Stolarz starts

Do you think the enthusiasm for the Blue Jays can rub off on your team?

Berube: Well, it can. I think guys are watching and seeing the emotion of the game and the team camaraderie when you watch the Blue Jays. They are a very tight group. It is very visible.

What kind of sports fan are you? How do you behave when you watch other sports?

Berube: I don’t cheer. I am just sitting there watching it. I don’t really say much. I let other people say all of the dumb comments.

Chris Tanev was talking about the “little things” in sports, and how they stand out when watching.

Berube: For sure. I watch the Blue Jays, and I have watched them pretty closely throughout the playoffs, and a little bit before. I have had the opportunity to meet the manager, the coaches, and some players. They are a very tight-knit group.

I watch their guy, Vladdy, closely. I watch how he interacts with all of the guys, how much energy he brings all of the time, and the happiness for his teammates when they do something well. He has a lot of energy and a lot of positive vibes around him.

A lot of them do, but he is their main guy. He brings that. The whole team feeds off of it.

What did you think when you saw Vladdy show up to the game in the Auston Matthews jersey?

Berube: It is awesome. He is a Toronto guy. He supports the Maple Leafs, I am sure, just like we do with the Blue Jays. It is great to see. It’s awesome.

Max Domi mentioned that he noticed how much of a “team” the Jays are, and wants to incorporate that here.

Berube: That is what it is all about, right? It doesn’t matter what type of team you have. You could be a powerhouse with a lot of home run hitters. A lot of teams are built in different ways. The Jays are built a certain way.

The manager said it: The bottom half of their lineup really drives their team. They get on base and do the little things to get on base. Springer gets the opportunity to knock a couple in, and that is how it all works, right? They get contributions from everybody, which is important.

Do you have a World Series prediction?

Berube: Blue Jays. Did you want me to say something different?

In how many games?

Berube: I don’t know. I won’t predict that. That is why they play the games. We’ve got to see what happens. But I am very happy for the Blue Jays. It’s awesome to see. Great for the city.

Is Easton Cowan sitting out just a case of the numbers game?

Berube: I think he needs a reset where he gets a game to watch. It is always good for young guys to watch a game at some point. But Cowan is in a good spot.

How close is this team to the identity you want to see from the players through six games?

Berube: I talked about consistency the other day. We have stretches of good identity and how we want to play, but again, we kind of get off track a little bit. We need more 60 minutes game, per se.

Do you expect the chemistry between Max Domi and Auston Matthews to return quickly?

Berube: I think the chemistry is there. I don’t believe it’s not there. It is just a matter of executing and doing the right things to make it work, right? They know each other. They have been around each other. They’ve played with each other. I am not so much worried about the chemistry, but it’s just about executing and doing the right things.

What is the mindset heading into this matchup against the Devils?

Berube: We are excited. We’re playing a good team that is playing well. It is a good challenge for our team tonight.