Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins, which dropped the Maple Leafs’ record to 8-6-1.

On the team’s performance:

On three of the goals, we ended up bringing the puck back into our zone. We didn’t need to. We could’ve just gotten it out. They ended up scoring on three of them. We didn’t execute well enough with the puck early on with some of those plays. I think we all have to be better, including the goalie. We didn’t execute well enough. To me, we caused all of those goals ourselves.

On the team’s inconsistency so far this season:

It is frustrating. It is. I’ve talked to you guys about it before. It’s frustrating.

On Bobby McMann fighting Nikita Zadorov after Zadorov knocked Scott Laughton out of the game:

It is a great response by Bobby, sticking up for his teammate. I thought it was a headshot. I’ve got to take a closer look at it, but I will.

On Scott Laughton’s status:

I don’t know yet. He won’t be playing tomorrow.

On Anthony Stolarz’s performance so far this season:

I mean, there is a lot of good, but I think it’s inconsistent, like our team. That’s what I see.

On why the goaltending has dipped compared to last season:

It’s a combination, I think. I don’t think we are as tight as we were last year. I do feel that. There are good stretches of it, but not enough. The last goal is just a turnover. I don’t know what you want the goalie to do on that play.

On Dennis Hildeby’s performance in relief:

He looked solid. He was pretty calm in there. He made the saves. I thought we defended better down the stretch, giving him the bad-angle shots and so on. He was fine, for me. He looked good.

On whether there is any concern about Anthony Stolarz’s workload:

I think that is part of it, for sure, but it is what it is right now.

On whether he’s decided on the starting goalie for Sunday’s game against Carolina:

Not yet.

