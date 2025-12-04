In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ recent stretch of three wins in four games (including an impressive win over Florida), the emergence of a possible identity line, Troy Stecher’s early impact, and the ongoing power play frustration.
Episode Topics
- The optimism inspired by the consecutive wins over Pittsburgh and Florida (0:50)
- The forward lines finally returning to the original pre-season plan, more or less (5:45)
- The promise shown by the Joshua-Roy-McMann line (18:15)
- Troy Stecher’s highly encouraging start to his Leafs tenure (29:00)
- William Nylander: not himself of late? (42:30)
- The major negative of the past week: the ongoing power play struggle (47:00)
- How should the Leafs manage Joseph Woll’s workload? (1:05:00)
