After Sunday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed the recent contributions of Scott Laughton and Dennis Hildeby, the status of his injured players, and the decision to make practice optional.

What stands out about Scott Laughton’s level of play recently?

Berube: He has a lot of energy out there. He is skating well and is aggressive. It is paying off for him, and he is helping our team on the penalty kill and in a lot of the situations he is put in. We can move him around on different lines at times because he provides energy and skating. He is really on top of things right now with his feet and is scoring some goals for us.

What did you see from Dennis Hildeby in Saturday’s game in terms of how he’s handled the task at hand?

Berube: He’s been good. Coming in the other night in Carolina, he closed the door for us in that game and looked very calm and cool in there. Last night, again, he was good. He gave us a chance to win the game.

Is there any clarity on a timeline for Anthony Stolarz?

Berube: There actually is not right now. He is still not on the ice. I am not sure yet where he is at.

How about Chris Tanev?

Berube: We’ll see. He is getting looked at this week — Wednesday, I believe — so we should know some more information after that in terms of where he is at. He feels good. He’s skating and working hard. But we’ll have to see when he is looked at on Wednesday.

Is there an update on Joseph Woll?

Berube: No, not really. He is progressing the right way. As I said, it is probably going to be a week.

What went into the decision to make today’s practice optional?

Berube: Rest after a long road trip. We got back, and I felt our energy was pretty low in the game — not so much the first period, but after that, it was pretty low. A lot of guys need rest. That’s why I made it optional today.

How have you viewed the team’s defensive play recently?

Berube: I think we changed a few things, and the guys are buying into it. We are killing more plays and are more aggressive. There are still extended shifts in our own zone that we want to get rid of, but if we look at the overall big picture lately, it has been a lot better.

How do you view the standings? You have been behind a bit, but you’re only four points out of first place in the division.

Berube: I don’t think you focus on that. It will take care of itself if we take care of our business. That is what we have to focus on. You focus on the Tampa game and getting two games. I don’t think we can get too caught up in the standings.

Tampa Bay is battling some injuries and has lost three in a row, but they’ve still won seven of their last 10. What are you seeing from the Lightning right now?

Berube: Well, they have great high-end players. We all know that. It is a hard-working team. They’ve played a certain way for a long time now. Their power play can be lethal when their guys are in there. It is a good team and has been for a long time.

How much are you focused on opponents game to game, especially with the games coming fast and furious on the schedule, compared to just keeping your own identity strong?

Berube: It’s keeping your identity and the team playing a certain way. Yeah, there are certain tendencies from the other teams you need to be aware of — and obviously, certain players on other teams, and knowing how they play the game — but overall, it is just about playing our game and playing to our identity as much as possible.