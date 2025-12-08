Ahead of Leafs vs. Lightning, Tampa head coach Jon Cooper discussed his team’s injury situation, former Leaf Pontus Holmberg, and Team Canada’s preparation for the 2026 Olympics.

How has your team handled the avalanche of injuries it has faced?

Cooper: If you take away a little bit of a disastrous start — we won one of our first seven — I’ve really liked the way we’ve played. Every team gets injuries. For us personally, going back to 2017, I don’t remember — even through our Cup runs and all of that — this ever happening to us. There is a lot of money sitting in the stands, but it is encouraging to see the young guys who have come in and filled the gaps for us.

Our compete level has been pretty darn good. It is unfortunate that we’ve lost three in a row, but the coach is mad at the result and not at the effort or way we’ve played. It is one of those things where we are not getting points, but we are doing well. Hopefully, we don’t let the frustration set in, understanding that we are doing good things and will get results.

How much do you think the truncated schedule has contributed to all of the injuries?

Cooper: I don’t know. It is hard. I don’t think so. I don’t feel that. When guys get hurt, everyone is looking for why. To me, with scheduling, if everyone was hurt with groins, there is the potential for that. You can’t explain a shoulder or a head. That’s just unfortunate.

What has stood out about Pontus Holmberg and how he has fit into your group?

Cooper: Oh, wow. I love that kid. His strength on his skates and the puck with how he protects it — you can’t take it from him. When you need to kill another team’s momentum, just put it on his stick, and he will do it all by himself.

He is a competitor. He is big and strong. He is a foundation of a really good line for us that may not score every single night, but it can tilt the ice. He is a big part of it.

Holmberg was known as a quiet kid here in Toronto. Has he come out of the shell a bit in Tampa?

Cooper: I shouldn’t say this. Coach, don’t say it…

As all teams do, they had the rookie party. This is the first time we’ve had a substantial number of rookies. I always ask who the MVP is. He might have gotten some votes.

Did he have to sing a song?

Cooper: Honestly, I don’t know, but I guess he was great. First of all, he is a Swede, and who has met a bad Swede? Nobody. They’re the best. English is not his first language. I guess they had fun. He was really fun. And he has really fit in well with us.

How much are the Olympics on your plate on a day-to-day basis now?

Cooper: It is getting more and more as it gets closer. It is one of those things… Being the Canadian coach, you really, really get the best effort out of the Canadians every time you are in a game.

Listen, I am one of many who are watching these players, and I can’t stress enough the work that is going into picking this team. The decisions are going to be tough — excruciatingly tough. That is a good thing; the kids are playing well. Coming down to the next couple of weeks, it is crunch time.

How much are the kids like Connor Bedard making your lives more difficult?

Cooper: It is a good thing, though, isn’t it? Good for them. It is just amazing that kids that young can come in and have such a positive impact on the game. When they say it is a young man’s game, it really is. These are extreme talents.

What is your reaction to the rink size being a little shorter than NHL standard?

Cooper: Well, we had a good idea that was going to happen. It is just going to matter where it is shorter. Is it going to be shorter in the neutral zone? Is it going to be shorter in the end zone? That is a big part of it.

Ultimately, though, it is not 25 feet shorter, but it is a little different. Ultimately, though, everybody is playing on it, so you can’t sit there and cry foul on that.

How much are you already in contact with the veteran “locks” on the roster — the Sidney Crosbys, the Connor McDavids? Do you let them do their thing throughout the season?

Cooper: It is hard. I probably had more contact with them before Four Nations. Now, there are relationships built, so there are text messages and stuff like that, whereas I used to speak with them more. Fortunately, for me, we have run into each other. We just played against Sid. We played with Connor a little bit earlier. I have spent time with MacKinnon. We have played these guys.

I would say there has been (contact), but with Four Nations, there was the newness of everything going on. I’ve kind of got a good footing on what’s going on moving forward.

Do you have the sense that Sidney Crosby is just as jacked up for it as ever?

Cooper: Oh, there is no question. He is amazing. You talk briefly about your teams, and then it is a lot about the Olympics and what is going on. He is excited because he loves them. He has played in a few, and to have him around as a guy who is the voice of experience is a big win for us.