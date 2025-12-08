Ahead of Monday’s game against Tampa Bay, head coach Craig Berube discussed inserting Calle Jarnkrok into the lineup in the place of Nick Robertson, the struggles on the power play, swapping in Dakota Mermis for Philippe Myers on the blue line, and the challenge against the Lightning.

What went into the decision to swap Calle Jarnkrok into the lineup?

Berube: More penalty killing. It is a good power play over there (in Tampa), and I just wanted an extra killer in tonight. That line — Laughton, Lorentz, and Jarnkrok — is a good checking line for us, too. We’ll need that.

Where do you stand on Nick Robertson’s game?

Berube: Well, it has dropped off. I talked to Nicky this morning. Some of it is ice time, obviously. He was playing in the top six and was doing a good job. You make changes, but I have all the confidence that he will get it back. To me, he has lost a little bit of his jump and tenacity. At the same time, it is a little bit of ice time and getting the opportunity, too.

With the power play struggling, how seriously have you considered running two balanced units?

Berube: It obviously comes up, for sure. I went back to this unit, looking at some video and some numbers early on in the year. These guys — Rielly, Matthews, Tavares, Knies, Nylander — were actually pretty good. They created a lot of opportunities. It didn’t go in the net. A lot of the time, when it doesn’t go in the net, you make changes and go from there. That was my reasoning for that.

What you bring up is a valid point. I have definitely thought about it.

Is it a matter of trying to find confidence on the unit?

Berube: Confidence is a big thing. When it is not going well, you stop being direct. You stop shooting. You are not going to get anything out of it, then. We have to get back to just simplifying, shooting pucks, and being good around the net. That is how we scored last year, with those big guys around the net and getting pucks in there. That was our DNA on the power play last year.

How do you think Dennis Hildeby has dealt with all of the responsibilities right away?

Berube: He seems really good. He has a good head on his shoulders. He is a very prepared guy. He seems like he is the first guy at the rink every day, and he is preparing. I think he has done a really good job preparing this year, and his work ethic has really gone up this year in practice. He has gotten some really good coaching from our goalie coach. He seems really confident and good.

What have you liked about Dakota Mermis’ game, as he returns to the lineup?

Berube: I think with Mermis and Myers, they play three or four, and it is time to make a change. That is basically it. They both have come in and done a good job for us, but you have to manage their extended play a little bit.

Mermis is good. He’s done a good job. He plays with some snarl out there. It’s simple movement with the puck. He has the ability to play on the right side as a left shot.

Do you think the time off during his injury absence might have helped Nic Roy a bit? He’s been a different player since he got back.

Berube: Maybe. I don’t really have an answer for that question. Sometimes, after a reset — whether an injury, or just taking a little time because the coach scratches you or whatever — you tend to come back with a little more juice and jump in your game at times. It could be.

Your team is the number one faceoff team in the NHL by a wide margin, at over 57%. All four of your centers are over 50%. How big a benefit is that to a coach, knowing you have the advantage there?

Berube: It is definitely a benefit to start with the puck in all three zones. Now, I think we can do more in the offensive zone. With how good our guys are on draws, I think we can capitalize a little bit more than we have on those wins and create something out of it. But it is definitely an advantage and a luxury to have four guys on the dot who are all capable of doing the job.

What have you made of Tampa’s game and how they’ve excelled despite some of the injuries they’ve battled?

Berube: A lot of injuries, but they have some elite players. They have that core there still, with their goalie, too. They’re a very good rush team. We all know they can make plays. They’re dynamic. Their power play can be dynamic. We are going to have to be disciplined, but we are going to have to do a good job on our PK tonight. We are going to have to do a good job against their skilled forwards tonight. Hedman is back, too, so it is a challenge.

Morning Skate Lines – Dec. 8

Note: Scott Laughton is IN for tonight’s game.