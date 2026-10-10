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Ahead of the game in Colorado, head coach Jim Hiller discussed dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen, Nick Blankenburg entering the lineup, Kirill Marchenko’s first five games, and Gavin McKenna’s recent performances.

With John Tavares away, will Zack MacEwen or Miles Wood dress?

Hiller: We’re going to play seven D, 11 forwards. You’re going to keep track of the line combinations tonight. That’ll be fun for someone.

How excited is Nick Blankenburg for this opportunity?

Hiller: He’s been patient. He’s excited. We talked about it. He’s unfortunately had to play this role before, where he’s had to wait at the start of the season, but when he’s gotten in, he’s played well. It’s his old team, so probably a little extra exciting for him.

We really wanted to get Nick in. He had a good preseason. Didn’t want to keep him out too long. I’ve mentioned before, I kind of like 11 forwards, so it’s a chance to get Nick in and play 11 forwards.

Why do you like 11 forwards?

Hiller: Just can mix more guys around. If somebody’s having a good night, I can find a little bit more ice time for them, beyond some of the guys who play most of the minutes. It’s nice to get somebody else who typically doesn’t play as much more minutes.

Does this give you an opportunity to play around with the defense pairs and see what works when you’re rotating?

Hiller: The forwards would tell you they love 11, and the defense would tell you they don’t really like seven. I don’t know exactly how that’s going to go because sometimes you spread that out too much, and nobody gets in a groove on the back end. We’ll just see how it goes. But no, that’s not the intention; we’re just trying different partners tonight. It’s just to mix it up.

How would you assess Kirill Marchenko’s game through five games?

Hiller: I think it’s been pretty good. He had a lot of chances early, not so many lately. He hit the post or crossbar on the power play. Like everybody else, he probably wants to see a couple more go in. But he’s been fine.

Who gets the start in goal tonight?

Hiller: I’m going to let you wait on that one. I gave you so much information. I’m going to have to let you wait on this one. You guys think I’m just an open book? You’ve got everything. That one, we’re going to have to wait on.

Is it a tough decision in net?

Hiller: No, I just want to keep that one to myself.

With McKenna on that third line, you said you saw him taking control a little more. What did you see from him in that spot the other night?

Hiller: I thought he carried the puck pretty well. As much as he scored and made plays against Nashville, I thought he did the same against Vegas. It was two games in a row like that.

You call it the third line. I think he played 15 minutes last game. That was quite a bit. It was more than he had been playing.

Again, he might be one of those guys who finds an extra shift or two tonight. Who knows? Depends who’s going.

In your experience, how much does the altitude here affect the players, or is that overblown?

Hiller: I think it does have some effect. Usually, it’s the first few shifts or the first period, just getting used to it. Then the body acclimatizes a little bit. You’d have to ask the players, but I think it’s a real thing.

What went into practicing in Vegas yesterday rather than trying to get to Colorado as soon as possible?

Hiller: With our sports science department, we met on that. Like I said, everything’s been pretty collaborative, including the players. We all thought that if we got a good night’s rest and practiced in the morning, it would benefit us for today.

How concerned are you about McKenna’s size and thinness, and the possibility of him getting caught with a hit?

Hiller: There have been a number of different players in the league who have started out a little bit slight, and somehow they find a way to get through it. He’s got some great awareness, so, so far, so good.

It’s always a concern, but that’s a concern for most players, really. I do appreciate he’s a little lighter, so maybe can’t absorb it as well. But it’s the NHL. He’s got to find a way to work through it. He’s done a great job so far.