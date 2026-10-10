See more MLHS in Google Add MLHS as a preferred source + Add

With John Tavares absent due to the birth of his son, the Maple Leafs are running 11 forwards/7 defensemen, with former Av Nick Blankenburg making his Leaf debut on the blue line, for a big Saturday-night test in Denver (7 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Jim Hiller’s line blender will be getting a work out again tonight. The Leafs are still exploring options pretty much everywhere but their first line (which has also changed mid-game the last two games, so pretty much everywhere), and Hiller is a known proponent of 11/7, which he ran frequently in LA. It might be an opportunity to actually get Easton Cowan more minutes (instead of just talking about it), among others who can rotate through that fourth line spot, depending on who is going in the game. Does it prove to be the right call in a true “skating” game against Colorado at altitude? We’ll soon find out.

The Leafs’ starting goalie will not be confirmed until game time as Hiller is holding his cards close to his chest.

Game Day Quotes

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar on what stands out about the new-look Maple Leafs:

Shortened camp, and you’re trying to get everyone on the same page. They’ve got a lot of new faces, but just watching their pre-scouts, I think they’ve got a renewed spirit, number one. I think they’re playing hard. They’re playing up-tempo. They’re making a lot of plays. Everyone’s still a work in progress at this point, but that’s maybe the biggest change. Fresh start, new year, lots of new guys bringing energy, and they look really good.

Bednar on his first impressions of Gavin McKenna:

Yeah, I haven’t seen him enough. Just in the pre-scouts, I’m not really singling in on the one guy. I’m kind of looking at the structure of their game, how they play, what to expect from that. But obviously, a real talented guy, likes to play with the puck, and he’s off to a pretty good start, too.

Bednar on switching Martin Necas and Nazem Kadri’s spots in the top six:

I didn’t want to switch them in the first place, but I just felt like in the Winnipeg game, Naz was involved in everything. He was involved in almost 50% of our scoring chances that night, so I elevated him during the game. I liked what I saw, so I thought I’d leave it for the Calgary game. I don’t think our top six had a great game in Calgary. They found a way to chip in, though, which is the most important thing. But I’m going to go back to them. I think Naz can provide some things on the Nelson line, and obviously Marty and Nate and Lehky have gotten off to a great start, so I want to get them back together.

Jim Hiller on Nick Blankenburg making his Leafs debut:

He’s been patient. He’s excited. We talked about it. He’s unfortunately had to play this role before, where he’s had to wait at the start of the season, but when he’s gotten in, he’s played well. It’s his old team, so probably a little extra exciting for him. We really wanted to get Nick in. He had a good preseason. Didn’t want to keep him out too long. I’ve mentioned before, I kind of like 11 forwards, so it’s a chance to get Nick in and play 11 forwards.

Hiller on what he likes about 11/7, and the opportunity to mix and match on defense:

Just can mix more guys around. If somebody’s having a good night, I can find a little bit more ice time for them, beyond some of the guys who play most of the minutes. It’s nice to get somebody else who typically doesn’t play as much more minutes. The forwards would tell you they love 11, and the defense would tell you they don’t really like seven. I don’t know exactly how that’s going to go because sometimes you spread that out too much, and nobody gets in a groove on the back end. We’ll just see how it goes. We’re just trying different partners tonight. It’s just to mix it up.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs

2026–27 · 5 GP Avalanche

2026–27 · 4 GP Games played 5 4 Record 2–2–1 [T-16th] 3–1–0 [T-6th] Points percentage .500 [T-19th] .750 [T-3rd] Goals for 14 [T-11th] 23 [1st] Goals against 14 [T-17th] 11 [T-9th] Goals for / game 2.80 [20th] 5.75 [1st] Goals against / game 2.80 [T-14th] 2.75 [T-11th] Home record 2–2–0 [T-16th] 2–0–0 [T-1st] Away record 0–0–1 [T-11th] 1–1–0 [T-11th] 5v5 shot attempts % 50.9% [14th] 52.8% [12th] 5v5 goals for % 47.6% [18th] 70.4% [3rd] 5v5 PDO 98.9 [18th] 109.1 [3rd] Power play 20.0% [18th] 30.8% [5th] Penalty kill 93.3% [2nd] 100.0% [1st] Head-to-head (2025–26) 1–1–0 1–0–1 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 William Nylander 3–3–6 Nathan MacKinnon 3–5–8 Scorer #2 Auston Matthews 2–4–6 Cale Makar 3–3–6 Scorer #3 Easton Cowan 2–2–4 Jaden Schwartz 3–3–6

Toronto vs. Colorado - October 10 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 7th D 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 91 John Tavares Tavares i Personal 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 4 G 6 A 10 PTS 2 +/- 3.5 SOG/GP 55.3% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 1.67 PTS/GP 57.3% FO% 22:13 TOI/GP 17:36 EVTOI/GP 4:02 PPTOI/GP 0:35 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 5 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 43.6% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 60.0% FO% 7:59 TOI/GP 7:34 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:26 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 39.2% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:20 TOI/GP 8:18 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:59 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Bo Groulx 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 53.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 60.9% FO% 14:30 TOI/GP 11:25 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 3:04 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 3 G 2 A 5 PTS 1 +/- 2.2 SOG/GP 52.8% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.83 PTS/GP 14:36 TOI/GP 12:55 EVTOI/GP 1:22 PPTOI/GP 0:20 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Bo Groulx 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -1 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 47.5% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 14:39 TOI/GP 12:18 EVTOI/GP 2:20 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 1 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 55.3% 5v5 CF% 57.1% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 44.4% FO% 16:26 TOI/GP 14:40 EVTOI/GP 1:46 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 5 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS -4 +/- 2.8 SOG/GP 47.8% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.60 PTS/GP 58.1% FO% 17:10 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 3:31 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 1 G 4 A 5 PTS -2 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 51.8% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.83 PTS/GP 19:06 TOI/GP 15:24 EVTOI/GP 3:42 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -1 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 50.7% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 40.4% FO% 16:01 TOI/GP 11:55 EVTOI/GP 1:28 PPTOI/GP 2:38 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 38.7% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 41.9% FO% 11:16 TOI/GP 8:17 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:57 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 5 G 6 A 11 PTS -1 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 45.5% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.83 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 20:10 TOI/GP 16:09 EVTOI/GP 3:49 PPTOI/GP 0:13 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 0.2 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 16:51 TOI/GP 13:33 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:14 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 2 A 2 PTS -4 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 51.5% 5v5 CF% 30.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 23:10 TOI/GP 18:42 EVTOI/GP 4:05 PPTOI/GP 0:22 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 44.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 19:29 TOI/GP 15:13 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 4:11 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 4 A 4 PTS -1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 49.7% 5v5 CF% 46.1% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 20:01 TOI/GP 17:47 EVTOI/GP 1:23 PPTOI/GP 0:51 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 37.9% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 16:11 TOI/GP 15:17 EVTOI/GP 0:54 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 54.8% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 16:20 TOI/GP 14:29 EVTOI/GP 0:06 PPTOI/GP 1:45 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 2 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 51.5% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 17:38 TOI/GP 14:48 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:50 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 2 W 0 L 0 OT/SOL 2.44 GAA .904 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 1 W 2 L 1 OT/SOL 2.97 GAA .907 SV%