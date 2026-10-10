With John Tavares absent due to the birth of his son, the Maple Leafs are running 11 forwards/7 defensemen, with former Av Nick Blankenburg making his Leaf debut on the blue line, for a big Saturday-night test in Denver (7 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Jim Hiller’s line blender will be getting a work out again tonight. The Leafs are still exploring options pretty much everywhere but their first line (which has also changed mid-game the last two games, so pretty much everywhere), and Hiller is a known proponent of 11/7, which he ran frequently in LA. It might be an opportunity to actually get Easton Cowan more minutes (instead of just talking about it), among others who can rotate through that fourth line spot, depending on who is going in the game. Does it prove to be the right call in a true “skating” game against Colorado at altitude? We’ll soon find out.

The Leafs’ starting goalie will not be confirmed until game time as Hiller is holding his cards close to his chest.

Game Day Quotes

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar on what stands out about the new-look Maple Leafs:

Shortened camp, and you’re trying to get everyone on the same page. They’ve got a lot of new faces, but just watching their pre-scouts, I think they’ve got a renewed spirit, number one. I think they’re playing hard. They’re playing up-tempo. They’re making a lot of plays.

Everyone’s still a work in progress at this point, but that’s maybe the biggest change. Fresh start, new year, lots of new guys bringing energy, and they look really good.

Bednar on his first impressions of Gavin McKenna:

Yeah, I haven’t seen him enough. Just in the pre-scouts, I’m not really singling in on the one guy. I’m kind of looking at the structure of their game, how they play, what to expect from that.

But obviously, a real talented guy, likes to play with the puck, and he’s off to a pretty good start, too.

Bednar on switching Martin Necas and Nazem Kadri’s spots in the top six:

I didn’t want to switch them in the first place, but I just felt like in the Winnipeg game, Naz was involved in everything. He was involved in almost 50% of our scoring chances that night, so I elevated him during the game. I liked what I saw, so I thought I’d leave it for the Calgary game.

I don’t think our top six had a great game in Calgary. They found a way to chip in, though, which is the most important thing.

But I’m going to go back to them. I think Naz can provide some things on the Nelson line, and obviously Marty and Nate and Lehky have gotten off to a great start, so I want to get them back together.

Jim Hiller on Nick Blankenburg making his Leafs debut: 

He’s been patient. He’s excited. We talked about it. He’s unfortunately had to play this role before, where he’s had to wait at the start of the season, but when he’s gotten in, he’s played well. It’s his old team, so probably a little extra exciting for him.

We really wanted to get Nick in. He had a good preseason. Didn’t want to keep him out too long. I’ve mentioned before, I kind of like 11 forwards, so it’s a chance to get Nick in and play 11 forwards.

Hiller on what he likes about 11/7, and the opportunity to mix and match on defense:

Just can mix more guys around. If somebody’s having a good night, I can find a little bit more ice time for them, beyond some of the guys who play most of the minutes. It’s nice to get somebody else who typically doesn’t play as much more minutes.

The forwards would tell you they love 11, and the defense would tell you they don’t really like seven. I don’t know exactly how that’s going to go because sometimes you spread that out too much, and nobody gets in a groove on the back end. We’ll just see how it goes.

We’re just trying different partners tonight. It’s just to mix it up.

2026–27 regular season

Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche: By the Numbers

Swipe the table to compare teams.
Category Maple Leafs
2026–27 · 5 GP		 Avalanche
2026–27 · 4 GP
Games played 5 4
Record 2–2–1 [T-16th] 3–1–0 [T-6th]
Points percentage .500 [T-19th] .750 [T-3rd]
Goals for 14 [T-11th] 23 [1st]
Goals against 14 [T-17th] 11 [T-9th]
Goals for / game 2.80 [20th] 5.75 [1st]
Goals against / game 2.80 [T-14th] 2.75 [T-11th]
Home record 2–2–0 [T-16th] 2–0–0 [T-1st]
Away record 0–0–1 [T-11th] 1–1–0 [T-11th]
5v5 shot attempts % 50.9% [14th] 52.8% [12th]
5v5 goals for % 47.6% [18th] 70.4% [3rd]
5v5 PDO 98.9 [18th] 109.1 [3rd]
Power play 20.0% [18th] 30.8% [5th]
Penalty kill 93.3% [2nd] 100.0% [1st]
Head-to-head (2025–26) 1–1–0 1–0–1
Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
Scorer #1 William Nylander3–3–6 Nathan MacKinnon3–5–8
Scorer #2 Auston Matthews2–4–6 Cale Makar3–3–6
Scorer #3 Easton Cowan2–2–4 Jaden Schwartz3–3–6
Toronto vs. Colorado - October 10

Maple Leafs Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
186Kirill Marchenko 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
253Easton Cowan 20Nick Paul 88William Nylander
392Gavin McKenna 15Colton Sissons 29Bo Groulx
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
244Morgan Rielly 8Chris Tanev
395Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28Troy Stecher
7th D3Nick Blankenburg

Goaltenders

72Sergei Bobrovsky Starter
41Anthony Stolarz Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
91John Tavares Personal
81Dakota JoshuaWeek-to-week injury
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 4G 6A 10PTS 2+/- 3.5SOG/GP
55.3%5v5 CF% 55.5%5v5 GF% 1.67PTS/GP 57.3%FO%
22:13TOI/GP17:36EVTOI/GP4:02PPTOI/GP0:35PKTOI/GP
29
Maple Leafs player card

Bo Groulx 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.4SOG/GP
43.6%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 60.0%FO%
7:59TOI/GP7:34EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:26PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000

Current Linemates:

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.7SOG/GP
39.2%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:20TOI/GP8:18EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP2:59PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS 1+/- 1.3SOG/GP
53.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP 60.9%FO%
14:30TOI/GP11:25EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP3:04PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 3G 2A 5PTS 1+/- 2.2SOG/GP
52.8%5v5 CF% 55.5%5v5 GF% 0.83PTS/GP
14:36TOI/GP12:55EVTOI/GP1:22PPTOI/GP0:20PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 3A 4PTS -1+/- 1.7SOG/GP
47.5%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP
14:39TOI/GP12:18EVTOI/GP2:20PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 2G 2A 4PTS 1+/- 3.0SOG/GP
55.3%5v5 CF% 57.1%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP 44.4%FO%
16:26TOI/GP14:40EVTOI/GP1:46PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 1G 2A 3PTS -4+/- 2.8SOG/GP
47.8%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.60PTS/GP 58.1%FO%
17:10TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP3:31PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 4A 5PTS -2+/- 2.5SOG/GP
51.8%5v5 CF% 40.0%5v5 GF% 0.83PTS/GP
19:06TOI/GP15:24EVTOI/GP3:42PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 3A 4PTS -1+/- 1.2SOG/GP
50.7%5v5 CF% 40.0%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP 40.4%FO%
16:01TOI/GP11:55EVTOI/GP1:28PPTOI/GP2:38PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000

Current Linemates:

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.5SOG/GP
38.7%5v5 CF% 66.6%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 41.9%FO%
11:16TOI/GP8:17EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:57PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 5G 6A 11PTS -1+/- 3.0SOG/GP
45.5%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.83PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
20:10TOI/GP16:09EVTOI/GP3:49PPTOI/GP0:13PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 1A 1PTS 1+/- 0.2SOG/GP
42.5%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
16:51TOI/GP13:33EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:14PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 2A 2PTS -4+/- 2.0SOG/GP
51.5%5v5 CF% 30.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP
23:10TOI/GP18:42EVTOI/GP4:05PPTOI/GP0:22PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 0A 0PTS 2+/- 1.0SOG/GP
44.5%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
19:29TOI/GP15:13EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP4:11PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 4A 4PTS -1+/- 1.0SOG/GP
49.7%5v5 CF% 46.1%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP
20:01TOI/GP17:47EVTOI/GP1:23PPTOI/GP0:51PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 1G 0A 1PTS 1+/- 1.0SOG/GP
37.9%5v5 CF% 66.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
16:11TOI/GP15:17EVTOI/GP0:54PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 0A 0PTS -1+/- 0.5SOG/GP
54.8%5v5 CF% 44.4%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
16:20TOI/GP14:29EVTOI/GP0:06PPTOI/GP1:45PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 0A 0PTS 2+/- 0.8SOG/GP
51.5%5v5 CF% 55.5%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
17:38TOI/GP14:48EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:50PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 2W 0L 0OT/SOL 2.44GAA .904SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 1W 2L 1OT/SOL 2.97GAA .907SV%
Toronto vs. Colorado – October 10

Avalanche Projected Lines

Forwards

Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing
1 62Artturi LehkonenLehkonen 29Nathan MacKinnonMacKinnon 88Martin NecasNecas
2 92Gabriel LandeskogLandeskog 11Brock NelsonNelson 91Nazem KadriKadri
3 71Jaden SchwartzSchwartz 9Fedor SvechkovSvechkov 13Cameron HughesHughes
4 17Parker KellyKelly 10Nicolas RoyRoy 68Zachary L’HeureuxL’Heureux

Defense

Pair Left Defense Right Defense
1 7Devon ToewsToews 8Cale MakarMakar
2 27Brett KulakKulak 70Sam MalinskiMalinski
3 42Josh MansonManson 84Brent BurnsBurns

Goaltenders

41Mackenzie BlackwoodBlackwood Starter
39Scott WedgewoodWedgewood Backup

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