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After a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, head coach Jim Hiller discussed Gavin McKenna’s continued development and growing responsibilities, William Nylander’s five-point performance, Sergei Bobrovsky’s first win as a Leaf, and the status of Chris Tanev.

Hiller on the team’s overall performance:

I liked the first and the third. They had a couple of rush chances in the first. The second period got a little crazy. But what a response in the third period. Even against Vegas, which got crazy in the second, I thought we played pretty well in the third. Tonight, we were able to get it done.

Hiller on William Nylander’s five-point night:

Well, he was skating. I think it must have been the first goal, where he makes the nice pass to Blankenburg. Back it up 10 seconds: He’s in on the forecheck, he wins a puck battle, and that sets the whole thing up. And then he’s allowed to get the opportunity to make the next play because he made the first one by skating on the forecheck and winning a battle.

Hiller on how Nylander’s game has matured since he first coached him:

Well, I mean, the obvious: He’s more mature, both mentally and physically. He was always strong then, but now he’s a real powerful player. And I think he understands the game really well with and without the puck. When I first was with him and he was young, he was an offensive player, and you’re trying to teach him how to play the game without the puck. I think now he knows how to play the game without the puck. I think that’s probably the biggest difference.

Hiller on the team’s defensive effort, and Nick Blankenburg’s first game (and goal) of the season:

Yeah, well, I mean, that’s the way you want to start. You get a great start from Blanky. That probably gives you a boost of confidence, I’m sure. He probably played more than we thought he was going to play for his first game of the season. But I thought that D-corps battled. It was tough in the D-zone at times, but those guys did a really good job of just bending but not breaking.

Hiller on what Gavin McKenna showed him on PP1 and his impressive progression over the last few games:

Well, when we need him to backcheck, we know he can backcheck! No, I mean — you guys have seen it, too — it just seems to be every game he’s taking steps. We just played Vegas and Colorado, and you’re a young guy at 18 years old, and to play those two games back-to-back, it’s pretty impressive. And he’s dynamic. You know that. He’s just a good player, and he’s going to be for a long time.

PAPI ON THE POWER PLAY AFTER MCKENNA GETS THE STOP! pic.twitter.com/5WbCPvRGX9 — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) October 11, 2026

KEEP MCKENNA ON PP1 A BEAUTY FEED TO NYLANDER! pic.twitter.com/ZRZROllsTF — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) October 11, 2026

Hiller on McKenna earning power-play opportunities and additional shifts on the first line:

He’s playing good. You know what I mean? We’re not just giving that to him. He’s earned that. You can see down the road where this is going to go with him. But for now, at that young age, if he’s earned it, we’re going to give him a crack to do that. It doesn’t mean he’ll start there every night, but when he’s playing well and he’s on, then he’s going to get those shifts.

Hiller on Sergei Bobrovsky’s performance in goal in his first win as a Leaf:

Those last two games were a lot of work for him. And I guess that’s just classic Bob, right? That’s why he’s here. He just has a way to settle everybody down. Such a calm demeanor, and he made some great saves.

Hiller on slowing down Nathan MacKinnon as the game progressed:

Well, in the third period, we really tried to get Sissons, Blueger, and Duhaime against them. If you check that, outside of the power plays and stuff, we matched them up and got our matchup at five-on-five. And I thought those three, in particular, did a great job in the third period.

Hiller on Chris Tanev’s status, and if he is concerned about his injury situation:

I don’t know. There has been a lot going on here, so I haven’t talked to anybody about him. We will probably know tomorrow or the next day. Tomorrow is a day off, so it might be a couple of days. You’re always concerned, whether it is him or anybody, if a player isn’t able to finish the game. Always concerned about my players.

Game Highlights: Maple Leafs 6 vs. Avalanche 3