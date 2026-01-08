Ahead of Thursday’s game in Philadelphia, Craig Berube discussed Scott Laughton’s impact on the Leafs on and off the ice, Max Domi and Bobby McMann complementing Auston Matthews, Brandon Carlo’s fit with Morgan Rielly, and the challenge presented by the Flyers.

Almost a year since the acquisition was made before the 2025 deadline, what has Scott Laughton brought to your team?

Berube: Well, a lot, if you look at it both on and off the ice. Off the ice, he is such a great teammate and locker room guy. He brings a lot of life to the team and energy. He is super human. On the ice, he gives you the effort.

He is an effort guy out there; he’s a worker, and he has skill, too, but he does a lot of work for us. He is one of our “dependables,” I call him. He is penalty killing, and he is out there in those situations where you are defending the lead at the end of the game and those types of things. That is what he brings.

[Laughton and Lorentz] were good against Florida. Stevey had a few opportunities to finish, and it didn’t happen, but they were a big part of the win.

As a Flyers alumnus, did you know a lot about Scott Laughton?

Berube: I was here with him when he came into the league as a rookie. I got to know him then. Coming out of junior, he was a highly-touted player. By the time he became a staple here, I was gone, but he is definitely a guy who is really well-liked here in Philly and by his teammates. He has done a lot for the organization.

What has stood out about the way Dennis Hildeby has taken advantage of the opportunities he has been given this season?

Berube: Dennis has done a great job for us. We weren’t sure what was going to happen at the start of the season with where [our goaltending] was at, but with the injuries, he has become a regular here. His game has grown quite a bit from last year to this year.

What have you noticed about Auston Matthews’ play since his production took off, with six goals in his last three games? Has anything changed about his game?

Berube: Going back probably two weeks, it is the pace of the game he is playing with. He is playing with a lot of pace and is getting up and down the ice with a lot of pace. He is demanding the puck in the middle of the ice. Those are the types of things I really see from him, other than the scoring. Obviously, the scoring is a huge part of it, but it is more about the pace and the demanding of the puck in certain areas of the ice.

How are Bobby McMann and Max Domi complementing Matthews effectively?

Berube: Bobby adds great speed, right? He gets on top of things very quickly, especially in the offensive zone with his forecheck. For me, Bobby has been physical and is going to the net a lot. He is around the net a lot. Max is a playmaker, but Max is skating right now. He has been skating really well for the last two weeks. That is the difference in his game.

Are you noticing any discernible differences in Morgan Rielly’s game when he has a partner like Brandon Carlo next to him?

Berube: Brandon is a stabilizer. He does such a good job of breaking plays up and defending in his own zone. You know he is going to be back there, and it gives Morgan a little bit more freedom to do his thing up the ice.

What stands out about the challenge against the Flyers?

Berube: It’s a very good defensive team we’re up against. They don’t give you a whole lot. We are going to have to work to get on the inside. They do a good job of capitalizing on their chances, too. They’re fast. We have to manage the puck; if you turn it over, coming out of their end, they’re quick, and they get out of their end quickly. Travis Sanehim and Cam York are involved in the offense on their D side of things.

Are they a different team with Trevor Zegras now?

Berube: Definitely. He brings a huge wrinkle. He’s a highly-skilled player who makes a lot of plays and is a great passer and finisher. He can do it all with the puck. He’s dangerous.

Are there any updates on William Nylander?

Berube: He is doing well. He is a possibility for Saturday.

