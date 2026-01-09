“It was one of the best starts we’ve probably had all year. Sometimes, when you have so much success and things are going well, you think it’s going to be easy. Nothing’s easy in this league. The momentum really kind of went to their advantage on that shorthanded goal. I think we had some breakdowns, and you can’t just have those, but our guys worked hard. It was good to get a point.” – John Gruden

The Toronto Marlies got off to a dream start against the Cleveland Monsters, but they continue to be masters of their own demise. The power play gave up another shorthanded tally, and the Marlies decided not to show up in the second period until a fight fired them up. To give them some credit, the Marlies fought to the end to claim a point, but they should have won the game in regulation.

First Period

The Marlies scored twice in the opening two minutes with the first line leading the way. Logan Shaw dispossessed Caleb McDonald along the right half-wall and found Vinni Lettieiri, who in turn set up Bo Groulx at the far post. More excellent quick puck movement led to Ryan Tverberg neatly rounding Ivan Fedotov and finishing behind the netminder, making it 2-0.

Firmly in control of the game, Toronto drew the first penalty at the five-minute mark, but that’s where it began to go wrong for the Marlies. After giving up a 2v1 break, which Cleveland misplayed, the Monsters halved the deficit via Justin Pearson, with the Marlies fairly lax defending the shorthanded rush.

Artur Akhtyamov had to be sharp to prevent Cleveland from building a lead. He denied Hunter McKown on another breakaway and made an excellent glove save in a 3v1 situation.

Toronto’s lone chance to re-establish a two-goal advantage arrived courtesy of their most potent forward line. A constant menace to Cleveland, Tverberg created room for Travis Boyd to send a pass into the slot for Luke Haymes. Unfortunately, the rookie whiffed on the chance.

Second Period

It took the Monsters just four minutes to tie the game in the middle frame. In a shambolic defensive shift, Corson Ceulemans had the run of the slot. Akhtyamov made the first save but couldn’t prevent James Malatesta from finishing the rebound.

Akhtyamov kept the game tied after stopping McKown on a partial breakaway as Cleveland carried the play.

After a booming but legal hit, Blake Smith dropped the gloves with Riley Bezeau at the 12-minute mark. The big rookie defenseman stood his ground against a vastly more experienced opponent, and the fight fired up the Toronto bench.

30 seconds after the tilt, a giveaway resulted in a 2v1 situation for the Marlies. Marc Johnstone delivered a perfect pass, but Reese Johnson didn’t get enough on his shot to beat the netminder.

It was left to Tverberg and Haymes to restore the lead with another outstanding shift — Tverberg winning battles on the wall, Haymes setting up the goal — as Boyd buried from the slot.

Third Period

Cleveland struck 33 seconds into the final frame of regulation, feasting on another Toronto mistake. Michael Pezetta misplayed the puck when bringing it back into his own zone, and none of his teammates reacted quickly enough, allowing Roman Ahcan to step out in front and jam home a 3-3 goal.

Toronto drew a second power play with almost the same result as before. Akhtyamov was called on during a 3v2 break for the Monsters, a save which was almost rewarded at the other end on the scoresheet. With half a net to aim at on a rebound opportunity, Groulx struck the iron.

On their only power play of the night, Cleveland tied the game.

For not the first time this season, Toronto looked to be hard done by the officials. Shaw was clearly aggrieved by a rushed faceoff, which he wasn’t ready for. The officials allowed play to continue, and Owen Sillinger found the net, putting Cleveland 4-3 ahead.

A piece of individual brilliance from Borya Valis teed up Alex Nylander in the slot, but the latter couldn’t bury the gilt-edge chance.

The Marlies’ fourth line came through, tying the game with some redemption for Pezzetta, who was set up by Johnstone for a one-time finish from the slot.

Overtime/Shootout

The Marlies had the better opportunities to win in overtime. Haymes misplayed a 2v1, while Tverberg and Valis were stopped on solo drives to the net, as overtime couldn’t solve this game.

McKown scored the only goal of the shootout as the Monsters clinched an important extra point.

Post Game Notes

– The Marlies have allowed shorthanded goals in consecutive games, and the power play continues to be anaemic and self-destructive.

– The line featuring Ryan Tverberg (1G/1A), Luke Haymes (2A), and Travis Boyd (1G/1A) was a standout throughout this game. To be ultra critical of Haymes, he doesn’t bury enough of his high-danger chances, but he continues to go to the right areas to score.

“They were doing a lot of good things and had a really good game,” said Gruden. “They played the right way. They had some chances and didn’t give up much. They definitely had a strong one.”

– Marc Johnstone has been producing offense from the fourth line, extending his point streak (2G/1A) to three games.

– Wednesday’s lineup:

Forwards

Groulx – Shaw – Lettieri

Tverberg – Haymes – Boyd

Nylander – Paré – Valis

Pezzetta – Johnstone – Johnson

Defensemen

Thrun – Rifai

Webber – Chadwick

Smith – Villeneuve

Goaltenders

Akhtyamov

Peksa

Post-Game: John Gruden

Game Highlights: Monsters 5 vs. Marlies 4 (SO)