In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ promising depth contributions of late, their blue line picture moving forward, a big win over Florida, and the lineup decisions when William Nylander returns from injury.
Episode Topics
- The rollercoaster month for the Leafs since the last episode (2:00)
- The optimism inspired by Auston Matthews’ recent play and production (4:45)
- The Leafs‘ scoring depth, impressive offensive production (even without William Nylander), and Bobby McMann’s superb play of late (7:45)
- The Leafs‘ power play turnaround post-Marc Savard (19:00)
- The Leafs‘ “really good” win over Florida, and Matias Maccelli, Bobby McMann, Nick Robertson, and Easton Cowan’s contributions (28:50)
- The Leafs‘ group of 14 forwards — rolling with it as is? + the continuity beyond the season (38:00)
- Max Domi’s success with Matthews and the conundrum about his future in Toronto (43:30)
- How to manage Morgan Rielly moving forward (51:15)
- The blue line picture without Chris Tanev, the Troy Stecher revelation, and the return of Brandon Carlo (55:50)
- The reasons for optimism and areas for improvement entering the second half (1:04:00)
- What should the lines be when William Nylander returns? (01:13:30)
