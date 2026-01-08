In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ promising depth contributions of late, their blue line picture moving forward, a big win over Florida, and the lineup decisions when William Nylander returns from injury.

Episode Topics

  • The rollercoaster month for the Leafs since the last episode (2:00)
  • The optimism inspired by Auston Matthews’ recent play and production (4:45)
  • The Leafs‘ scoring depth, impressive offensive production (even without William Nylander), and Bobby McMann’s superb play of late (7:45)
  • The Leafs‘ power play turnaround post-Marc Savard (19:00)
  • The Leafs‘ “really good” win over Florida, and Matias Maccelli, Bobby McMann, Nick Robertson, and Easton Cowan’s contributions (28:50)
  • The Leafs‘ group of 14 forwards — rolling with it as is? + the continuity beyond the season (38:00)
  • Max Domi’s success with Matthews and the conundrum about his future in Toronto (43:30)
  • How to manage Morgan Rielly moving forward (51:15)
  • The blue line picture without Chris Tanev, the Troy Stecher revelation, and the return of Brandon Carlo (55:50)
  • The reasons for optimism and areas for improvement entering the second half (1:04:00)
  • What should the lines be when William Nylander returns? (01:13:30)

