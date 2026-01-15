In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ 10-game points streak ending with a thud in Utah, John Tavares’ recent struggles, the sign vs. trade conversations about Bobby McMann and Scott Laughton, the confusing defense pairings, and Dougie Hamilton as a potential trade fit in Toronto.

Episode Topics

  • The Leafs‘ “flush it” loss to the Utah Mammoth after a big win in Colorado (1:00)
  • Matias Maccelli’s strong form of late (but still-uncertain future in Toronto), and John Tavares’ recent struggles (16:00)
  • Bobby McMann’s electric play of late, his lineup placement since William Nylander’s return, his next contact, and Matthew Knies’ struggles on the top line (30:40)
  • McMann and Scott Laughton’s futures in T.O. and the sign vs. trade debates (39:00)
  • What are the Leafs doing with their defense pairings of late? (51:20)
  • Dougie Hamilton as a possible fit on the Leafs‘ blue line (58:00)
  • How important is it that the Leafs “get up for” the game against Marner’s Golden Knights? (1:09:45)

Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple

Previous articleDefensive breakdowns prove costly as Toronto Marlies slump to frustrating defeat in Belleville
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leaf Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR