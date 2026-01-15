In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ 10-game points streak ending with a thud in Utah, John Tavares’ recent struggles, the sign vs. trade conversations about Bobby McMann and Scott Laughton, the confusing defense pairings, and Dougie Hamilton as a potential trade fit in Toronto.
Episode Topics
- The Leafs‘ “flush it” loss to the Utah Mammoth after a big win in Colorado (1:00)
- Matias Maccelli’s strong form of late (but still-uncertain future in Toronto), and John Tavares’ recent struggles (16:00)
- Bobby McMann’s electric play of late, his lineup placement since William Nylander’s return, his next contact, and Matthew Knies’ struggles on the top line (30:40)
- McMann and Scott Laughton’s futures in T.O. and the sign vs. trade debates (39:00)
- What are the Leafs doing with their defense pairings of late? (51:20)
- Dougie Hamilton as a possible fit on the Leafs‘ blue line (58:00)
- How important is it that the Leafs “get up for” the game against Marner’s Golden Knights? (1:09:45)
