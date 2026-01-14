“Against a team that has that much firepower, especially with [Stephen] Halliday coming back, you just can’t afford to give them anything. When you turn pucks over in tough areas of the ice and leave them alone in front of the net, it makes for a long one. We couldn’t overcome it. It’s disappointing, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort from the guys coming in. I thought they did a nice job.” – John Gruden

It sounds ridiculous to write after a 6-3 loss, but this was a game the Toronto Marlies could and should have won in regulation. The Marlies were arguably the better team at five-on-five play despite icing a changed lineup. Belleville feasted on gifts from the Marlies as defensive mistakes followed Toronto around like a bad smell in this road loss.

First Period

The Marlies started brightly and generated a partial break during which Alex Nylander forced Jackson Parsons into a right pad save. The Marlies then drew the first penalty and generated three high-danger chances, but none of Logan Shaw, Vinni Lettieri, or Nylander could capitalize. It’s worth noting that call-up Ryan Kirwan was handed an opportunity on PP2 and fared well with those duties.

The Marlies were over-reliant on Artur Akhtyamov in the opening frame. After the penalty expired, Jan Jenik exited the box into a breakaway chance. Akhtyamov refused to bite, making a sharp left toe save.

Matthew Barbolini rattled the underside of the crossbar with a shot following a scramble out front at the six-minute mark. It wouldn’t be the last time the Marlies struck the iron in this game.

After another breakdown by the Marlies, Olle Lycksell went on the second breakaway of the opening frame. Akhtyamov produced another clutch stop, but it proved fruitless when the Senators took the lead 30 seconds later. Philippe Daoust broke the deadlock at the midway mark, scoring on the rebound after Akhtyamov made the initial save.

Toronto kept plugging away offensively, but too often, the final pass or shot lacked a clinical touch. Sam Stevens opted to shoot when leading a 2v1, but Parsons swallowed up the effort while giving up no second opportunity.

The Marlies deservedly drew level four minutes later when Lettieri sniped short-side, top corner as the Toronto power play connected on its second opportunity.

The game was tied for less than two minutes. Tyler Boucher was afforded space down low to receive a pass from Dennis Gilbert. On reassignment from the Senators, Stephen Halliday is dominant at this level and made easy work of his chance alone in the slot. The lack of defensive awareness was rough by the Marlies, with neither William Villeneuve nor Luke Haymes picking up Halliday.

It nearly became worse for the Marlies when Belleville struck the post on a late second opportunity following another mental lapse by Toronto.

Second Period

The middle frame was where the game was ultimately lost from Toronto’s perspective. The Marlies generated a host of high-danger chances but capitalized on just one while giving up another frustrating goal.

Brandon Baddock led an early 2v1 rush but misplayed the situation with Stevens in support. The power play represented Toronto’s next best chance to tie the game; Parsons denied Quillan from close range, while Bo Groulx fired wide of the target with half a net to aim at.

The Marlies eventually levelled the game as the period approached the eight-minute mark. After a swift transition play through the neutral zone, Travis Boyd showcased his class at this level. A curl-and-drag move beat one Belleville defender before he teed up Luke Haymes for the finish at the far post.

It’s not hyperbolic to suggest the Marlies could have built a commanding lead in the final seven minutes of the second period. Henry Thrun was the trailer on a dangerous shift from the top line, but his finish didn’t match the setup; Cedric Paré thudded a shot off the crossbar following a great feed by Noah Chadwick; Kirwan — who made a strong impression offensively in this game — skated behind the defense and teed up what looked like a certain goal for Quillan, but Parsons got a piece of Quillan’s shot to stop it rolling across the goal line.

Kirwan also intercepted a pass in the defensive zone and raced away on a breakaway. With two Belleville defenders hot on his heels, the rookie couldn’t polish off a backhand finish. In between those two chances created by Kirwan, Groulx struck the post on another dominant shift by the Marlies in which Chadwick shone brightly.

The frustration was palpable when Toronto handed Belleville a go-ahead goal for the third time with 73 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Scott Harrington’s point shot was redirected in front by Hayden Hodgson as William Villeneuve did a poor job at the net front.

Third Period

It grinds my gears when officials assess penalties based on reputation rather than the reality on the ice. An interference call on Baddock in the last second of the second period was egregious, at best. That said, Toronto’s penalty killing effort was pathetic. Olle Lycksell skated in essentially a straight line through the Marlies’ entry defense before scoring past Akhtyamov, who must have wondered what happened to his defenders.

There was still life left in the Marlies, who scored a third goal to draw within one with 13 minutes remaining. A tic-tac-toe play from the top line and a tidy low finish by Groulx handed Toronto a lifeline.

The Marlies failed to register a shot in the following four minutes, exerting no pressure on Belleville. The Senators then took full advantage of Toronto’s next mistake to seal the victory.

Marshall Rifai coughed up possession behind the goal line in a timid play from a player who prides himself on playing with a physical edge. Daoust teed up Kaliyev for a gimme, putting the two points firmly in the pocket of a desperate Senators team. Kaliyev doubled up with an empty-net goal to round off the scoring as the Senators comfortably won the last regular-season game between the provincial rivals.

Post Game Notes

– Ryan Kirwan deserved a shot with the Marlies after lighting up the ECHL so far this season (14G/12A in 28 games for Cincinnati). He was direct offensively, leading Toronto with four shots. Overall, Kirwan put in a performance worthy of a few more looks.

– Bo Groulx scored his 17th goal and is one shy of tying his single-season career high set in 2022-23 with San Diego.

– The Marlies slightly edged the regular season series with Belleville with a 5-4-1 record.

– The Marlies now hit the road on the annual Boat Show Road Trip and won’t return home until January 31.

– Saturday’s lineup:

Forwards

Groulx – Shaw – Lettieri

Kirwan – Quillan – Nylander

Barbolini – Haymes – Boyd

Baddock – Stevens – Paré

Defensemen

Thrun – Rifai

Chadwick – Villeneuve

Smith – Sharp

Goaltenders

Akhtyamov

Peksa

Game Highlights: Senators 6 vs. Marlies 3

Post-Game: John Gruden