After Friday’s practice, Craig Berube discussed the consecutive losses on the road, William Nylander’s status, Easton Cowan’s costly penalty in Vegas, and Anthony Stolarz nearing a return to the lineup.

Do you think the last couple of losses have been tied to fatigue on the road?

Berube: I didn’t feel like we were fatigued in the game last night. We lost Willy early — which hurt, for sure — but at the same time, we were in full control of the game. We shot ourselves in the foot in that game. We put ourselves in a bad situation by taking the penalty. It was unnecessary, and with their power play, that is a tough one. It is an elite power play over there. And then we gave up a 2-on-1. It is stuff like that cost the game.

I thought the guys had great energy. I thought we were in complete control. Fatigue? Yeah, but everybody is with the schedule, right? It is a tough schedule right now. It is not going to change.

What was the message to Easton Cowan about his penalty in Vegas?

Berube: Don’t reach. He is going in on the forecheck, so just don’t reach there. Go through the guy. Go through the body. It is an easy play. Those are the learning experiences that he has to go through. And we do, too.

What do you think the biggest adjustment has been for Cowan in his first NHL season?

Berube: Understanding the pro league, understanding that you don’t have a lot of time and space, and managing the game. I think he has done a good job of that. There have obviously been games when we have to talk to him, or he understands that he has to make harder plays on the walls. But, for me, he is doing a good job of all of it.

He has the ability to make plays; he made some last night again, and he sees the ice extremely well. He is one step ahead all the time with the puck and where it is going to go. He just has to keep growing as a player. I love his energy out there. He plays with a lot of pace. He is a houdner, is what he is.

How is William Nylander? Is there any word on him? Is there any sense of whether it might be short-term or long-term?

Berube: He is still getting evaluated. He is doubtful for tomorrow. That’s a good question (about the injury timeline). I can’t answer that. With the last one, I thought it would be quicker, and it obviously wasn’t. We’ll just see how he feels going forward. I can’t really answer that question.

Auston Matthews mentioned getting the puck more in the middle of the ice during this uptick in point production.

Berube: We talked about it as a team, for sure, about getting the puck into the middle of the ice as a team. I think our guys have done a good job — the centerman, or whoever it is — of demanding the puck there. We are looking for it a little bit more.

For me, Auston is in a great position all the time to get that puck, even when people are on him. He is talented enough, with his size and everything, that he can take that puck and still get through it.

What stands out about the team’s special teams right now?

Berube: Our power play is producing more. That was a big goal they scored last night. And our PK has been really solid all year long. I know we gave up two last night — and one was a bit of a broken play for me — but overall, our PK has been a real foundation for this team. As I talked about before, the guys are going out there, doing a good job, and are taking a lot of pride in it. They have pace to it, which is important.

What will it mean when you eventually get Anthony Stolarz back in the lineup?

Berube: A lot. He is a huge part of the team. It is great to see him in full practice now with the team. This road trip was really important — to be around the guys, get acclimated again, and get some practice time in.

What have you thought of the goaltending the team has received without Stolarz?

Berube: They held the fort, to be honest with you. With a young guy like Hildeby coming in and getting the opportunity he got, I think he has done a good job in taking advantage of it. Woll, too — getting him back, he has played some really good hockey for us. Our goaltending has been pretty solid, in my opinion.