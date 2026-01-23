BOOOOOO! (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

You can boo Marner if you'd like, but please be respectful during the moment of silence for his schedule B bonuses — Kevin Papetti (@KPapetti) January 23, 2026

Game Day Quotes

Craig Berube on the return of Anthony Stolarz to the crease:

It’s a huge boost. He has been working hard, and he is ready to go. We have to get him in there at some point. He is good to go, and we are very happy he is back. Going back to last year, with what he did last year — and even at the beginning of this year before this all went down — he is a huge part of this team. That goaltending tandem is very good. It is a huge boost for the team. It is great to get him back. He’s excited.

Berube on Oliver Ekman-Larsson fighting through another injury to stay in the lineup:

He’ll be a game-time decision, but he is looking pretty good, which is huge for us. Everyone is banged up, and it is just a mindset and choice to play through it. He is definitely one of those guys. He has been doing it since I’ve been here coaching him, with the number of things he’s gone through over the last year and this year. He fights through it.

Berube on the emotions he’s expecting with Mitch Marner’s return to Toronto:

I mean, I get it. Mitch is coming back into town. But it will be over after a couple of shifts, with whatever they want to do. We have to focus on the game. We need the points. I get it, and it is all great. But just focus on the game.

Jake McCabe on the challenge of matching up against Mitch Marner:

I’ve done it my whole career, other than the last few years. He is a very smart hockey player. He thinks the game very well. He is good with his stick as far as forechecking, and he can obviously make a lot of plays on the offensive side of things. We just have to be aware of where he is and how he is forechecking you.

McCabe on whether the team can feed off the charged atmosphere at the SBA tonight:

Certainly. Any time this building gets loud, we feed off it. We invite the noise. The playoff-type atmosphere is always fun when the building gets rocking. It’s always a good time here.

Morgan Rielly on Marner’s return to Toronto:

It is just another game. We played him once already this year. I am sure he will have emotions coming back, but ultimately, for us, we are just focused on going out there and playing. These are important points. That’s where our focus will be.

Maple Leafs (24-17-9) vs. Golden Knights (24-13-12): Head-to-Head Stats

via NaturalStatTrick.com & AdvancedHockeyStats.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#74 Bobby McMann – #34 Auston Matthews – #11 Max Domi

#63 Matias Maccelli – #91 John Tavares – #23 Matthew Knies

#53 Easton Cowan – #55 Nic Roy – #89 Nick Robertson

#18 Steven Lorentz – #24 Scott Laughton – #19 Calle Jarnkrok

Defensemen

#22 Jake McCabe – #95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

#44 Morgan Rielly – #25 Brandon Carlo

#2 Simon Benoit – #28 Troy Stecher

Goaltenders

Starter: #41 Anthony Stolarz

#60 Joseph Woll

Extras: Henry Thrun, Jacob Quillan, Philippe Myers

Injured: William Nylander (day-to-day), Chris Tanev (IR), Dakota Joshua (IR), Dakota Mermis (LTIR)

Vegas Golden Knights Projected Lines

Forwards

#49 Ivan Barbashev – #9 Jack Eichel – #61 Mark Stone

#16 Pavel Dorofeyev – #93 Mitch Marner – #19 Reilly Smith

#55 Keegan Kolesar – #48 Tomas Hertl – #42 Braeden Bowman

#23 Cole Reinhardt – #28 Tanner Laczynski – #26 Alexander Holtz

Defensemen

#15 Noah Hanifin – #4 Rasmus Andersson

#5 Jeremy Lauzon – #27 Shea Theodore

#17 Ben Hutton – #6 Kaedan Korczak

Goaltenders

Starter: #33 Adin Hill

#40 Akira Schmid

Injured/Out: Alex Pietrangelo, Brandon Saad, William Karlsson, Brayden McNabb, Carter Hart, Brett Howden, Colton Sissons