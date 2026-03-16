Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild, which improved the Maple Leafs’ record to 29-27-12.

On the team “sitting back” in the third period with a 3-0 lead, but ultimately withstanding the scare:

Well, I don’t think we sat back. They just came hard. I didn’t think we checked hard enough through the neutral zone. We let them come with a lot of speed, so they entered the zone a lot. But we did a good job of blocking shots and competing around our net. We need to advance the puck more in the third and play some hockey in the offensive zone, like we did in the second period.

On Anthony Stolarz’s 36-save performance:

He was very good. Very competitive. I thought the whole team was very competitive tonight. It is a good team over there.

On Bo Groulx’s two-goal performance:

It’s the same as he has been playing. I know what I’m getting out there, shift after shift with him. It is great to see him get a couple of goals tonight. He had another good game all around.

“BO GROULX HAS TURNED INTO A SCORING MACHINE!” Groulx 3rd of the Season vs Wild 🔊 @Bonsie1951 @Jim_Ralph pic.twitter.com/SqT9PdIsIv — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) March 16, 2026

On Groulx’s comment that he felt he needed to up his pace after the first period:

He is a smart guy. He has good hockey IQ. He understood, on a back-to-back coming in here, that it is a quick team over there. He was going to need some more pace in his game.

Bo Groulx on his two-goal performance

Groulx: I thought I had a really tough first period. I was behind the play. I was surprised by their speed, honestly, and their execution. I came back in the second and knew I had to regroup. In the first, I was just too slow. My awareness wasn’t really there, and my anticipation wasn’t really there. I came back to the second thinking, “Okay, I’ve got to wake up.” And I woke up. I read the play really well. I just settled down. I did a little breath work and was ready to go. The first goal was pretty lucky. Stecher made a really good shot to the net, and it hit my skate. I didn’t even try to tip it, honestly. I got pretty lucky. On the second one, it was a lucky bounce in the slot, and usually, down in the AHL, I like to shoot those, especially from that area. I was pretty fortunate it went in. [The Wild] scored two really big goals to start the third, but we locked it down. We had some big blocked shots and moments in the defensive zone. [Stolarz] was really big for us in the third. All around, it was a great effort from everyone.

Game Highlights: Maple Leafs 4 vs. Wild 2