Ahead of Saturday’s game in St. Louis, head coach Craig Berube discussed returning to his old stomping grounds, the message to the team after two consecutive wins, and Jake McCabe’s leadership.

What are you hoping to see from your team after a couple of wins?

Berube: Keep building. Keep competing. Keep playing hard and doing the right things out there. Let’s keep it rolling here.

Going back to that Boston game and how we approached the game, we have to do the same thing tonight: defend hard, don’t give up much, and capitalize on our opportunities. The goaltending has been very strong. We can keep feeding off that.

What kind of goals do you set for the team the rest of the way?

Berube: I don’t know if there are goals that we are setting. It’s about what we need to do every night as a team. Obviously, there are individuals who are trying to prove themselves right now—the young guys. They’re giving the effort, right? The veterans have to keep putting in the effort and competing hard. That’s important. You never want to stop playing for the crest on the front of the jersey. I can’t mention that enough. It’s the most important thing.

When it comes to representing the crest and competing, is Jake McCabe an individual who exemplifies everything you’re talking about?

Berube: For sure. He is definitely that. His partner went down in Chris Tanev, but his play continued to grow and push, no matter who his partner is. He is a character guy. He cares about how the team is doing. It shows in his play and the little things he does every night: blocking shots, physicality, being hard around the net. He has done a great job for us this year.

Leadership-wise, he grabs the room when it is needed. He is not a guy who will sit there and chat it up every game, but when the push comes to shove, he is there.

The Blues are very low in power-play opportunities. Jim Montgomery said the team is not getting to the net enough. Is your team improving in that area, which would explain the increase in power-play opportunities?

Berube: The refs have to even it up because we are getting four or five a game. They’ve got to give them at least three. No, I’m just kidding.

I think we are doing a better job. If you want to draw penalties in this league, you have to put players and defensemen in uncomfortable situations. That happens when you get to the inside of the ice. We’re definitely getting better at it. Are we where we need to be? No, but you have to get to the middle. If you don’t challenge with your skating, get inside, and play hard around the net, you are probably not going to draw many penalties.

What have you seen from Nick Robertson from when you first took over the team to now?

Berube: Just a way more confident person. He is way more outgoing and confident. It relates to the play on the ice. He is a confident player on the ice. He is playing well. He’s done a lot of good things this year. He just has to keep building on it.

You coached Jake Neighbours when he first entered the league. What have you seen from his development and potential?

Berube: Jake has a lot of leadership qualities. It stood out early on as a young guy: great character, and the type of guy who is a grinder and a worker. He also has the ability to put the puck in the net, especially around the net.

In my second year coaching him, or it might’ve been my first year, I started playing him with better players. I saw his opportunities around the net, and he was good on the power play there. He has a good stick and is good at putting pucks in the net.

Great character and leadership, and a great work ethic.