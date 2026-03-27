After Friday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed Bo Groulx rejoining the Marlies, Dakota Joshua and Matias Maccelli’s strong play of late, and Easton Cowan’s development throughout the season.

What was the message for Bo Groulx after he was sent down due to the waiver rules (nine games played) and his AHL playoff eligibility?

Berube: None needed. He wanted to go down, help them, and play. It is a testament to his character and what he believes in. He understands it. He’s good.

How would you sum up what Groulx was able to accomplish in his time with the team?

Berube: He played well. He was in a lot of situations, right? I used him in a lot of different situations, and I thought he handled himself well.

Will he have a legitimate chance at a job next training camp?

Berube: Yeah, for sure. Looking at him and how he played, for sure, he has a very good opportunity.

What has been the difference in Matias Maccelli in the last 20 or so games?

Berube: It took him a while to get his confidence. He is a guy who feeds off it very well. He has confidence right now. Everybody makes mistakes, but he is letting it roll off him a little bit more. You have to go out and keep doing what you do best. Do what you do best. He’s doing it right now.

Is it similar for Dakota Joshua?

Berube: He came back strong from the injury, and there was a dip after that. You lose your energy and juice a little bit from when you were excited to get back. But he has that back again. He is moving better, and he is on his toes more. He is doing a good job of shooting the puck, getting to the net, and scoring some goals. He is getting involved physically. He’s been a good player.

How is Easton Cowan handling the ups and downs of his first NHL season in these circumstances?

Berube: Very well. He impresses me with his routine. He is one of the first guys at the rink every day. On off days, I see him at the rink. He is acting like a pro. He has a good attitude every day, and it’s the same attitude all year. I haven’t seen him come down and be down. Sure, sometimes he is disappointed, maybe in the way he’s played or the team, but he always has a really good attitude.

How do you view Cowan’s progress over the season on the ice?

Berube: I think he has gotten better and better throughout the season. He had some good juice and play, it dipped off — which is normal for a young, first-year kid in the NHL schedule — but he has found it again.

How has Cowan handled the big minutes and the opportunity to play with good players?

Berube: He wants to play all day. He’s a guy who doesn’t look like he gets tired to me too often. If any player said to me that he is playing too much, I’d have a problem, I’d think. But he can handle it. Right now, he has a lot of juice. He’s a worker. He’s a worker with skill. It is probably the best way to describe it.

Have you seen signs that Jacob Quillan’s confidence has been growing lately?

Berube: Yes. He is doing a little bit more with the puck. In the last game, he made a couple of good plays with the puck offensively. That is where his game has to keep improving. He works and skates really well. He has been pretty good defensively and on the penalty kill.

The play with the puck comes with confidence. Young guys don’t want to make that mistake with the puck. That will come in time.

Anthony Stolarz mentioned that he might have been trying to be “too perfect” at the start of the season. What are you seeing from him since the Olympic break?

Berube: I thought he got his game back before the Olympic break. Coming out of the break, he has been pretty solid for me. Coming off the injury, it took him a bit to find his game, but before the Olympics, in the Edmonton game, he played extremely well. He has carried it forward here.

How has William Nylander been handling the situation down the stretch here?

Berube: He handles everything well with his attitude. It is obviously not a great situation for anybody, and he is not used to the situation, for sure. At the same time, he understands that we have games to play and need to do a good job of competing and playing the right way.

How important is it for the players to finish strong, for the offensive players to produce, and for the defensive players to do their job?

Berube: From an individual standpoint, we have guys up here trying to prove themselves, too. At the same time, you play for that crest on the front. You have pride. You have to play the right way and play hard. You can’t just put the skates on and go through the motions.

Practice Lines – Mar. 27