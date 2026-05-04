After his introductory press conference as the Maple Leafs’ new Senior Executive Advisor of Hockey Operations, Mats Sundin discussed his decision to transition into a managerial role, the backlash surrounding John Chayka’s hiring, his familiarity with European hockey/prospects, and the opportunity to work with William Nylander and Auston Matthews.

What made this the right time to make the jump into management with the Leafs?

Sundin: Well, it was actually great timing. My kids are a little older. I’ve been watching the game from the outside, both the Toronto Maple Leafs for the past 10 years, and I’ve done some work for the Swedish national team and watched prospects in Europe while also watching the whole league develop. It was a perfect time to come back with a perspective from the outside for a long time.

What was your reaction when the idea was first brought to you?

Sundin: For me, it is really a dream. I am super excited. I lived it here with the Maple Leafs for 13 years. I was the captain for 11 years. I understand what the team means to the city.

The fan base in Toronto is unique. There is no better in the world. To get a chance to represent the Maple Leafs organization and also the fan base, and try to do the best we can and work hard for them, is something I really cherish. I am really looking forward to it.

From your perspective on the outside, what do you think caused the step back last season? How do you address it?

Sundin: As I said, we are just starting. There is a lot of evaluation that will happen now throughout the summer. But, obviously, a bunch of stuff (happened). There were a lot of injuries and things that didn’t go right. It is tough to point a finger today at what happened. I’m sure we’ll have more answers as the summer goes on.

There has been something of a backlash with this announcement, which you don’t always hear. What do you make of it?

Sundin: I don’t make anything out of it, right? I know John. I’ve watched John for a long time. He is a super-intelligent, progressive, hard-working guy. He understands the game. Even though he hasn’t been a GM for a long time, he has followed the game closely, stayed in contact, and watched players, the game, and prospects for this period that he has been out.

I am super confident that he is going to do a great job. The things I can complement him with are things that really come out of the experience of 18 years, 13 years with the Leafs, and 11 years as captain.

What do you remember about your first meeting with John Chayka? How has your relationship evolved over the years?

Sundin: Obviously, we have completely different experiences. He has a different background. But we both have a really common vision of what a winning team looks like, which is very important. There is no prestige. He is hardworking. There is a mutual view that winning is the only thing that matters.

You mentioned watching some of the prospects in Europe. Can you take us through what exactly you saw and how much experience you have with that?

Sundin: The game is evolving. I am based in Sweden. Sweden, this year, won the World Junior championship and just won the U18. There is a great talent pool not only in Canada and the US but also in Europe. It is interesting, going into this draft. There are kids from all over the world who are developing fast. If you look at Anaheim now, it is a very young, fast team. It seems like the top picks are ready to play very early with the way the game is being played.

Have you talked to some of the players, and maybe William Nylander?

Sundin: I haven’t had a chance yet. Soon, I am sure.

Are you looking forward to working with Nylander and the players?

Sundin: For all the players, and I know myself from missing the playoffs, it is not a good feeling, having your season over in the middle of April. To watch the playoffs and not be in it really creates a motivation and drive to want to improve. I am sure they will have a great summer working out and getting ready for training camp.

As a former captain, how important is it to involve Auston Matthews in conversations about the team’s future?

Sundin: I think Auston has proven in the last 10 years that he is the best goal-scorer in the world. For Toronto, as an organization and fan base, to have a player like that is fantastic, right? Hopefully, he’ll have a great summer, heal up, and be ready to do his thing for this organization.

There is no doubt. He is an Olympic gold medalist. He led Team USA to the gold. He has been a great leader for this team. I am really looking forward to talking to him.

Does stepping back in front of all of the cameras here make you miss it?

Sundin: What am I getting into?!

No, I did it for so long. It is part of the job. As I said, the big thing, for me anyway, is to try to help the Maple Leafs improve. The fan base, which I have been a part of until taking this job, really is frustrated not to have had deeper runs into the playoffs. I am really looking forward to working for them.

How would you describe your hunger to win a Stanley Cup in an executive capacity?

Sundin: There will be a lot of hard work. I am just really excited to get a chance to work for Toronto and try to help this fan base by starting to win again. Obviously, winning a championship is the ultimate goal.