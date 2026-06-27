GM John Chayka and Senior Executive Advisor Mats Sundin introduced Gavin McKenna as the Maple Leafs‘ first-overall draft selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

John Chayka’s Statement on Drafting Gavin McKenna

Chayka: Today is a special day — and hopefully, we expect, a historic day for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Any time you get a chance to pick first overall, it is a special and unique opportunity. To do it with an institution like the Toronto Maple Leafs makes it even more special. When I saw the balls fall, to be honest, the first thing that came to mind was the skill set, the highlight reels, the goals. You watch a player for a few years, track him, and understand what he can mean for a franchise. But when I got a chance to go up to Whitehorse and get to know Gavin and his family, I quickly realized it is more than the player. We are getting a special person, someone who will fit well within our group and one day be a leader for this franchise. I am really excited to welcome Gavin and his family to the Maple Leafs.

Mats Sundin’s Statement on Drafting Gavin McKenna

Sundin: I’ll echo what John said. I think it is a fantastic honour and great for the Maple Leafs fan base and the Toronto Maple Leafs to be able to draft first overall. I think with Gavin, we will not only see on the ice, but also the character of the person Gavin is. He is going to be an unbelievable asset for the Toronto Maple Leafs for a long, long time. I am very excited to be here with you today, Gavin.

Q&A with John Chayka, Mats Sundin, and Gavin McKenna

John, what makes Gavin McKenna a special person?

Chayka: Again, I went up to Whitehorse not because I had to but because I wanted to. I wanted to see, firsthand, his upbringing and what hockey meant to him as a person.

What I saw was someone who loves his community and someone whose community loves him. I think that is a big part of who he is. I think we are lucky now, as the Toronto Maple Leafs, to be a part of that. Congratulations to that community and all of Whitehorse and the Yukon for this pretty special event.

For me, someone’s story kind of defines them. This is the classic Canadian story: a kid out on the ice, by himself, working on his game. No skills coach. No skating coach. No trainer. Just for the love of the game. I think it is special.

John, did you know what direction you were going with the pick when you saw the #12 lottery ball?

Chayka: To be honest, I kind of knew, but I will give a lot of credit to Judd Brackett, Mark Leach, Ryan Hardy, and the whole staff. They really dug in. This is a process over years, especially with picks like this. I’ve said it before. It is not just about getting the first pick; it’s what you do with it, and that can be franchise-altering.

As we went through that process and did everything, we had time, so we used it. We vetted everything and looked at it 10 different ways. Ultimately, the more we spent time on it, the more conviction we actually had in our initial instincts.

We were lucky to have that break, but I think we’re lucky this year to get Gavin as well.

John, what was the trip to Whitehorse like for you? What really helped you get a feel for Gavin and his family?

Chayka: I landed at 11 o’clock to full sun. That was a new one for me. I had never been out that way. My wife is from Timmins, so I felt like I had an idea, but I didn’t.

It was great, honestly. A beautiful place. I can tell why Gavin enjoys being there. With everything going on in the world right now, there are few places like that where you can be with nature and enjoy it. I think his family does that.

I probably spent four or five hours with his family just talking about Gavin, his upbringing, and what makes him tick. We answered any questions we could.

For me, it is important to start building relationships. I have three kids now, so I know, for me, if my kid was going to go play somewhere, I would want to feel comfortable that he is in good hands and we’re going to look after him.

We talked about everything, and then we went for a trip up the mountain. Gavin drove. I had my eyes closed for most of it. We spent some quality time together getting to know each other. Nothing more than that.

John, what was it like to make the phone call to Gavin to tell him he was your pick?

Chayka: It was great. I talked about building relationships; I just wanted to share the moment with Gavin. Obviously, not being there in person, it was my first time virtually. I wanted to make the connection and welcome him.

Honestly, for me, it was just as important for a guy like Mats Sundin to welcome him to the Leafs family. I thought that was a unique and special thing for a first-overall pick. To have it from Mats meant a lot.

Gavin, what was it like to get the call on the floor from John Chayka and Mats Sundin?

McKenna: It was loud in there, so it was hard to hear, but it was one of — if not the — best phone calls I’ve ever received. It was just a special moment when you hear that and realize you are going first. It is a pretty special moment and something I’ve worked toward my whole life. That phone call was a big relief.

Mats, you went through this as the first-overall pick in 1989. You played with Quebec, but you played the majority of your career in Toronto. How can you help Gavin navigate this experience?

Sundin: I think the most important message or advice I can give to Gavin is to stay true to himself. Anything that is different in Toronto than any other market is just the size of the fan base and the interest from the city. It is the hockey capital of the world. But, at the end of the day, it is a game of hockey.

The way Gavin played as a kid, in college, and who he is as a person is the most important message — stay true to that, and everything is going to be great. He is going to have a great career. That is the basics of it.

Gavin, everything must be moving a million miles an hour for you. Can you describe what the rest of your night was like after you were drafted by the Maple Leafs?

McKenna: It was busy last night with the media after that, but once I was done with all of the media, I got to go home and hang out with my family a little bit, pack up my bags, and head out to Toronto. I brought a buddy with me and had a little sleepover. Now, we’re here.

Gavin, what does the opportunity to learn from Mats Sundin mean to you?

McKenna: Obviously, he has been through it all. When you have someone like that who can lead and guide you through this, it means a lot. Definitely, as a young guy, you want to learn from people like that and people from within the organization. For me, trying to learn that stuff as quickly as possible will help me in the future. I am very lucky to have those people. I am looking forward to it.

Gavin, do you have any idea what your summer will look like in terms of training, and where?

McKenna: The plan right now is to go back to Kelowna for a bit and train there. We’ll see where that goes. It is hard to say what the plan is, but as of right now, it will be to go back to Kelowna and train there.

Gavin, what went through your mind as you drove up to the Toronto skyline as a Maple Leaf? What went through your mind, and what do you think of the city?

McKenna: Just excitement. Last night was a crazy night. I was so excited the whole night, and there was a lot of energy. Toronto, as a city, is an amazing place. They love their sports. They love their hockey team. They have so many passionate fans. I am excited.

Even when I had been in the city before I was drafted, people were coming up to me to ask for photos. They all seemed like great people. I am excited to meet all of these people and get comfortable in the city.

Gavin, you said you brought a buddy with you. What do you plan to do in the city? Do you have plans later?

McKenna: Yeah, I am going to the Jays game tonight. I have never been to a baseball game. Obviously, I am a Blue Jays fan. I am looking forward to that and kind of just hanging and chilling out. Dev camp starts pretty quickly, so I have to make sure I am ready for that. Just hanging out.