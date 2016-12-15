Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes – Game #29 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (11-11-6, 25th in NHL) vs. Arizona Coyotes (10-14-5, 29th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST

Arena: Air Canada Centre

Watch: Sportsnet Ontario

Game Day Notes

– After today’s morning skate, Mike Babcock made sure to dispel any notion that the Leafs should feel they’ve got the advantage going in against a struggling Coyotes team. If the coach’s words weren’t enough, the fact that Mike Smith is starting in net for Arizona should be. Smith has been a long-time nemesis of the Leafs dating back to his days with the Lightning. He is 6-1-2 lifetime against Toronto and has won three straight against the Leafs, including his last two visits to the ACC. Smith is 2-1-0 in his last three starts and needed to stop 37 of 38 shots and 44 of 45 in those two wins. Currently ninth in the NHL in save percentage (.929), he’s capable of winning a game for the Coyotes on his own.

– The Leafs also have to be aware of Smith’s ability to handle the puck as well as any goalie in the league. He is highly effective as a sweeper, to borrow some soccer terminology, in the trapezoid area behind his net and the Leafs have to be cognizant of that when dumping pucks in. At a minimum, the Leafs forecheckers have to keep him on his backhand or he can kickstart the transition the other way in no time.

– The Coyotes are at or near the bottom of the league in nearly every major category: worst shot differential on a per game basis, 20th on the PK, 25th on the PP, 28th in goals against, 29th in goals for. They’re 4-9-3 on the road with 58 goals against in those 16 games (3.7/game). To state the obvious, the Leafs need to seize this opportunity and take care of business at home.

– You’ve probably all heard that Peter Holland is returning to the ACC as a member of the Arizona Coyotes tonight. Word is that force of habit made him miss the Coyotes dressing room and go straight up the press box elevator. Here’s your customary reminder that ex-Leafs tend to score at the ACC.

– Given that the Leafs are swarming in the defensive zone, it’s worth mentioning that the Coyotes have some threats offensively on their blueline. The likes of Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Alex Goligoski, and even rookies Jakub Chychrun and Anthony DeAngelo, can all skate, join the attack, handle the puck, and make plays. The Leafs can’t be leaving the points wide open knowing that.

– This is a truly rare, or in fact the very first, occasion when we can say a Toronto Maple Leaf is playing against his hometown Arizona Coyotes. This is the first time in Auston Matthews’ NHL career that he’ll play against the team he grew up watching with his uncle and whose jersey he donned as a member of the Junior Coyotes. Pretty cool.

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

Stat Ari Tor Points 25 28 Record % 0.431 0.5 Home Winning % 0.455 0.607 Away Winning % 0.344 0.393 Shootout Winning % 0.667 0 Goal Differential Per Game -0.9 -0.07 Shot Differential Per Game -7.28 0.57 Hits Per Game 27.1 25.6 PIM Per Game 11.4 11 Opponent PIM Per Game 9.7 12.1 Goals Per Game 2.21 2.89 Even Strength Goals Per Game 1.69 2.29 Power Play Goals Per Game 0.41 0.57 Shots Per Game 28.2 32.9 Shots Per Goal 12.8 11.4 Team Shooting % 0.078 0.088 Power Play % 0.143 0.188 Goals Against Per Game 3.1 2.96 ES Goals Against Per Game 2.38 2.36 PP Goals Against Per Game 0.66 0.5 Shots Against Per Game 35.48 32.36 Shots Against Per Goal 11.43 10.92 Opp. Team Shooting % 0.088 0.092 Penalty Kill % 0.81 0.839 Save % 0.913 0.908 Goals Against Average 3.06 2.92 Shutouts 0 0 Opponent Save % 0.922 0.912 Opponent Goals Against Average 2.18 2.85 Opponent Shutouts 2 2

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown

van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander

Matt Martin – Ben Smith – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick

Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Scratched: Josh Leivo, Frank Corrado

Injured: Martin Marincin



Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)

Backup: Antoine Bibeau

Arizona Coyotes Projected Lines

Forwards

Brendan Perlini – Martin Hanzal – Radim Vrbata

Tobias Rieder – Jordan Martinook – Shane Doan

Jamie McGinn – Peter Holland – Anthony Duclair

Lawson Crouse – Christian Dvorak – Josh Jooris

Defencemen

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Luke Schenn

Alex Goligoski – Anthony DeAngelo

Jakob Chychrun – Michael Stone

Goaltenders

Starter: Mike Smith (Confirmed)

Backup: Louis Domingue

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock