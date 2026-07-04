After signing a three-year, $7 million AAV contract with the Maple Leafs, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky discussed his decision to choose Toronto in free agency.

What made you want to sign with the Leafs? Why do you think this will be a good fit for you in Toronto?

Bobrovsky: Well, first of all, I am excited for the opportunity. To be honest, I thought I was going to stay in Florida, but the things work out how they work out. The Leafs put their trust in me. They put their belief. They gave me a good opportunity to join the historic, legendary team and be part of this organization.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Florida Panthers organization. It has been amazing seven years for me. I want to thank everybody through the whole organization. They welcomed me in the family, and it has been great. We won two Cups. It has been amazing.

To the coaches, the medical staff, and everybody — the fans — from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank them for that time. We went through a lot. And obviously, my teammtes — I love those guys. They have been amazing to me. The memories we built together will stay in my heart forever.

You clearly have strong feelings and bonds in Florida. Why did it not work out there?

Bobrovsky: Well, it is a business. The organization decided to move in a different direction. That is pretty much it. I respect that. I have nothing against it. That is hockey. They’re responsible for their part, and I respect that.

In my position, I just want to keep all of the appreciation and thank them for everything that they have done for me. It has been an amazing journey for me. I can’t thank them enough for everything and what they have done.

At what point did you realize a deal was not going to happen in Florida, and you were going to have to pivot to free agency?

Bobrovsky: Pretty much on that last day when the trade happened with the Jacob Markstrom. That was pretty much it there.

Did you have any conversations with some of your former teammates who are now in Toronto, such as Anthony Stolarz or Steven Lorentz, before signing here?

Bobrovsky: Just a little bit, yeah. They welcomed me into the team.

With Stolie, we had a great relationship when we won the Cup that year. We had a good bond. We helped the team. We worked together. We had a good time together. I am excited for a reunion wtih him.

What was it about Anthony Stolarz that allowed you two to have a great relationship? What might your relationship be with Artur Akhtyamov?

Bobrovsky: [Stolarz] is an easygoing guy. It is fun to be around him and have some fun in jokes in practice or some jokes outside of the practice. He is just a nice person.

The young guy, Artur — I talked to him once, briefly. He seems like a nice guy. He is a bright guy and a nice prospect. I am excited to be part of his development, too.

Over your career, you’ve been an incredibly durable goalie. You play 50+ games a year. Even at this age, you are probably expecting that workload again. At your age, how do you stay healthy and still want to play every game?

Bobrovsky: Well, first of all, I love the game so much. I love the game. I love everything about the game. It has been a fun process for me. As I go deeper, I love it even more.

Again, it is also not only me but the people around me. In Florida, they had so many people around who helped me to develop and helped me get better — my teammates, the medical staff, the physical staff, and all of the coaches.

As you grow older, you appreciate every day even more. My approach is to enjoy every time and every day on the ice. It is a blessing to be a hockey player and play in the NHL, and it is a blessing to join this team.

Toronto is the capital of hockey, in my mind. The fans are excited. There will be a great atmosphere. I am excited about that. It is a big responsibiltiy. I look forward to helping this team win.

It was a difficult season for the Panthers last year, missing the playoffs. What did you make of your own season, and what did you take away from the year you had?

Bobrovsky: It was a tough season for the organization. We had a lot of injuries. The captain went down in the first practice, so that was kind of a starting point of all of this.

It is not easy, the NHL. It is a tough league. Every team has good players. The Stanley Cup is the toughest trophy to win for a reason. To play three years in a row going to the final is not easy. We won twice.

It was a tough season, but again, every season brings some challenges. There is never a point where you know everything and have been through everything. There is always a challenge. For me, personally, I will be a student of this game my whole life.

Have you thought at all about the jersey number you will wear? There is some debate whether Gavin McKenna will take it. Have you two talked about it? Will you wear #72?

Bobrovsky: Yeah, he gave that number to me. We had a little chat last night. He is a bright guy. He has really positive energy. I am excited to watch him develop into a big superstar in this league.