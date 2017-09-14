With training camp now officially open for the much-anticipated 2017-18 season, below is a full breakdown of the Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 training camp roster as of September 14.
Some assumptions have been made for the sake of simplicity. Preseason/camp performances and injuries could always change the projection.
September 14 Updates
- 73 players will attend camp, including 41 forwards, 26 defencemen, and six goalies.
- Right-handed veteran defenceman Roman Polak has been invited to the main camp on a Professional Tryout Agreement.
- 20-year-old winger Nikita Korostelev (TOR – 185th overall, 2015), 19-year-old defenceman Marc-Olivier Duquette (undrafted, Drummondville), and 18-year-old winger Cole Coskey (undrafted, Saginaw) have been invited to camp on Amateur Tryout Agreements.
- Speaking of Patrick Marleau‘s potential spot in the lineup, Mike Babcock said: “When I was talking to Patty, I basically just said, ‘I don’t have a clue who you are playing with. I don’t have a clue if you’re playing with Naz or playing with Bozie or if you’re playing with [Matthews], but they’re all good.’ We’ll figure that out over time.”
- Speaking of Roman Polak‘s PTO opportunity, Babcock said: “I think Polie is an unbelievable man. Obviously, he played real well for us. It was a big blow for us when we lost him just because of the penalty kill alone and his physical presence. He’s done everything right for us since I’ve been here. He needs this opportunity and we’re happy to have him here.”
- Speaking of the glut of NHL forwards competing for spots: “We’ve improved our depth up front. You just said there are too many NHL forwards for the amount of spots, and I think that’s key. On good teams I’ve coached before, there’s always too many players for the amount of spots. You have good depth when you have ten top-nine forwards. I believe we have that.”
- With Calle Rosen and Andreas Borgman brought in from Europe, FA addition Ron Hainsey penciled into the top four and 20-year-old Travis Dermott expected to push for a spot, Babcock also suggested the blue line is deeper this camp compared to last: “We’re much deeper on the backend, too, and we’re going to see that play out during camp.”
Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camp Roster Breakdown – September 14, 2017
*must pass through waivers
|Locks
|Bubble
|Proj. Marlies
|Jr Bound
|AHL & Jr. Eligible
|NHL or EU
|T. Bozak
|N. Soshnikov
|J. Bracco
|R. McGregor
|J. Bracco
|C. Grundstrom
|N. Kadri
|J. Leivo*
|M. Dzierkals
|K. Middleton
|V. Bobylev
|
|van Riemsdyk
|K. Kapanen
|A. Brooks
|E. Rasanen
|
|L. Komarov
|M. Aaltonen
|R. Clune
|F. Gordeev
|
|M. Martin
|E. Fehr*
|J. Dupuy
|N. Mattinen
|
|A. Matthews
|C. Grundstrom
|F. Gauthier
|V. Bobylev
|
|W. Nylander
|B. Smith*
|C. Greening
|
|M. Marner
|K. Rychel*
|A. Johnsson
|
|D. Moore
|C. Rosen
|T. Moore
|
|P. Marleau
|R. Polak (PTO)
|C. Mueller
|
|C. Brown
|M. Marincin*
|M. Novak
|
|Z. Hyman
|A. Borgman
|J. Piccinich
|
|M. Rielly
|T. Dermott
|K. Pospisil
|
|N. Zaitsev
|K. Rychel
|
|C. Carrick
|D. Timashov
|
|R. Hainsey
|J. Winquist
|
|J. Gardiner
|M. Marchment
|
|F. Andersen
|T. Lindberg
|
|C. McElhinney
|T. Liljegren
|
|A. Gudbranson
|
|J. Holl
|
|J. King
|
|M. Cleland
|
|V. LoVerde
|
|A. Nielsen
|
|R. Valiev
|
|M. Paliotta
|
|G. Sparks*
|
|C. Heeter
|
|K. Kaskisuo
|
Toronto Maple Leafs Waivers Chart
*could pass GP requirement in 2017-18
|Player
|Signing Age
|2017-18 Exempt?
|Seasons Completed
|Seasons Remaining
|NHL GP Remaining
|Eligible
|Johnsson
|21
|YES
|0
|1
|80
|2018-19
|Gauthier
|18
|YES
|4
|1
|132
|2018-19
| Sparks
|20
|NO
|4
|0
|2017-18
| Leivo
|20
|NO
|4
|0
|2016-17
|Holl
|24
|YES
|1
|1
|60
|2018-19
|Kapanen
|18
|YES
|3
|2
|137
|2019-20
| Rychel
|19
|NO
|4
|0
|2017-18
| Soshnikov
|22
|YES
|2
|1
|3
|2018-19 / 3GP
|Valiev
|19
|YES
|3
|1
|150
|2018-19
|Lindberg
|20
|YES
|2
|1
|154
|2018-19
| Aaltonen
|24
|YES
|0
|2
|60
|2019-20 / 60GP
| Rosen
|23
|YES
|0
|3
|60
|2020-21 / 60GP
|Borgman
|22
|YES
|0
|3
|70
|2020-21 / 70GP
| Marincin
|19
|NO
|6
|0
|
| Carrick
|19
|NO
|4
|0
|
No longer waiver exempt
2017 Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camp Roster
|Forwards (41)
|
|
|Bozak, Tyler
Horton, Nathan* |Matthews, Auston
|Bracco, Jeremy
|Hyman, Zach
|Miro Aaltonen
|Brooks, Adam
|Johnsson, Andreas
|Moore, Trevor
|Brown, Connor
|Kadri, Nazem
|Nylander, William
|Coskey, Cole***
|Kapanen, Kasperi
|Piccinich, J.J.
|Pospisil, Kristian
|Komarov, Leo
|Mueller, Chris
|Clune, Rich
|Korostelev, Nikita***
|Rychel, Kerby
|Dzierkals, Martins
|Smith, Ben
|Bobylev, Vladimir
|Dupuy, Jean
|Leivo, Joshua
|Soshnikov, Nikita
|Grundstrom, Carl
|Marleau, Patrick
|Timashov, Dmytro
|Gauthier, Frederik
|Lindberg, Tobias
|van Riemsdyk, James
|Greening, Colin
Lupul, Joffrey* |Moore, Dominic
|McGregor, Ryan
|Marchment, Mason
|Fehr, Eric
|Marner, Mitch
|Martin, Matt
|Novak, Max
|Winquist, Joshua
|
|Defence (26)
|
|
|Borgman, Andreas
|Holl, Justin
|Rasanen, Eemeli
|Rosen, Calle
|Duquette, Marc-Olivier***
|Nielsen, Andrew
|Carrick, Connor
|Gudbranson, Alex
|Polak, Roman**
|Cleland, Mattias
|Jardine, Sam
|Rielly, Morgan
|Dermott, Travis
|Marincin, Martin
|King, Jeff
|LoVerde, Vincent
|Mattinen, Nicolas
|Gordeev, Fedor
|Hainsey, Ron
|Middleton, Keaton
|Valiev, Rinat
|Gardiner, Jake
|Liljegren, Timothy
|Zaitsev, Nikita
|Valleau, Nolan
|Paliotta, Michael
|
*failed physical, LTIR bound
|Goaltenders (6)
|
|Andersen, Frederik
|Kaskisuo, Kasimir
|McElhinney, Curtis
|Scott, Ian
|Heeter, Cal
|Sparks, Garret
**Professional Tryout Agreement
***Amateur Tryout Agreement