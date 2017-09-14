With training camp now officially open for the much-anticipated 2017-18 season, below is a full breakdown of the Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 training camp roster as of September 14.

Some assumptions have been made for the sake of simplicity. Preseason/camp performances and injuries could always change the projection.

September 14 Updates

73 players will attend camp, including 41 forwards, 26 defencemen, and six goalies.

Right-handed veteran defenceman Roman Polak has been invited to the main camp on a Professional Tryout Agreement.

20-year-old winger Nikita Korostelev (TOR – 185th overall, 2015), 19-year-old defenceman Marc-Olivier Duquette (undrafted, Drummondville), and 18-year-old winger Cole Coskey (undrafted, Saginaw) have been invited to camp on Amateur Tryout Agreements.

Speaking of Patrick Marleau's potential spot in the lineup, Mike Babcock said: "When I was talking to Patty, I basically just said, 'I don't have a clue who you are playing with. I don't have a clue if you're playing with Naz or playing with Bozie or if you're playing with [Matthews], but they're all good.' We'll figure that out over time."

Speaking of Roman Polak's PTO opportunity, Babcock said: "I think Polie is an unbelievable man. Obviously, he played real well for us. It was a big blow for us when we lost him just because of the penalty kill alone and his physical presence. He's done everything right for us since I've been here. He needs this opportunity and we're happy to have him here."

Speaking of the glut of NHL forwards competing for spots: "We've improved our depth up front. You just said there are too many NHL forwards for the amount of spots, and I think that's key. On good teams I've coached before, there's always too many players for the amount of spots. You have good depth when you have ten top-nine forwards. I believe we have that."

With Calle Rosen and Andreas Borgman brought in from Europe, FA addition Ron Hainsey penciled into the top four and 20-year-old Travis Dermott expected to push for a spot, Babcock also suggested the blue line is deeper this camp compared to last: “We’re much deeper on the backend, too, and we’re going to see that play out during camp.”

Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camp Roster Breakdown – September 14, 2017

Locks Bubble Proj. Marlies Jr Bound AHL & Jr. Eligible NHL or EU T. Bozak N. Soshnikov J. Bracco R. McGregor J. Bracco C. Grundstrom N. Kadri J. Leivo* M. Dzierkals K. Middleton V. Bobylev van Riemsdyk K. Kapanen A. Brooks E. Rasanen L. Komarov M. Aaltonen R. Clune F. Gordeev M. Martin E. Fehr* J. Dupuy N. Mattinen A. Matthews C. Grundstrom F. Gauthier V. Bobylev W. Nylander B. Smith* C. Greening M. Marner K. Rychel* A. Johnsson D. Moore C. Rosen T. Moore P. Marleau R. Polak (PTO) C. Mueller C. Brown M. Marincin* M. Novak Z. Hyman A. Borgman J. Piccinich M. Rielly T. Dermott K. Pospisil N. Zaitsev K. Rychel C. Carrick D. Timashov R. Hainsey J. Winquist J. Gardiner M. Marchment F. Andersen T. Lindberg C. McElhinney T. Liljegren A. Gudbranson J. Holl J. King M. Cleland V. LoVerde A. Nielsen R. Valiev M. Paliotta G. Sparks* C. Heeter K. Kaskisuo

*must pass through waivers

Toronto Maple Leafs Waivers Chart

Player Signing Age 2017-18 Exempt? Seasons Completed Seasons Remaining NHL GP Remaining Eligible Johnsson 21 YES 0 1 80 2018-19 Gauthier 18 YES 4 1 132 2018-19 Sparks 20 NO 4 0 2017-18 Leivo 20 NO 4 0 2016-17 Holl 24 YES 1 1 60 2018-19 Kapanen 18 YES 3 2 137 2019-20 Rychel 19 NO 4 0 2017-18 Soshnikov 22 YES 2 1 3 2018-19 / 3GP Valiev 19 YES 3 1 150 2018-19 Lindberg 20 YES 2 1 154 2018-19 Aaltonen 24 YES 0 2 60 2019-20 / 60GP Rosen 23 YES 0 3 60 2020-21 / 60GP Borgman 22 YES 0 3 70 2020-21 / 70GP Marincin 19 NO 6 0 Carrick 19 NO 4 0

*could pass GP requirement in 2017-18

No longer waiver exempt



2017 Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camp Roster

Forwards (41) Bozak, Tyler Horton, Nathan* Matthews, Auston Bracco, Jeremy Hyman, Zach Miro Aaltonen Brooks, Adam Johnsson, Andreas Moore, Trevor Brown, Connor Kadri, Nazem Nylander, William Coskey, Cole*** Kapanen, Kasperi Piccinich, J.J. Pospisil, Kristian Komarov, Leo Mueller, Chris Clune, Rich Korostelev, Nikita*** Rychel, Kerby Dzierkals, Martins Smith, Ben Bobylev, Vladimir Dupuy, Jean Leivo, Joshua Soshnikov, Nikita Grundstrom, Carl Marleau, Patrick Timashov, Dmytro Gauthier, Frederik Lindberg, Tobias van Riemsdyk, James Greening, Colin Lupul, Joffrey* Moore, Dominic McGregor, Ryan Marchment, Mason Fehr, Eric Marner, Mitch Martin, Matt Novak, Max Winquist, Joshua

Defence (26) Borgman, Andreas Holl, Justin Rasanen, Eemeli Rosen, Calle Duquette, Marc-Olivier*** Nielsen, Andrew Carrick, Connor Gudbranson, Alex Polak, Roman** Cleland, Mattias Jardine, Sam Rielly, Morgan Dermott, Travis Marincin, Martin King, Jeff LoVerde, Vincent Mattinen, Nicolas Gordeev, Fedor Hainsey, Ron Middleton, Keaton Valiev, Rinat Gardiner, Jake Liljegren, Timothy Zaitsev, Nikita Valleau, Nolan Paliotta, Michael

Goaltenders (6) Andersen, Frederik Kaskisuo, Kasimir McElhinney, Curtis Scott, Ian Heeter, Cal Sparks, Garret

*failed physical, LTIR bound

**Professional Tryout Agreement

***Amateur Tryout Agreement