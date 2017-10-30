Puck drop: 10:30 p.m. EST | Arena: SAP Center | TV: Sportsnet Ontario | Radio: TSN1050

Patrick Marleau on the nerves and emotions involved with returning to San Jose:

I’m going to try to have a good poker face out there. But there’s going to be a lot of emotions, that’s for sure. It’s different. Different side of the rink, different side of the room. I’m trying to keep the routine as close to normal as possible.

Marleau on the experience of serving as a mentor to the Leafs‘ young guys so far:

It’s fun. It’s exciting. The group of guys we have in here, especially the younger guys, are very professional. They’re already well ahead of schedule with that part of it. The way they approach the games — it’s good to see. It’s more about just trying to do the things I do on the ice day in and day out. Hopefully that rubs off.

Mike Babcock on Marleau’s return to San Jose:

This will be a great, special day for him. He’s a special player and a special man who has been here since he was 18 years old and done a lot for the team, and the team’s been good. He was a big part of that, obviously. The players over there have a lot of appreciation for him, and so do the fans. It will be a special night and it’s important we play well for him. A big night for our team. He’s earned the right to this tribute. They didn’t just give it to him. He earned it by being a good man and a good player and doing it for a long time. He should take it all in and enjoy it. Not many guys get to experience what he’s going to experience tonight.

Babcock on whether playing well for Marleau is extra motivation for the team:

For sure. We have lots to play for. We haven’t been as good as we could’ve been here lately. When you’re really hungry, you compete harder. We should be as hungry as any team in the league now. We need things to get going the right way. I thought we played a lot better last game, but in the end, it still found a way to be in our net too often. We’ve got to keep it out of our net by playing better.

Babcock whether Marleau will be nervous for tonight even after 1,500 NHL games:

100%. He will be for sure. That’s why you play sports. As soon as you stop being nervous, you may as well quit and do something else. That’s why you’re in it. You’re in it for the duress. You’re in it for the ups and downs. You’re in it for the adrenaline. He’ll be pumped up tonight.

Babcock on switching the lines back to normal:

We’re trying to get our team to play the best it possibly can. We’ve had two basically fixed lines and the other two haven’t been that way. We’re going back to what we thought worked for us in the past, and we’ll see if we can catch fire again.

Babcock on teams adjusting to the Leafs:

I don’t know how much adjustment they’ve made and how much we’ve turned the puck over. At the start, we were very hungry, and you’re really jumping and really competing, and then we got feeling pretty good about ourselves and weren’t quite as good. What part is us and what part is them?

Joe Thornton on Marleau’s return to San Jose:

It wouldn’t surprise me if Patty cried at some point on Monday. You spend 19 years in a place… well, he’s so beloved out there. The people obviously loved him. I’m sure he’s going to get a really, really warm welcome when he gets back. He’s a great human being, a salt-of-the-earth type of guy. He’s just one of the really good guys in the game, and I got a chance to play with him for a long time. I never took it for granted, either. I appreciated every day I had the chance to play with him. Phenomenal teammate.

Brent Burns on Marleau’s return:

I think he’s got a great heart. He cares for a lot of people. He did a lot for the people in this room, for the city, for the fans. He grew up there, and it’s pretty special. Obviously, we’re going to do something pretty special. For me, personally, he was huge for me. He taught me a lot, even just by watching. He didn’t say a lot. He didn’t have to. He had a pretty great personality. He was a pretty good buddy. We had a lot of fun. He was quieter, but then again most guys are quieter than Jumbo.

Matchup Stats

TOR SJ Record 7-4-0 5-5-0 GF/g 4.09 (1st) 2.7 (24th) GA/g 3.64 (28th) 2.6 (7th) PP% 26.2% (6th) 20% (11th) PK% 83.3% (10th) 88.4% (5th) Shots/g 33.8 (7th) 31.8 (14th) Shots Against/g 32.9 (19th) 29.8 (5th) 5v5 CF% 51.64% (9th) 53.8% (5th) 5v5 SV% .896 (28th) .916 (21st) 5v5 SH% 11.1% (2nd) 6.6% (24th)

Toronto Maple Leafs Leafs Projected Lineup

Forwards

Hyman – Matthews – Nylander

Marleau – Kadri – Komarov

JVR – Bozak – Marner

Martin – Moore – Brown

Defencemen

Gardiner – Zaitsev

Rielly – Hainsey

Borgman – Polak

Goaltenders

Andersen

McElhinney

Scratched: Leivo, Kapanen, Carrick

San Jose Sharks Projected Lineup

Forwards

Labanc – Thornton – Pavelski

Hertl – Couture – Karlsson

Donskoi – Tierney – Boedker

Meier – Carpenter – Ward

Defencemen

Ryan – Burns

Vlasic – Braun

Dillon – Heed

Goaltenders

Jones

Dell

Injured: Martin