After swapping their 2019 sixth round draft choice with Edmonton for this year’s 156th overall selection, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected forward Pontus Holmberg from the Vaxjo organization in the SHL.

The 5’11, 170-pound Holmberg, the team’s third selection of a second-year draft eligible on Day 2 of the draft, is a 19-year-old left-handed shot who can play either wing and has some past experience at center. He spent the majority of the season in Division 1 in Sweden for VIK Västerås HK, recording 20 points in 36 games as well as six points in eight postseason contests. In international competition for the Sweden U19s, Holmberg racked up six points in four games.

In the 2018 McKeen’s Draft Guide, Swedish hockey expert Jimmy Hamrin wrote of Holmberg: “Another interesting forward to note for the later stages of the draft is third league forward Pontus Holmberg, who shows speed and good puck control that I think will interest teams in the late rounds.”  Hamrin added on Twitter, “A skilled forward that had a great season. Smart, quick, creative and good at covering the puck.”

Pontus Holmberg Scouting Report

Offensively skilled player with pretty good speed and exceptional hockey sense. Skilled at setting up plays, but could improve his shooting ability

  • Elite Prospects, 2018

Pontus Holmberg Statistics

Date of Birth: Mar 09, 1999
Age: 19
Place of Birth: Västerås, SWE
Position: LW/C
Height: 5'10" / 179 cm
Weight: 174 lbs / 79 kg
Shoots: L
STeamLeagueGPGATPPIM+/- POSTGPGATPPIM+/-
2013-14VIK Västerås HK U U16 U16 Elit 281323362|
2014-15VIK Västerås HK U U16 U16 Elit 271946658|
VIK Västerås HK U J18 J18 Div.1 111113242|
VIK Västerås HK J18 J18 Elit 42240-2|
2015-16VIK Västerås HK J18 J18 Elit 32925348|Playoffs 220200
2016-17VIK Västerås HK J18 J18 Elit 8911206|
VIK Västerås HK J18 J18 Allsvenskan 20000-1|Playoffs 844800
VIK Västerås HK J20 SuperElit 456121810-10|
2017-18VIK Västerås HK J20 SuperElit 12561144|
VIK Västerås HK Division 1 36713201012|Kvalserien AS 824624
Växjö Lakers HC SHL 200002|
Sweden U19 (all) International-Jr 415644|
2018-19Växjö Lakers HC SHL -----|

Pontus Holmberg Video

