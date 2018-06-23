After swapping their 2019 sixth round draft choice with Edmonton for this year’s 156th overall selection, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected forward Pontus Holmberg from the Vaxjo organization in the SHL.
The 5’11, 170-pound Holmberg, the team’s third selection of a second-year draft eligible on Day 2 of the draft, is a 19-year-old left-handed shot who can play either wing and has some past experience at center. He spent the majority of the season in Division 1 in Sweden for VIK Västerås HK, recording 20 points in 36 games as well as six points in eight postseason contests. In international competition for the Sweden U19s, Holmberg racked up six points in four games.
Pontus Holmberg was one of Sweden's best U19 players this year. Not a bad late pick. #NHLDraft
In the 2018 McKeen’s Draft Guide, Swedish hockey expert Jimmy Hamrin wrote of Holmberg: “Another interesting forward to note for the later stages of the draft is third league forward Pontus Holmberg, who shows speed and good puck control that I think will interest teams in the late rounds.” Hamrin added on Twitter, “A skilled forward that had a great season. Smart, quick, creative and good at covering the puck.”
Pontus Holmberg Scouting Report
Offensively skilled player with pretty good speed and exceptional hockey sense. Skilled at setting up plays, but could improve his shooting ability
- Elite Prospects, 2018
Pontus Holmberg StatisticsDate of Birth: Mar 09, 1999
Age: 19
Place of Birth: Västerås, SWE
Position: LW/C
Height: 5'10" / 179 cm
Weight: 174 lbs / 79 kg
Shoots: L
|S
|Team
|League
|GP
|G
|A
|TP
|PIM
|+/-
|POST
|GP
|G
|A
|TP
|PIM
|+/-
|2013-14
|VIK Västerås HK U U16
|U16 Elit
|28
|13
|23
|36
|2
||
|2014-15
|VIK Västerås HK U U16
|U16 Elit
|27
|19
|46
|65
|8
||
|VIK Västerås HK U J18
|J18 Div.1
|11
|11
|13
|24
|2
||
|VIK Västerås HK J18
|J18 Elit
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|-2
||
|2015-16
|VIK Västerås HK J18
|J18 Elit
|32
|9
|25
|34
|8
||
|Playoffs
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2016-17
|VIK Västerås HK J18
|J18 Elit
|8
|9
|11
|20
|6
||
|VIK Västerås HK J18
|J18 Allsvenskan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
||
|Playoffs
|8
|4
|4
|8
|0
|0
|VIK Västerås HK J20
|SuperElit
|45
|6
|12
|18
|10
|-10
||
|2017-18
|VIK Västerås HK J20
|SuperElit
|12
|5
|6
|11
|4
|4
||
|VIK Västerås HK
|Division 1
|36
|7
|13
|20
|10
|12
||
|Kvalserien AS
|8
|2
|4
|6
|2
|4
|Växjö Lakers HC
|SHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
||
|Sweden U19 (all)
|International-Jr
|4
|1
|5
|6
|4
|4
||
|2018-19
|Växjö Lakers HC
|SHL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
||