After swapping their 2019 sixth round draft choice with Edmonton for this year’s 156th overall selection, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected forward Pontus Holmberg from the Vaxjo organization in the SHL.

The 5’11, 170-pound Holmberg, the team’s third selection of a second-year draft eligible on Day 2 of the draft, is a 19-year-old left-handed shot who can play either wing and has some past experience at center. He spent the majority of the season in Division 1 in Sweden for VIK Västerås HK, recording 20 points in 36 games as well as six points in eight postseason contests. In international competition for the Sweden U19s, Holmberg racked up six points in four games.

Pontus Holmberg was one of Sweden's best U19 players this year. Not a bad late pick. #NHLDraft — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) June 23, 2018

In the 2018 McKeen’s Draft Guide, Swedish hockey expert Jimmy Hamrin wrote of Holmberg: “Another interesting forward to note for the later stages of the draft is third league forward Pontus Holmberg, who shows speed and good puck control that I think will interest teams in the late rounds.” Hamrin added on Twitter, “A skilled forward that had a great season. Smart, quick, creative and good at covering the puck.”

Pontus Holmberg Scouting Report

Offensively skilled player with pretty good speed and exceptional hockey sense. Skilled at setting up plays, but could improve his shooting ability

Elite Prospects, 2018

Pontus Holmberg Statistics

Date of Birth: Mar 09, 1999

Age: 19

Place of Birth: Västerås, SWE

Position: LW/C

Height: 5'10" / 179 cm

Weight: 174 lbs / 79 kg

Shoots: L

S Team League GP G A TP PIM +/- POST GP G A TP PIM +/- 2013-14 VIK Västerås HK U U16 U16 Elit 28 13 23 36 2 | 2014-15 VIK Västerås HK U U16 U16 Elit 27 19 46 65 8 | VIK Västerås HK U J18 J18 Div.1 11 11 13 24 2 | VIK Västerås HK J18 J18 Elit 4 2 2 4 0 -2 | 2015-16 VIK Västerås HK J18 J18 Elit 32 9 25 34 8 | Playoffs 2 2 0 2 0 0 2016-17 VIK Västerås HK J18 J18 Elit 8 9 11 20 6 | VIK Västerås HK J18 J18 Allsvenskan 2 0 0 0 0 -1 | Playoffs 8 4 4 8 0 0 VIK Västerås HK J20 SuperElit 45 6 12 18 10 -10 | 2017-18 VIK Västerås HK J20 SuperElit 12 5 6 11 4 4 | VIK Västerås HK Division 1 36 7 13 20 10 12 | Kvalserien AS 8 2 4 6 2 4 Växjö Lakers HC SHL 2 0 0 0 0 2 | Sweden U19 (all) International-Jr 4 1 5 6 4 4 | 2018-19 Växjö Lakers HC SHL - - - - - |

Pontus Holmberg Video