Game #81 Review: Tampa Bay Lightning 3 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs 1

In their penultimate game of the 2018-19 regular season, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost a hard-fought battle to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

First Period

Despite the non-existent stakes in the standings, both teams came ready to play in this one and the pace was electric in the opening minutes of the game.

One player aiding the Leafs‘ cause was Jake Gardiner, who made his long-awaited return to the lineup.

As the period progressed, neither team slowed down, trading chances left, right and center. Both good transition teams, the two sides pounced on loose pucks and used their speed to create opportunities quickly the other way. After sustaining a spell of zone time against, the Leafs opened the scoring on a quick transition play led by Mitch Marner five minutes into the game:

The Leafs get the icebreaker in style. Marner reads the play and takes it the other way to score. 1-0 Leafs. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/lfjw92WC1s — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 4, 2019

The pace of play didn’t subside down from there as both teams continued to trade chances. The goaltending shone brightly in this period, especially that of Frederik Andersen, who looks like he’s starting to get his swagger back at the right time of year.

Andersen denies Sergachev with the glove. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/JyzIux9FNV — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 4, 2019

While the Leafs were unable to extend their lead, they did continue to create their fair share of scoring chances, with Auston Matthews, in particular, looking like a real threat every time he stepped on the ice surface.

What a power move from Auston Matthews to maintain possession. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/njFHgKFmpL — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 4, 2019

Second Period

Nothing changed from the pace perspective in the second period, but both teams tightened up some defensively. The Leafs and Lightning were getting their licks in offensively, but it was the defense that shined through in the opening minutes.

The Leafs got an early power-play chance and were looking to extend their lead courtesy of a new-look top unit, but the early results were far less than ideal against a dangerous team while shorthanded in the Tampa Bay Lightning. Morgan Rielly was caught sleeping on the play, allowing Steven Stamkos to sneak behind for the breakaway pass.

Stamkos with a short handed breakaway. 1-1. pic.twitter.com/GMYbhWqkDJ — Flintor (@TheFlintor) April 5, 2019

The Leafs didn’t seem too deterred by conceding the shortie as they restored the pressure and looked to regain the lead. They continued to do a good job stretching the Lightning defense and creating open-ice chances in the slot.

Matthews was continuing to develop quality looks, with the one starting courtesy of a great first pass from the returning Jake Gardiner.

Another great look for Matthews, started by Gardiner sending a crisp short pass. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/rIYVUvXmLd — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 5, 2019

Mitch Marner’s work rate and awareness away from the puck was fantastic throughout the game, leading to numerous chances the other way:

Nice defensive play from Marner to steal the puck and end the scoring threat. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/DtzOEMqZk9 — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 5, 2019

Just when it seemed like the momentum was reaching a stand-still, Trevor Moore was sent to the box for a hooking penalty, setting the stage for the Lightning’s league-leading power-play unit. They came as advertised, moving the puck well and setting up a series of high-danger chances in quick succession, but Andersen and the Leafs penalty killers did a good job of bending but not breaking.

Later on, Marner used whatever energy he had left to generate a short-handed chance and draw a penalty.

Mitch Marner draws the penalty and is still able to get the shot off while falling. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/JN8tzFYhwO — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 5, 2019

The Leafs had trouble entering the zone and generating many quality chances on their power-play chance and were ultimately unable to tally the go-ahead marker. Back at even strength, both teams continued to trade chances, keeping Vasilevskiy and Andersen busy at both ends.

Third Period

Once again, the pace of play carried over into the new frame and it continued to make for fast-paced, riveting hockey.

One Leaf who continued to push the pace was Marner, who continued to be a difference maker each time he touched the puck.

Marner gets a nice chance in tight. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/ekENusBtvF — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 5, 2019

Unlike the first two periods, the Leafs appeared to be losing a bit of grip on momentum ad the Lightning continued to pile on the pressure. They were, after all, looking to avoid consecutive losses in regulation for the first time since mid-November (!).

Auston Matthews continued to pull off jaw-dropping sequences in possession:

What a move from Matthews. He's really feeling it tonight. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/ZVtcGph3o6 — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 5, 2019

Matthews is heating up at the perfect time of the season and it’s been promising to watch him ramp up the intensity in his game as the playoffs have neared; he’s stringing dominant shifts together similar in a similar way to how he started the year, when he looked like a Rocket Richard and Hart Trophy candidate prior to the injury.

The ice seemed to open up a bit more as the period progressed and that led to some quick transition plays, leading to more scoring chances:

Rielly springs free Tavares and he nearly cashes in. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/avy4v5OKEi — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 5, 2019

Somewhat against the run of play, the Lightning got the all-important second goal to give themselves the lead for the first time with under six minutes remaining.

That was a puck that needed to be put in deep, especially at this stage of the game, from the fourth-line and Frederik Gauthier. After a turnover as they changed, the Leafs never recovered fully and Steven Stamkos picked them apart with a beautiful backhand feed.

To their credit, Toronto didn’t wilt after the Killorn goal at all, as Patrick Marleau nearly tied the game back up on the very next shift.

Marleau nearly ties the game up within seconds of Killorn's goal. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/sm0Us6qcQC — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 5, 2019

It would be a really nice secondary boost for the Leafs if Marleau were to find another level in his game and become an X-factor similar to last year’s series showing versus the Bruins (four goals in seven games).

The Leafs pressed on to tie the game and tilted the in their favour, eventually pulling their goalie with just over two minutes remaining.

They continued to threaten, but it wasn’t meant to be on the night as Nikita Kucherov scored the empty netter to seal the game.

Clip of the Night

Jake Gardiner messing with Travis Dermott during a stoppage of play. 😂#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/931oJ7Ko6Q — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 5, 2019

Notable Stats

Leafs had 64% of the scoring chances with Jake Gardiner on the ice tonight. 60% with Travis Dermott. It's nice to have those guys back in the lineup. — Draglikepull (@draglikepull) April 5, 2019

jake gardiner played 16:51 tonight and finished the game with a 57% xG% and a 55.56% CF%. at 75% health, Gardiner is a huge upgrade to the teams defence and ability to break the puck out. missed ya Jake — rahef 🌻 (@rahef_issa) April 5, 2019

#Leafs have a shot at seven 20-goal scorers this season (Hyman, Marner, Johnsson, Matthews, Rielly, Tavares, with Kapanen at 19). Babcock’s first season in Toronto had one, P.A. Parenteau, and he scored it in Game 82. — Terry Koshan (@koshtorontosun) April 4, 2019

John Tavares needs 3 goals to become the 4th player in #LeafsForever history with 50 goals in a season, and 1st since Dave Andreychuk in 1993-94 (53). — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 4, 2019

Game Flow: 5v5 Shot Attempts

Heat Map: 5v5 Shot Locations

Post Game Notes

This was about as evenly matched of a game as you could possibly get from two high-flying teams in the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning. The pace of play was high end, the scoring chances were plentiful at both ends of the ice, the goaltending was great, and the end result was an entertaining game that had a playoff-like feel to it at times. All in all, it’s the type of game the Leafs seem to take to well and they did a good job keeping up with the (albeit Hedman-less, but the Leafs were without some key personnel, too) President’s Trophy winners for 60 minutes. All in all, while they lost the season series 3-1, there was enough to be encouraged about with the way the Leafs played the Lightning throughout the season; this was a 50-50 game and the Leafs dominated the first game of the season series (a lucky Lightning win).

Mitch Marner looked fantastic individually in this game as he was buzzing in all areas of the ice, using his speed to create scoring chances and track/disrupt puck carriers defensively, drawing a penalty, scoring a goal, and he looked fantastic on the penalty kill yet again. The underlying numbers tell a bit of a different story for his line with John Tavares and Zach Hyman — 37.04 CF%, a 38.10 FF%, a 38.89 SF%, a 53.85 SCF%, a 40.00 HDCF%, and a 37.34 xGF% at 5v5. Up against the Kucherov matchup, though, you’ll take a 1-0 advantage in the goals column every time.

