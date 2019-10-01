In Episode 11 of Hockey From Across the Pond, I sat down with Toronto Marlies broadcaster Todd Crocker to discuss life as an AHL broadcaster, the 2018 Calder Cup run, head coach Sheldon Keefe, and the upcoming 2019-20 Marlies season.
The podcast is also available on iTunes and Spotify.
Show Rundown
- 00:30: Introduction
- 01:55: The job of being an AHL broadcaster
- 07:28: Walk to the Rink
- 12:25: Favourite Road rinks
- 15:10: Notable/Favourite Calls
- 23:18: Reflecting on Toronto Marlies 2018 Calder Cup success
- 33:57: Todd’s NHL call-up
- 42:30: Camaraderie of AHL broadcasters
- 46:10: Guests on the road and Georges Laraque story
- 50:00: Listener Questions
- 1:11.40: Documentary making
- 1:13.40: Hockey in Newfoundland
- 1:18.55: Player relationships
- 1:24.10: Sheldon Keefe
- 1:28.10: Improvements in the AHL
- 1:35.30: Preseason games and prospects
- 1:40.20: Todd’s players to watch