In Episode 11 of Hockey From Across the Pond, I sat down with Toronto Marlies broadcaster Todd Crocker to discuss life as an AHL broadcaster, the 2018 Calder Cup run, head coach Sheldon Keefe, and the upcoming 2019-20 Marlies season.

The podcast is also available on iTunes and Spotify.

Show Rundown

  • 00:30: Introduction
  • 01:55: The job of being an AHL broadcaster
  • 07:28: Walk to the Rink
  • 12:25: Favourite Road rinks
  • 15:10: Notable/Favourite Calls
  • 23:18: Reflecting on Toronto Marlies 2018 Calder Cup success
  • 33:57: Todd’s NHL call-up
  • 42:30: Camaraderie of AHL broadcasters
  • 46:10: Guests on the road and Georges Laraque story
  • 50:00: Listener Questions
  • 1:11.40: Documentary making
  • 1:13.40: Hockey in Newfoundland
  • 1:18.55: Player relationships
  • 1:24.10: Sheldon Keefe
  • 1:28.10: Improvements in the AHL
  • 1:35.30: Preseason games and prospects
  • 1:40.20: Todd’s players to watch

