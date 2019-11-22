On the team’s performance:

More importantly than how we played, I just thought we had really good energy on the bench. I was really impressed. Obviously, it’s my first time being part of the group like that. The interactions with the players on the bench, the energy, the vibe, the reaction of the players on Barrie’s goal — you could just see they really care for him as a teammate and really felt good for him. Those types of things are the biggest takeaways from the game.

I thought the guys just went out and played with confidence and felt like they could take control of the game. It takes some time to establish that and we had to find our way through the first period and kind of feel out some things, but I thought once we settled into the game, we were full marks and the guys played well.

On his first-ever game as an NHL head coach:

I thought it went well. It felt like a hockey game. I was a little behind on a couple of my line changes and would like to speed that up a little bit, but the players took care of me well there and I appreciated that. It felt like a hockey game to me. I didn’t know how it would be. The whole day felt very comfortable. I am obviously very happy about that, and the credit for that goes to the support staff for the help they’ve provided — the assistant coaches and training staff — for this transition. But just the players — they’ve been open-minded and welcoming and engaged. They just want to be coached. They allowed me to do that today, and I appreciated that.

We asked a lot of them today on a game day — a lot of new things coming at them. We tried to keep it as simple as possible, but still, it was new things coming at them and it mixed up the routine and all of those things. To come up with a pretty good effort… right until the very end of course, where we owed Freddy one there for sure, but we’re just really happy with today.