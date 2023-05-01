Advertisement

It’s the weekend that turned the hockey world upside down.

The best regular season team of all time — particularly dominant in the third period all year — continued to forfeit playoff leads in the final frame of Game 7 en route to the biggest first-round upset in recent NHL history.

An interesting statistical nugget: The Bruins passed the Maple Leafs for the most Game 7 losses by an NHL franchise with this loss (15). It’s time to pass the torch…

Tonight’s result in Boston could also be looked at as a double-win for the Leafs, pushing up the Bruins’ first-round pick Toronto acquired in the Rasmus Sandin trade with Washington to 28th overall.

The Panthers certainly look like the far easier matchup on paper based on all regular-season indicators, but Florida entered the first round playing desperate hockey down the stretch in order to sneak into the playoffs and quickly embraced a plucky underdog playoff identity in their series versus Boston.

Despite losing the possession battle at five-on-five, they actually edged the Bruins in control of both high-danger chances and expected goals at five-on-five, and they got the better goaltending when it counted late in the series.

The series will start Tuesday night in Toronto. We’ll have lots more breaking down the Leafs vs. Panthers matchup tomorrow morning from Anthony Petrielli.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers -- Eastern Conference Semifinal Playoff Schedule

DateTimeHome TeamTV Network/Result
Tuesday, May 27:00 p.m. ETTorontoSportsnet, CBC, ESPN
Thursday, May 4TBDTorontoTBD
TBDTBDFloridaTBD
TBDTBDFloridaTBD
