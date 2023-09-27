Advertisement

Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten have an opportunity to build on the good impression they’ve imprinted on the coaching staff in training camp so far when they feature tonight against the Buffalo Sabres in St. Thomas, Ontario (6:30 p.m. EST, Sportsnet One).

Game Day Quotes

Sheldon Keefe on the impression Fraser Minten and Cowan have made in camp:

Those are two guys who are really good examples. They come in, and you talk about them just being here for the experience. They come in, they start both games on the fourth line, and I am not giving them a whole lot of ice time early. They are just doing their best with everything that they get. You just keep noticing them.

Easton Cowan on the week he’s had with his success so far in camp:

It has been pretty crazy. I am glad I have gotten to experience it with my family and friends. I am kind of taking it day by day and seeing where the road takes us. I am just going to keep working hard and stay positive. Good things will come.

Matthew Knies on his impressions of Easton Cowan:

He is an incredible player. I am sitting next to him off of the ice. He is a talented young man. I think he is going to be a hell of a player. He skates really well. He can shoot the puck. Good hockey IQ. Getting to meet him off the ice, he is a really good kid. He is super smart. I love being around him.

Jake McCabe on the Kraft Hockeyville event in St. Thomas:

It is great. I have done a couple of these with the Sabres. It is a great event. It is cool to see the kids along the red carpet all excited to get autographs from us. They probably get to miss school today. It is an extra bonus for them.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Forwards

Matthew Knies – John Tavares – Nick Robertson

Max Domi – Fraser Minten – Roni Hirvonen

Noah Gregor – Pontus Holmberg – Sam Lafferty

Kyle Clifford – Easton Cowan – Alex Steeves

Defensemen

Jake McCabe – John Klingberg

William Lagesson – Timothy Liljegren

Maxime Lajoie – Conor Timmins

Goaltenders

Martin Jones

Keith Petruzzelli

Buffalo Sabres Projected Lineup

Forwards

Rousek – Cozens – Olofsson

Weissbach – Jost – Kisakov

Murray – Krebs – Warren

Richards – Slaggert – Murray



Defensemen

Power – Jokiharju

Bryson – R. Johnson

Lindgren – Panocha



Goaltenders

Comrie

Tokarski