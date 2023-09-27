Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten have an opportunity to build on the good impression they’ve imprinted on the coaching staff in training camp so far when they feature tonight against the Buffalo Sabres in St. Thomas, Ontario (6:30 p.m. EST, Sportsnet One).
Game Day Quotes
Sheldon Keefe on the impression Fraser Minten and Cowan have made in camp:
Those are two guys who are really good examples. They come in, and you talk about them just being here for the experience. They come in, they start both games on the fourth line, and I am not giving them a whole lot of ice time early. They are just doing their best with everything that they get. You just keep noticing them.
Easton Cowan on the week he’s had with his success so far in camp:
It has been pretty crazy. I am glad I have gotten to experience it with my family and friends. I am kind of taking it day by day and seeing where the road takes us. I am just going to keep working hard and stay positive. Good things will come.
Matthew Knies on his impressions of Easton Cowan:
He is an incredible player. I am sitting next to him off of the ice. He is a talented young man. I think he is going to be a hell of a player. He skates really well. He can shoot the puck. Good hockey IQ. Getting to meet him off the ice, he is a really good kid. He is super smart. I love being around him.
Jake McCabe on the Kraft Hockeyville event in St. Thomas:
It is great. I have done a couple of these with the Sabres. It is a great event. It is cool to see the kids along the red carpet all excited to get autographs from us. They probably get to miss school today. It is an extra bonus for them.
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup
Forwards
Matthew Knies – John Tavares – Nick Robertson
Max Domi – Fraser Minten – Roni Hirvonen
Noah Gregor – Pontus Holmberg – Sam Lafferty
Kyle Clifford – Easton Cowan – Alex Steeves
Defensemen
Jake McCabe – John Klingberg
William Lagesson – Timothy Liljegren
Maxime Lajoie – Conor Timmins
Goaltenders
Martin Jones
Keith Petruzzelli
Buffalo Sabres Projected Lineup
Forwards
Rousek – Cozens – Olofsson
Weissbach – Jost – Kisakov
Murray – Krebs – Warren
Richards – Slaggert – Murray
Defensemen
Power – Jokiharju
Bryson – R. Johnson
Lindgren – Panocha
Goaltenders
Comrie
Tokarski