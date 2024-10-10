Advertisement

Ahead of Thursday night’s Leafs vs. Devils matchup, Sheldon Keefe discussed his transition into a new job in New Jersey, pre-scouting his former team, and reflections on his tenure in Toronto.

What has the transition been like for you into the new city and job?

Keefe: It has been great. Everyone has been really welcoming. It was a busy summer getting to know everyone, who is who, and what is what.

Since we got into a regular routine since getting in on Labour Day and really digging in through training camp and into Prague, it has been great. We have lots of great people here. It is a tremendous facility, and it has been great living and getting comfortable here. All in all, everything has been good.

Do you see similarities between your Devils team and the team you took over in Toronto a few years back?

Keefe: I think so, yeah. In terms of the areas the team needs to grow in the most, it is pretty similar. There is some high-end talent in the group. There are some similarities there, for sure, but it is also unique in a lot of ways.

What does this game mean to you?

Keefe: I am not sure what to make of it. I have never been in this situation. We will see when we get out there as the game gets going, but what does it mean to me? Not a lot, quite honestly.

I have nothing but love for the people on the other side. I have tremendous respect for everybody in the organization who treated me so well and the players who gave me so much.

To that end, it is going to be strange being on the other side, but for us, it is our home opener. It is my first time in front of the Devils fans. I am more focused on that.

It is a little bizarre that the Leafs are coming in here, obviously, but we have a lot to prepare for. We’re playing against a very good team. I am on the other side now, getting a sense of what other teams have had to contend with when dealing with what has been a top-five or top-10 team in the regular season over the last number of years.

That is what my focus is on tonight.

What was it like pre-scouting the Leafs vs. Habs game?

Keefe: It was different. It was my first time watching a Leafs game since my Marlies days, and it’ll be my last.

Quite honestly, there are a lot of similarities in how both teams want to play and things we are trying to establish or did establish over there. In terms of structure, it is pretty similar. There are some differences in the defensive and neutral zones, but offensively, it is a lot of what you’d expect.

The Leafs may start Dennis Hildeby in net. What did you make of Dennis in your time with him in Toronto?

Keefe: He had a tremendous season last year. He is a huge guy. He is older than his experience would say in North America. He has had some experience in Europe. Tremendous year last season as a first year in North America, and it seems like he has had a good preseason.

I am not too concerned about who will be in goal for them tonight. They got a tremendous performance last night in goal. We have a lot to worry about, including protecting our own goalies and finding a way to get to whoever is in net for them.

Were you able to have any conversations with the core players in Toronto after you moved on to get some closure and maybe reminisce about some of the times you had?

Keefe: I have had good opportunities to chat with them. They were nice enough to reach out — most of the guys — whether it was phone calls or text messages. That was great.

I have nothing but love and respect for the people on the other side. I leave Toronto disappointed that I wasn’t able to help them push through in the playoffs, but I do think the team is in a really good place.

I love the moves that Tre made in the offseason. The team is as good as it has ever been. I wish them nothing but the best. Nothing but love and respect for them.

What is the key to defending Auston Matthews?

Keefe: Keep the puck away from him and make him defend. Minimize your mistakes, and get some love from the crossbars, like last night.

How excited are you to experience your first game in front of the Devils fans?

Keefe: Very excited. The first preseason game I was here for, in particular, just when they were announcing the players and starting lineup for a preseason game, it was loud and intense. I am excited to get a taste of it tonight on this side, and hopefully, we will get through it without them throwing anything at us, like when I was here a few years ago.