Ahead of Wednesday’s game, head coach Craig Berube discussed the call-up of Jacob Quillan from the Toronto Marlies, Matthew Knies’ impressive season and room for growth, and the challenge against the Blue Jackets.

Morning Skate Notes – Jan. 22

Hildeby the confirmed starter Woll gets a night off; Berube says it’s not just how many games he’s played but the emotional nature of them especially Montreal and Tampa — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 22, 2025

What do you know about Jacob Quillan’s game?

Berube: Speed, strength, and a very good skater. In camp and in the games, I thought he had a pretty good hockey IQ. He is a penalty killing and checking type of player. I love his speed and his strength.

Is it important to let players like Quillan know their work is seen and appreciated with call-ups like this one?

Berube: For sure. I talked to him about it this morning. He is up here because he has played really well down there. He has been a very good player of late. That is why he is up here. If we need him, he is available for us.

When guys do well, they get rewarded by coming up to the NHL.

What went behind the decision to start Dennis Hildeby tonight?

Berube: Woll has had a lot of work — a lot of emotional games, I would say, like against Montreal and Tampa. Those are big games and emotional games. A lot of work.

With the schedule, it was time for Hildeby to get in there.

With Max Pacioretty going onto the IR, is it longer than a day-to-day situation now?

Berube: Probably a little longer than day-to-day.

Sometimes, when a player returns from a concussion, he is a little more reserved or tentative in his play. Jake McCabe hasn’t been. Why do you think that is the case?

Berube: He is a veteran guy who has been around. He has always played a hard-nosed style of hockey. That is his game. For him, he gets right back at it.

Sometimes, a younger guy who hasn’t been in the league for a long time might be a little bit more tentative coming back in those situations, but when you are a veteran guy — like Jody Shelley here — he’d come back and play like that.

They understand their game. They understand they are ready to go and are fine. They just go out, play, and do their job.

Matthew Knies has said that his style of game fits your style to a tee. You’ve said Knies is playing the power-forward game to a tee. Do you guys have to talk about it much, or is he a self-starter?

Berube: He has been a self-starter.

I talked to him quite a bit in the summer and throughout the camp about his game, where he should be at, and the things he should be thinking about out there, but he has done it. I don’t bother him too much. He is doing a good job.

There are always tweaks that each player needs here and there, but for the most part, he has been highly motivated and doing a good job.

How much room do you think Knies has to grow? He is still so young, even though he is playing on the top line.

Berube: The growth will probably come with a little bit of playmaking over time and trying to find different ways to score goals. He does have a very good shot. He probably has the ability to score from distance at some point.

Those are things that, over time, he will work on. That doesn’t just come naturally for everybody, but he has a good shot. He has the ability to probably score from distance at some point.

Do you approach the next few games any differently because of the break coming up?

Berube: Not necessarily. We want to make a good push before the break. I think that is really important. It is a tight league.

We have to do the job at home tonight. That is what we are focused on — tonight’s game — and then we will worry about the next one.

What kind of a challenge do the Blue Jackets present?

Berube: They have some good players over there. They really do. Size and strength. They can score. Werenski is having a great year on the backend. Very good player.

They come at you pretty good. Their power play has been clicking. Young team that plays with a lot of energy and some really good skill.

Do you want your team to remember the loss to Columbus in October, or is it so long ago that it’s ancient history?

Berube: They remember it for sure. They don’t forget about that, but it is a different time. We just have to focus on what we need to do to be successful in the game.

That is what we talked about this morning: our mindset going into the game and our motivation level. We have to check tonight. That is going to be important because of their talent and speed.

We have to play a tight-checking game. We will get our opportunities. That has to be the approach.

Given the challenges Columbus has faced this season, what do you make of the work Dean Evason has done over there?

Berube: Great work.

I have known Dean for quite a while going back to our junior days. He is a very good coach. He has his team playing an aggressive style of hockey. They are a motivated group.

Have you been a part of a team that has lost a player tragically like Johnny Gaudreau? Were you there when Pelle Lindbergh passed in Philadelphia?

Berube: I came after Pelle. There was a Russian player who was killed in a boating accident when I was in Philly. Tough situation. It was in the Okanagan.

They have gone through a lot of adversity with that, but they are playing really good hockey and playing for each other.