A regulation win over Team Finland will punch Team Canada’s ticket to the 4 Nations Face-Off Final against Team USA (1:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet/TVA Sports).

The stakes: 

–  A Team Canada regulation win over Team Finland clinches a spot in the final

–  An overtime/shootout win means Team USA must claim at least a point from Sweden in tonight’s game (8 p.m. EST) for Team Canada to advance to the final

–  A loss of any kind eliminates Team Canada from the 4 Nations Face-Off

Team Canada Projected Lines

Forwards
#61 Mark Stone — #97 Connor McDavid — #21 Brayden Point
#13 Sam Reinhart — #87 Sidney Crosby — #29 Nathan MacKinnon
#38 Brandon Hagel — #71 Anthony Cirelli — #16 Mitch Marner
#63 Brad Marchand — #9 Sam Bennett — #11 Travis Konecny

Defensemen
#5 Devon Toews — #8 Cale Makar
#44 Josh Morrissey — #55 Colton Parayko
#48 Thomas Harley — #89 Drew Doughty

Goaltenders
Starter: #50 Jordan Binnington
#33 Adin Hill

Out: Shea Theodore
Extras: Seth Jarvis, Travis Sanheim, Sam Montembault

Team Finland Projected Lines

Forwards
#62 Artturi Lehkonen — #16 Aleksander Barkov — #96 Mikko Rantanen
#24 Roope Hintz — #20 Sebastian Aho — #64 Mikael Granlund
#27 Eetu Luostarinen — #15 Anton Lundell — #92 Patrik Laine
#40 Joel Armia  — #56 Erik Haula — #84 Kaapo Kakko

Defensemen
#77 Niko Mikkola — #23 Esa Lindell
#3 Olli Maata — #10 Henri Jokiharju
#18 Urho Vaakanainen — #33 Nikolas Matinpalo

Goaltenders
Starter: #32 Kevin Lankinen
#74 Juuse Saros

Extras: Teuvo Teravainen, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Juuso Valimaki

Previous articleAlex Steeves scores twice, Artur Akhtyamov stops 31 of 33 as Toronto Marlies beat Belleville in OT
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leaf Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR