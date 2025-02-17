A regulation win over Team Finland will punch Team Canada’s ticket to the 4 Nations Face-Off Final against Team USA (1:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet/TVA Sports).
The stakes:
– A Team Canada regulation win over Team Finland clinches a spot in the final
– An overtime/shootout win means Team USA must claim at least a point from Sweden in tonight’s game (8 p.m. EST) for Team Canada to advance to the final
– A loss of any kind eliminates Team Canada from the 4 Nations Face-Off
Team Canada Projected Lines
Forwards
#61 Mark Stone — #97 Connor McDavid — #21 Brayden Point
#13 Sam Reinhart — #87 Sidney Crosby — #29 Nathan MacKinnon
#38 Brandon Hagel — #71 Anthony Cirelli — #16 Mitch Marner
#63 Brad Marchand — #9 Sam Bennett — #11 Travis Konecny
Defensemen
#5 Devon Toews — #8 Cale Makar
#44 Josh Morrissey — #55 Colton Parayko
#48 Thomas Harley — #89 Drew Doughty
Goaltenders
Starter: #50 Jordan Binnington
#33 Adin Hill
Out: Shea Theodore
Extras: Seth Jarvis, Travis Sanheim, Sam Montembault
Team Finland Projected Lines
Forwards
#62 Artturi Lehkonen — #16 Aleksander Barkov — #96 Mikko Rantanen
#24 Roope Hintz — #20 Sebastian Aho — #64 Mikael Granlund
#27 Eetu Luostarinen — #15 Anton Lundell — #92 Patrik Laine
#40 Joel Armia — #56 Erik Haula — #84 Kaapo Kakko
Defensemen
#77 Niko Mikkola — #23 Esa Lindell
#3 Olli Maata — #10 Henri Jokiharju
#18 Urho Vaakanainen — #33 Nikolas Matinpalo
Goaltenders
Starter: #32 Kevin Lankinen
#74 Juuse Saros
Extras: Teuvo Teravainen, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Juuso Valimaki