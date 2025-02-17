A regulation win over Team Finland will punch Team Canada’s ticket to the 4 Nations Face-Off Final against Team USA (1:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet/TVA Sports).

The stakes:

– A Team Canada regulation win over Team Finland clinches a spot in the final

– An overtime/shootout win means Team USA must claim at least a point from Sweden in tonight’s game (8 p.m. EST) for Team Canada to advance to the final

– A loss of any kind eliminates Team Canada from the 4 Nations Face-Off

Team Canada Projected Lines

Forwards

#61 Mark Stone — #97 Connor McDavid — #21 Brayden Point

#13 Sam Reinhart — #87 Sidney Crosby — #29 Nathan MacKinnon

#38 Brandon Hagel — #71 Anthony Cirelli — #16 Mitch Marner

#63 Brad Marchand — #9 Sam Bennett — #11 Travis Konecny

Defensemen

#5 Devon Toews — #8 Cale Makar

#44 Josh Morrissey — #55 Colton Parayko

#48 Thomas Harley — #89 Drew Doughty

Goaltenders

Starter: #50 Jordan Binnington

#33 Adin Hill

Out: Shea Theodore

Extras: Seth Jarvis, Travis Sanheim, Sam Montembault

Team Finland Projected Lines

Forwards

#62 Artturi Lehkonen — #16 Aleksander Barkov — #96 Mikko Rantanen

#24 Roope Hintz — #20 Sebastian Aho — #64 Mikael Granlund

#27 Eetu Luostarinen — #15 Anton Lundell — #92 Patrik Laine

#40 Joel Armia — #56 Erik Haula — #84 Kaapo Kakko

Defensemen

#77 Niko Mikkola — #23 Esa Lindell

#3 Olli Maata — #10 Henri Jokiharju

#18 Urho Vaakanainen — #33 Nikolas Matinpalo

Goaltenders

Starter: #32 Kevin Lankinen

#74 Juuse Saros

Extras: Teuvo Teravainen, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Juuso Valimaki