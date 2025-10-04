Preseason comes to a close with a mostly AHL lineup for the Maple Leafs tonight in Detroit (7:00 p.m., TSN4).

Game Day Quotes

James Reimer on his first game day since re-joining the Leafs on a PTO:

It is exciting and fun. I never imagined I’d be back. This week has been a lot of fun. It’s going to be fun to be a part of this team again tonight. I felt I had a good summer and worked hard. I improved some parts of my game. This week was just about making sure those parts were there and as polished as can be. It was a good week, and I feel good.

Nick Robertson on another preseason/camp with uncertainty around his role in the lineup:

It is something I’ve dealt with before. You want to be playing more. You want to be in the lineup consistently. But it is what it is. Again, the season starts in about a week. Anything can change. I just have to be confident and play well.

Robertson on his goals for the final preseason game:

It is just about cleaning everything up. For me, I just want to feel good coming out of the game: make sure the habits are good, and I’m feeling the puck good. I’m going to get the opportunity to touch the puck a little bit more. I want to feel good and ready to go for the regular season.

Craig Berube on what he’s seen from Nick Robertson in camp:

What I’ve normally seen from Nick Robertson. He is part of this team and is a big part of this team. That was never not said. He is in here, and we know what he can do. He has speed, he is tenacious, he plays hard, and he can shoot a puck in the net. I thought he had a good camp. I really did.

Berube on what he’s hoping to see from Easton Cowan in the final preseason game:

More of what I’ve been seeing. The other night, the penalties really [disrupted], but when he gets out there, he does some things that go unnoticed — little things that he is really good at and does well. I just want to see more of the same. It is another good opportunity for him to play against a good lineup on the other team.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#89 Nick Robertson – #43 Luke Haymes – #19 Calle Jarnkrok

#71 Vinni Lettieri – #26 Jacob Quillan – #53 Easton Cowan

#68 Matthew Barbolini – #15 Logan Shaw – #92 Alex Nylander

#61 Michael Pezzetta – #56 Cedric Pare – #72 Travis Boyd

Defensemen

#2 Simon Benoit – #36 Dakota Mermis

#3 Henry Thrun – #51 Philippe Myers

#52 Cade Webber – #33 Matt Benning

Goaltenders

#35 Dennis Hildeby

#47 James Reimer

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lines