Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 6-5 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings in the final game of the preseason.

On the team’s performance:

Hard-working game by our guys. We were in control of the game, and then we took the penalties. That is a pretty talented power play over there. It’s our own fault for taking the penalties. We have to be more disciplined in those situations. We let them back in the game.

On Nick Robertson’s performance:

He was really flying tonight, and he was physical. He was aggressive, shot the puck, and scored. He did a lot of good things. He was really good tonight.

On Easton Cowan’s performance:

He did a lot of good things. He maybe tried to do too much at times, but it is not from a lack of effort. He is trying to do things that he is good at. He did a lot of good things. Like everybody on the team, I thought the effort was really good tonight.

On whether Cowan is ready for the NHL level based on his five preseason showings:

Yeah, I think he is. We have decisions to make, but I think he showed us enough (to say) that he is ready. He has a motor on him. He impresses me with his motor. It is constant work, and he has a high IQ. I liked him a lot.

On the goaltending performance:

[Hildeby] was good. I thought he did a good job. For [Reimer], it is his first game. He hasn’t played in a long time. He made some good saves, and then again, we put him in a bad spot with the penalties. We kind of put him in a tough spot, I thought.

On Dennis Hildeby’s game this camp compared to the last:

It’s similar. I think he worked quite a bit this summer on some areas he needed to improve on. I have seen that improvement.

Game Highlights: Red Wings 6 vs. Maple Leafs 5 (OT)

Goal scorers: Nick Robertson, Logan Shaw, Cedric Pare, Michael Pezzetta, Alex Nylander