After Monday’s practice, Craig Berube discussed the final cuts, Easton Cowan skating as the 13th forward, and the Blue Jays’ killer start to the ALDS.

Practice Lines – October 6

Lines at first Leafs practice post training camp Knies – Matthews – Maccelli

McMann – Tavares – Nylander

Joshua – Domi – Robertson

Lorentz – Roy – Jarnkrok

Cowan McCabe – Tanev

Rielly – Carlo

Ekman-Larsson – Benoit

Thrun – Myers Stolarz

Hildeby @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 6, 2025

What is the plan for Easton Cowan moving forward?

Berube: Just keep working and keep practicing. He has had a good camp. No decisions have been made. That is where we are at.

How do you make the final decision?

Berube: You have to look at where your team is. Does he help us right now? What is best for him? He’s a young kid, but we liked him in camp. He is here right now.

What kind of benefit would you see if Cowan were to go down versus stay up?

Berube: I’ve done both in my years. I have seen young players who were skilled — like Cowan — who started in a bottom-six role, but they eventually touched the power play a bit and moved their way up the lineup. They’re top-line players now.

There are other ways, too. You can send guys down, where they get work and a lot of ice time. They touch a lot more of the game.

I don’t know if there is a right call on that. It just depends on the player, to be honest with you.

How did the Scott Laughton injury affect the line and how you think about the decision?

Berube: It did. We lost a center, so I decided to move Max Domi back to the middle. I am comfortable with it, and he is comfortable with it. He has been there a lot for us. That was the reasoning.

What is the plan for James Reimer moving forward?

Berube: It is still up in the air. I don’t have a lot to say on that. He has had no time. He played half a game, and we were in the box for it. He got a lot of action.

That will play itself out right now.

Is there any more clarity on Joseph Woll’s situation?

Berube: There is. That’s all personal stuff. It’s private. But it is not like we’re not in contact with him.

Have you been in contact with Woll?

Berube: My talk would’ve been before. That is really all I can comment on it.

How much confidence do you have in Dennis Hildeby based on his preseason?

Berube: He put together a great camp, I thought. He went back in the summer and worked on the things that we wanted him to work on. I saw improvement in those areas. He had a good camp, and he has a little bit of experience from last year. I like the improvements.

How tough is it for the staff when cut-down time comes?

Berube: It is the toughest part of the job. We like all of our guys. It is just business, right?

I am pretty impressed with how players handle things today. I probably would’ve lost my marbles. They’re professional, and they handle it. It is a tough part of the job for everybody, and especially for them. We’ll see what happens.

Do you invite the players into your office and discuss it?

Berube: I sit them down and talk to them about the whole situation. I encourage them to keep working and doing what they’re doing. It is not like they’re not NHL players. You can only keep so many. It is a tough situation.

Did you get caught up in Blue Jays fever yesterday?

Berube: Yeah! I had tickets, but I gave them to the kids to go, because I am a good dad. I stayed on the couch and watched them.

Go Jays! They’re looking great, and it was a great game to watch. I was glad all of our guys went and got together. It is always good for them.

We’re all proud of the Jays and cheering for them.