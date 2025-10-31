After Friday’s practice, Craig Berube discussed Matthew Knies reaching 10 assists in his first 11 games, Sammy Blais’ impactful Leafs debut, and the status of William Nylander, Scott Laughton, Calle Jarnkrok, Chris Tanev, and Steven Lorentz.

Practice Lines – Oct. 31

Matthew Knies is already up to 10 assists this season in 11 games. What have you noticed about his strides as a playmaker?

Berube: Even going back to last year. I am not really fond of between-the-legs passes, haha, but it was OT. He does see the ice and has the capability of making plays. He is an underrated passer, for sure.

A lot of this comes from him getting first touches on a lot of pucks on the forecheck and in the offensive zone, whether he muscles his way through somebody or strips them of the puck. Now, he gets assists that way. It is really important. Other guys come in and get the puck, but he has touched it, so he gets an assist sometimes there.

He’s also at the net. Again, he is getting those touches around there, and it is where he makes his living. A lot of the time, he doesn’t score the goal, but he gets a touch on it, and it goes to somebody.

Those are big assists. It is not always a really nice play. I call them workmanlike assists.

Sammy Blais picked up a goal and an assist in a similar way.

Berube: Yeah, by going to the net. It was great that he got a goal through the simplicity of being hard at the net and scoring those greasy goals. Those are important goals, for sure.

It seemed to mean a lot to Blais to be back and scoring a goal in the NHL. What was your sense of how he managed his time on the sidelines waiting for an opportunity?

Berube: It’s tough. You get picked up on waivers, and then you’re sitting for quite some time. He worked hard in practice. We had conversations with him about staying ready and prepared if something happens that presents an opportunity.

He made the best of it, in my opinion. He was very physical in the game. He took the body well and made some good plays with the puck. He has some composure with the puck, I’ll give him that. He made some nice wall plays and is composed with it, and then he went to the net and scored a goal. He was an effective player for us in the game.

It must be good to see William Nylander back on the ice after missing Wednesday’s game. How did he look in practice, and what’s his status for the game?

Berube: Normal. We are going to have to see tomorrow. The decision will be made tomorrow based on how he feels and if he is able to contribute and help us. He wants to play, but at the same time, he doesn’t want to put himself in a bad situation, either for himself or the team.

Given he’s been in and out, would you rather he just take some more time to get fully healthy?

Berube: I don’t know. That is a good question. We had the back-to-back, so he played one of them. He was effective, and we got a win. And then, on the next day, he felt he wasn’t ready to go. There is a balance, and I hear what you are saying, but at the same time, he is an important guy, obviously. If he says he is ready to play and he wants to play, I want him in the lineup.

How encouraging is it that Scott Laughton is nearing a return?

Berube: Yeah, he is really close. It’s great. We miss him. He’s a good player for us, and it’s very encouraging that he got a full practice with us.

He wants to play, but at the same time, we have to make sure we put him in a good spot, and he puts himself in a good spot. We don’t need to rush him now after he has been out as long as he has. When he is ready, he will be in.

He is a guy glue — a locker room guy — with a lot of character. Those are the types of guys you want on your team.

Similarly, how encouraging is it to see Chris Tanev cleared and ready to return?

Berube: Yeah, it’s really important, obviously, for our team. He is feeling really good. He is in a good spot right now.

What is the latest on Steven Lorentz?

Berube: Timeline-wise, I would say it is day-to-day. That’s really the best answer I can give you.

Is Calle Jarnkork fully healthy at this point?

Berube: Yeah, he is. Fully healthy.

Do you still feel some excitement when you return for a game in Philly?

Berube: I enjoy going back and seeing my family, seeing my wife and kids, and spending a little time at the house. It’s nice. It has been good to get a day there for me and for them. I don’t get to see them very often throughout the year.

Do you have World Series Game 6 plans tonight?

Berube: I’ll have to think about that. I don’t know where I’m going to watch it yet, but I am rooting for them. Hopefully, we can see a victory tonight. Go Jays!