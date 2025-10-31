In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss their updated “concern-o-meter” about the Leafs’ 5-5-1 start and Auston Matthews’ play, Craig Berube’s coaching job, and the current state of the team’s lineup.
Episode Topics
- The Maple Leafs‘ continued mediocre results to start the season and the updated concern level about the current 5-5-1 record (1:00)
- The recent play of the Dakota Joshua-Nic Roy line (12:20)
- The elephant in the room that is Auston Matthews’ start (14:30)
- Is Craig Berube the right coach to right the ship and ultimately take the team over the top? (34:00)
- Jake McCabe showing leadership/signs of stepping up this week, and the state of the blue line after 11 games (41:20)
- Where should Max Domi slot in the lineup ultimately? (46:50)
- Where does the concern-o-meter read between 1-10? (48:45)
- Martin Necas exiting the ’26 UFA market and the free agency/cap landscape going forward for the Maple Leafs (54:00)
