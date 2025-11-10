Home Leafs News Anthony Petrielli breaks down Maple Leafs’ ugly loss to Carolina on Leafs...
Anthony Petrielli breaks down Maple Leafs’ ugly loss to Carolina on Leafs Talk w/ Sam McKee
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
ByMLHS Staff
-
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent MLHS articles
Anthony Petrielli breaks down Maple Leafs’ ugly loss to Carolina on...
MLHS' Anthony Petrielli joins Sam McKee on Sportsnet's Leafs Talk to digest the Maple Leafs' 5-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. https://www.youtube.com/live/uOGjKXZaCx0