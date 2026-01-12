Ahead of Monday’s game in Colorado, Craig Berube discussed the challenge against the NHL’s best home team (19-0-2)/overall team and a possible timeline for Anthony Stolarz’s return to game action.

What stands out about the magnitude of this challenge against the Avalanche?

Berube: They’re very good at home. Obviously, if you just look at their record, it is a great team over there. They have some really high-end players. We all know that. They play a very fast game. Their defensemen are very active. They skate really well; it’s a good skating team over there, and their top line is very dangerous. We know that. MacKinnon is a great player.

What is the challenge involved with managing the travel and the high altitude?

Berube: The altitude affects you. You have to keep your shifts short. You can’t over-extend your shifts. It is important; if you are out there for a bit, and maybe you think you have an opportunity to forecheck again or get into the offensive zone, it is the time to change. It boils down to being disciplined with your line changes and shift lengths.

There is the top-end talent on the Avalanche, but has there been preparation and conversations about what a challenge the depth of this Colorado team can present as well?

Berube: For sure. They’re a good team. You don’t have the record they have without depth and secondary scoring, which they have. They have gotten contributions from everybody. Everyone talks about their top line, but if you look underneath it, they have had good contributions from a lot of guys. I think they have three or four defensemen with over 20 points. You don’t see that very often on any other team.

It looks like the Avs will wear their Nordiques gear tonight.

Berube: Yeah, it is pretty cool. I’m looking forward to seeing it. That’s always cool to see the old Nordique jersey. For myself, I had the opportunity to play in Quebec and play against the Nordiques back in the day. I had some fights in that building, I’ll tell you that. I always thought the hot dogs were good there, too, like in Montreal. .

Brandon Carlo will play in his hometown tonight. What have you seen from him since he returned to the blue line? Are you noticing a stabilizing effect on Morgan Rielly’s game?

Berube: It is very meaningful. It’s great to have him back. He has looked really good. He is being physical, for one. As I talked about, he kills plays and blocks shots. It’s great to have him back.

They have been partner for quite some time, going back to last year. For sure, they work well off each other. Mo can do his thing up the ice. Brando will be back there protecting.

Is there any more clarity on Anthony Stolarz in terms of a target for a return? Could he be back before the Olympic break?

Berube: I don’t have a date targeted, but he is on this trip so that he can get time with us, be around us, and get practice time with us. That is good. He is getting pretty close. He just needs some reps, some conditioning, and that sort of thing. There is a chance (he could be back before the Olympic break), yeah.

It must not help that there is so little time for practice.

Berube: It is challenging for Anthony. It would be nice if we had more time to get him in there for full practice, but we just don’t have the luxury right now, with the schedule being the way it is.

What led to the personnel tweak on the second power-play unit, with Nic Roy coming off of it?

Berube: With Willy coming back, not everybody can be on it. We have to make decisions as to what we think is best. JT went to the net-front of that unit

Morning Skate Lines – Jan. 12