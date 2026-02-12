Head coach Jon Cooper reacts to Team Canada’s 5-0 win to open the 2026 Winter Olympic hockey tournament.

On the team gelling well in the first game, and whether it quickly translated from the 4 Nations:

They are just comfortable with each other. Everything that we’ve been doing — it is a year later, but the guys remember, obviously. It was a pretty complete effort. I thought every line contributed: the defense, right through to the goalie. It was one of those games where you weren’t sure what was going on early, and then a couple of the big boys — Wilson and Bennett — really kind of physically pushed that game a bit in our direction. And then some of the big boys took over.

On the team taking over the game in the second and third periods:

I was happy with the way our game progressed. It was unfortunate that we got that goal taken back early. It was a big one for us to get out of the period with five seconds or whatever it was left. I thought we got better as this game went on. That is what I really liked about what went on. Hopefully, we can keep improving.

On whether he had any doubt Jordan Binnington was capable of this kind of performance with an opening game shutout:

No. I can’t predict how things will go, but I have extreme confidence in the kid. I have for the past year. Actually, didn’t we open the 4 Nations a year ago tonight? I feel like it was. He is a proven winner to me. I have all the faith in the world in him, and I know our team does. You still have to go out there and perform. If tonight as any indication, he did just that.

On how long he had known Binnington was the game one start for the Olympics:

365 days. I think we played a year ago tonight. Maybe a little less, after we played the (4 Nations) final.

On the message he delivered to the team on the bench after the post-game handshakes:

First of all, we have to. The winning team has to go second through the media gauntlet. I am not really going to get to talk to them. I probably won’t see them for 25 minutes. They’ll all be doing their thing. I have never had to do that before, but my post-game happens on the ice.

On whether he has an update on defenseman Josh Morrissey after he left the game injured:

I don’t. It was tough to see him go. Let’s see where he is. He did come back and try a couple of shifts. Hopefully, that is positive.

