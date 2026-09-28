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Centerpiece of the deal for Leafs is Marchenko. Few forwards have his blend of size, elite speed and shot. One of the more dangerous rush players in the league and effective puck mover. Good puck recovery as well. https://t.co/hFW2vcPql6 pic.twitter.com/6uQDoYmE4J

After the trade, #Leafs are projected $3.94M over cap. They can submit their roster with Merzlikins on regular LTIR & capture LTIR within $37K of optimal.

To add more space, they can subsequently add Domi to LTIR ($3.75M) & potentially convert Merzlikins to Season Ending LTIR… https://t.co/UjODDnvmZD pic.twitter.com/qCSGGbr5aO

— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) September 28, 2026