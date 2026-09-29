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Kirill Marchenko is IN for a season opener between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens that is jam-packed with intrigue: Gavin McKenna’s NHL debut, Marchenko’s Leafs debut, Sergei Bobrovsky’s Leafs debut, Darren Raddysh’s Leafs debut, on top of the many other new faces in the Toronto lineup. (7:00 p.m.EST, Sportsnet)

Can the Buds gel quickly enough against a relatively unchanged Canadiens lineup?

Game Day Quotes

Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis on what he expects from a much-changed Leafs team:

Well, it is a very talented group. It is a group that wants to prove they can get back to where they were. I expect a hard-fought game. These are two teams where there is a rivalry. It is game one. There is a lot of stuff that will probably elevate everybody’s play. We have to be ready.

Jack Roslovic on Kirill Marchenko:

I played with him for a couple years, so I think his work ethic off the ice is really impressive. I mention that with all the great players. I think he’s one of those. Being in a smaller market, you don’t really get the eyes like you guys. You guys can make a decision for yourselves, but I believe in him. I like him as a guy, and he’s off-the-charts skill. He’s strong. He’s got a lot of strength. He’s very stable. He does all the right things in the gym, and his want and will to get better and be seen for really helping a franchise and helping an organization is there. It’s definitely really cool to watch.

Roslovic on Marchenko’s personality:

He’s very funny. Every day is a great day for him. You can take a lot of things from him, too. The things that irk him don’t really get in his way. He doesn’t really show it. A great guy to add to our locker room and, like I said, bring some juice and some life. He’s great. He says he’s nervous, and I’m sure he’s a little bit nervous, but I know him. He’ll be good.

Chris Tanev on Matthew Knies getting traded days after the team’s trip to Arizona, right before the season opener:

It can be a business, right? Guys have been here longer than me, played with Matthew longer, but he’s a great guy and a very good player. Columbus is getting a horse with him. Just a good person, good player. Obviously, he’ll be missed here. It’s just part of the business, but we’re welcoming in an amazing player that I’ve heard nothing but great things about.

Tanev on the level of roster turnover and the expectations for the season:

There’s a ton of new guys, but we’ve prepared ourselves and done as much as we can in this shortened camp. We’re going to have to work and grow as we continue to play games. We take it one day at a time. I’m not going to get into [expectations]. We’re going to grow as a group. We have 10 or 12 new players right now, and we’re going to compete tonight, and then we’ll see what we need to do better tomorrow.

Tanev on Gavin McKenna’s readiness for his NHL debut:

He’s got some swag, and he’s very confident. Very good player. I’m super excited for him. I think his parents are coming in tonight, and I’m sure he’s got some other people. First NHL game is something that you should enjoy, and I’m sure he will tonight.

Jim Hiller on McKenna skipping the optional morning skate:

I actually thought it was great. I really did, because that’s an optional skate. It’s optional if you think you need it to get ready to play tonight. When I heard he didn’t go out, it didn’t surprise me. He just has that way. He knows who he is. He knows what he has to do. I think how he’s adapted in a short amount of time just speaks to who he is and the confidence that he has in himself.

Hiller on the difficulty of gelling quickly after a short camp and a big trade on the eve of the season:

We’ll see, right? We liked how we played our last night, both in Ottawa and at home, so that was a step for us. But there’s no doubt it might take some time. Well, it will take some time. But I’m confident that at some point, hopefully sooner rather than later, we’ll be tight and we’ll play together.

Hiller on coaching his first game as the Leafs’ head coach in Toronto:

It’s extremely special. I think having been here before, spent that time here, makes it even more special for me personally. Because, yeah, it’s Toronto, and I never knew I was coming back. My wife and I had talked about it—just what a great opportunity, wherever your career takes you, to have spent that time in Toronto. To come back and be the head coach… Yeah, I’m appreciating it.

2025–26 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens: By the Numbers Category Maple Leafs Canadiens Record 32–36–14 [28th] 48–24–10 [T-5th] Points percentage .476 [28th] .646 [T-5th] Goals for 252 [16th] 279 [7th] Goals against 295 [31st] 251 [16th] Home record 18–15–8 [T-26th] 24–15–2 [12th] Away record 14–21–6 [31st] 24–9–8 [T-2nd] 5v5 shot attempts 45.5% [32nd] 49.2% [23rd] 5v5 goals for 45.2% [28th] 53.5% [T-8th] 5v5 PDO 100.2 101.5 Power play 21.3% [15th] 23.1% [10th] Penalty kill 81.2% [8th] 78.2% [18th] Head-to-head record 1–2–1 3–1–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points William Nylander 30–49–79 Nick Suzuki 29–72–101 John Tavares 31–40–71 Cole Caufield 51–37–88 Auston Matthews 27–26–53 Lane Hutson 12–66–78

Toronto vs. Montreal – September 29 Maple Leafs Lines Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 86 Kirill Marchenko 34 Auston Matthews 96 Jack Roslovic 2 92 Gavin McKenna 91 John Tavares 88 William Nylander 3 53 Easton Cowan 20 Nick Paul 15 Colton Sissons 4 24 Brandon Duhaime 73 Teddy Blueger 19 Zack MacEwen Scratch 29 Bo Groulx Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe 8 Chris Tanev 2 44 Morgan Rielly 43 Darren Raddysh 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28 Troy Stecher Scratch 3 Nick Blankenburg Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 81 Dakota Joshua Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Long-term Injury