In an evenly fought encounter, a point seemed like a good outcome for the Toronto Marlies in Manitoba on Friday.

The annoyance is twofold: The Marlies generated enough quality scoring chances in regulation to win, then lost the extra point in a frustrating manner in the three-on-three overtime (2-1 final).

First Period

Despite failing to generate a Grade-A scoring chance, Toronto should have escaped the opening frame without any scoreboard damage. The Marlies killed consecutive, overlapping penalties and rode their luck as Danny Zhilkin rang a shot off the iron.

Manitoba led after twenty minutes due to a horrific giveaway, as Hayes Hundley’s ill-advised pass through the slot found the tape of Walker Duehr. Artur Akhtyamov barely had time to set himself before the puck hit the twine behind him.

Second Period

The Marlies’ second line drew a penalty in the final seconds of the previous frame. Unable to capitalize on the power play, Toronto produced consecutive strong 5v5 shifts, leading to a tying goal.

Noah Chadwick and Michael Pezzetta combined to send Marc Johnstone away down the right wing. The Moose were caught flat-footed as the veteran cut across the crease and beat the netminder with a backhand finish.

Cole McWard came close to scoring on a wraparound attempt but was thwarted by a defender’s last-ditch block. Miroslav Holinka was denied from below the hash marks as Toronto carried the play for a few minutes.

The Marlies then took penalties five minutes apart, taking the wind out of their sails. Akhtyamov stood tall to rob Kevin He on the lone Grade-A chance the Moose created over the two power plays.

After surviving some sloppy shifts in the final three minutes, the Marlies came close to scoring a go-ahead goal. Drawing another penalty late in the frame, Brendan Brisson made a great move in the slot to beat one opponent but rang his shot off the post with Domenic DiVincentiis beaten.

Third Period

After wasting the carried-over power play, Toronto quickly drew another penalty. A single one-time blast from the left circle by Logan Shaw was all the Marlies generated before almost giving up a shorty.

Vinny Borgesi’s pass was easily cut out, and Duhr raced toward the Toronto net. After Duhr was slashed as he was about to shoot, the officials awarded him and Manitoba a penalty shot. Akhtyamov kept the game tied with an excellent save, and it wouldn’t be his last big save during a Marlies power play.

Landon Sim drew the next penalty, winning two battles he had no right to win, then getting hauled down while driving through the slot. On the next Marlies power play, the Moose broke loose on a 2v1, but Akhtyamov denied Zhilkin in tight.

Toronto hit the post for a second time — Bo Groulx on this occasion — as neither team’s power play could find a way to produce. In the dying seconds, Akhtyamov robbed Nikita Chibrikov to send the game to overtime.

Overtime

The Marlies failed to touch the puck in an extra frame lasting just 29 seconds, despite all three Toronto skaters being below the puck. Zhilkin blew by Shaw and Borgesi before feeding Duhr to net from the slot, with Groulx trailing his man.

Toronto vs. Manitoba - Nov. 6

Toronto Marlies Lines

Select a player name to view their card.

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
129Bo Groulx 11Logan Shaw C 77Ryan Tverberg
290Brendan Brisson 26Aatu Raty 54Henrik Rybinski
342Landon Sim 57Marc Johnstone A 61Michael Pezzetta
468Matthew Barbolini 98Miroslav Holinka 39Borya Valis

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
158Noah Chadwick 51Philippe Myers
225Vinny Borgesi 82Cole McWard
359Blake Smith 62Hayes Hundley

Goaltenders

70Artur Akhtyamov 🏆 Starter
31Samuel Hlavaj Backup
29
Toronto Marlies player card

Bo Groulx

Acquired:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.

No season statistics available yet.

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
11
Toronto Marlies player card

Logan Shaw C 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: R · 6′4″ · 213 lb

Age 34 · Born 1992-10-05 · Glace Bay, NS

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
14GP4G11A15PTS-2+/−4PIM
20SOG5PPP0SHP20.0SH%1.4SOG/GP1.1PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
77
Toronto Marlies player card

Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 5′11″ · 188 lb

Age 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON

Acquired: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 7 (213th)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
14GP4G3A7PTS-1+/−8PIM
26SOG2PPP0SHP15.4SH%1.9SOG/GP0.5PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
90
Toronto Marlies player card

Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6′0″ · 194 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Manhattan Beach, CA

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
14GP8G9A17PTS-2+/−2PIM
29SOG7PPP0SHP27.6SH%2.1SOG/GP1.2PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
26
Toronto Marlies player card

Aatu Räty 🇫🇮

F · Shoots: L · 6′2″ · 200 lb

Age 23 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, Finland

Acquired: 2026, Trade with VAN (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
9GP1G4A5PTS-3+/−4PIM
17SOG3PPP0SHP5.9SH%1.9SOG/GP0.6PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
54
Toronto Marlies player card

Henrik Rybinski 🇨🇦

F · Shoots: R · 6′2″ · 193 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-06-26 · Vancouver, BC

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
11GP2G5A7PTS2+/−6PIM
8SOG2PPP0SHP25.0SH%0.7SOG/GP0.6PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
42
Toronto Marlies player card

Landon Sim 🇨🇦

F · Shoots: L · 5′11″ · 187 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-07-17 · New Glasgow, NS

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
14GP2G0A2PTS0+/−53PIM
13SOG0PPP1SHP15.4SH%0.9SOG/GP0.1PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
57
Toronto Marlies player card

Marc Johnstone A 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: R · 6′0″ · 192 lb

Age 30 · Born 1996-06-19 · Cranford, NJ

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
13GP3G2A5PTS2+/−12PIM
20SOG0PPP0SHP15.0SH%1.5SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
61
Toronto Marlies player card

Michael Pezzetta 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 6′1″ · 219 lb

Age 28 · Born 1998-03-13 · Toronto, ON

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
14GP2G2A4PTS5+/−38PIM
18SOG0PPP1SHP11.1SH%1.3SOG/GP0.3PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
68
Toronto Marlies player card

Matthew Barbolini 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6′2″ · 206 lb

Age 26 · Born 2000-06-01 · Williamsville, NY

Acquired: Professional tryout

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
6GP1G1A2PTS2+/−0PIM
4SOG0PPP0SHP25.0SH%0.7SOG/GP0.3PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
98
Toronto Marlies player card

Miroslav Holinka 🇨🇿

C · Shoots: R · 6′2″ · 198 lb

Age 21 · Born 2005-11-10 · Kroměříž, Czechia

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 5 (151st)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
10GP1G1A2PTS5+/−2PIM
11SOG1PPP0SHP9.1SH%1.1SOG/GP0.2PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
39
Toronto Marlies player card

Borya Valis 🇺🇸

F · Shoots: R · 6′2″ · 204 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-04-08 · Los Angeles, CA

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
14GP4G1A5PTS0+/−2PIM
25SOG1PPP0SHP16.0SH%1.8SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
58
Toronto Marlies player card

Noah Chadwick 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6′4″ · 208 lb

Age 21 · Born 2005-05-10 · Saskatoon, SK

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
12GP2G4A6PTS1+/−6PIM
20SOG0PPP0SHP10.0SH%1.7SOG/GP0.5PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
51
Toronto Marlies player card

Philippe Myers 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6′5″ · 219 lb

Age 29 · Born 1997-01-25 · Moncton, NB

Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
14GP1G5A6PTS4+/−21PIM
33SOG0PPP0SHP3.0SH%2.4SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
25
Toronto Marlies player card

Vinny Borgesi 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5′9″ · 174 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-03-02 · Philadelphia, PA

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
10GP1G7A8PTS-4+/−8PIM
14SOG4PPP0SHP7.1SH%1.4SOG/GP0.8PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
82
Toronto Marlies player card

Cole McWard 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6′2″ · 196 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
7GP0G4A4PTS3+/−2PIM
14SOG1PPP1SHP0.0SH%2.0SOG/GP0.6PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
59
Toronto Marlies player card

Blake Smith 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6′5″ · 219 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-10-05 · Oshawa, ON

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
8GP0G0A0PTS2+/−12PIM
15SOG0PPP0SHP0.0SH%1.9SOG/GP0.0PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
62
Toronto Marlies player card

Hayes Hundley 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6′3″ · 210 lb

Age 21 · Born 2005-03-22 · Upper Arlington, OH

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
8GP0G1A1PTS1+/−7PIM
3SOG0PPP0SHP0.0SH%0.4SOG/GP0.1PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
70
Toronto Marlies player card

Artur Akhtyamov 🏆 🇷🇺

G · Catches: · 6′2″ · 176 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-10-31 · Kazan, Russia

Acquired: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 4 (106th)

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
7GP2W3L2.97GAA.876SV%0SO

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
31
Toronto Marlies player card

Samuel Hlavaj 🇸🇰

G · Catches: · 6′4″ · 218 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-05-29 · Martin, Slovakia

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
7GP5W1L2.56GAA.901SV%0SO

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
29
Toronto Marlies player card

Benoit-Olivier Groulx 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6′2″ · 204 lb

Age 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, France

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
3GP0G0A0PTS-2+/−4PIM
5SOG0PPP0SHP0.0SH%1.7SOG/GP0.0PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
65
Toronto Marlies player card

Reese Johnson 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6′1″ · 205 lb

Age 28 · Born 1998-07-10 · Red Deer, AB

Acquired: 2025, Trade with MIN (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
8GP1G2A3PTS5+/−6PIM
6SOG0PPP0SHP16.7SH%0.8SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm
86
Toronto Marlies player card

Ben Meehan 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6′0″ · 185 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-04-20 · Walpole, MA

Acquired: 2026, Free Agent Signing (AHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
1GP0G1A1PTS1+/−2PIM
1SOG0PPP0SHP0.0SH%1.0SOG/GP1.0PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 12, 9:20 pm

Game Highlights: Moose 2 vs. Marlies 1 (OT)

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