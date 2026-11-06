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In an evenly fought encounter, a point seemed like a good outcome for the Toronto Marlies in Manitoba on Friday.

The annoyance is twofold: The Marlies generated enough quality scoring chances in regulation to win, then lost the extra point in a frustrating manner in the three-on-three overtime (2-1 final).

First Period

Despite failing to generate a Grade-A scoring chance, Toronto should have escaped the opening frame without any scoreboard damage. The Marlies killed consecutive, overlapping penalties and rode their luck as Danny Zhilkin rang a shot off the iron.

Manitoba led after twenty minutes due to a horrific giveaway, as Hayes Hundley’s ill-advised pass through the slot found the tape of Walker Duehr. Artur Akhtyamov barely had time to set himself before the puck hit the twine behind him.

Second Period

The Marlies’ second line drew a penalty in the final seconds of the previous frame. Unable to capitalize on the power play, Toronto produced consecutive strong 5v5 shifts, leading to a tying goal.

Noah Chadwick and Michael Pezzetta combined to send Marc Johnstone away down the right wing. The Moose were caught flat-footed as the veteran cut across the crease and beat the netminder with a backhand finish.

Cole McWard came close to scoring on a wraparound attempt but was thwarted by a defender’s last-ditch block. Miroslav Holinka was denied from below the hash marks as Toronto carried the play for a few minutes.

The Marlies then took penalties five minutes apart, taking the wind out of their sails. Akhtyamov stood tall to rob Kevin He on the lone Grade-A chance the Moose created over the two power plays.

After surviving some sloppy shifts in the final three minutes, the Marlies came close to scoring a go-ahead goal. Drawing another penalty late in the frame, Brendan Brisson made a great move in the slot to beat one opponent but rang his shot off the post with Domenic DiVincentiis beaten.

Third Period

After wasting the carried-over power play, Toronto quickly drew another penalty. A single one-time blast from the left circle by Logan Shaw was all the Marlies generated before almost giving up a shorty.

Vinny Borgesi’s pass was easily cut out, and Duhr raced toward the Toronto net. After Duhr was slashed as he was about to shoot, the officials awarded him and Manitoba a penalty shot. Akhtyamov kept the game tied with an excellent save, and it wouldn’t be his last big save during a Marlies power play.

Landon Sim drew the next penalty, winning two battles he had no right to win, then getting hauled down while driving through the slot. On the next Marlies power play, the Moose broke loose on a 2v1, but Akhtyamov denied Zhilkin in tight.

Toronto hit the post for a second time — Bo Groulx on this occasion — as neither team’s power play could find a way to produce. In the dying seconds, Akhtyamov robbed Nikita Chibrikov to send the game to overtime.

Overtime

The Marlies failed to touch the puck in an extra frame lasting just 29 seconds, despite all three Toronto skaters being below the puck. Zhilkin blew by Shaw and Borgesi before feeding Duhr to net from the slot, with Groulx trailing his man.

Toronto vs. Manitoba - Nov. 6 Toronto Marlies Lines Select a player name to view their card. Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i 11 Logan Shaw Shaw C i 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 2 90 Brendan Brisson Brisson i 26 Aatu Raty Raty i 54 Henrik Rybinski Rybinski i 3 42 Landon Sim Sim i 57 Marc Johnstone Johnstone A i 61 Michael Pezzetta Pezzetta i 4 68 Matthew Barbolini Barbolini i 98 Miroslav Holinka Holinka i 39 Borya Valis Valis i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 58 Noah Chadwick Chadwick i 51 Philippe Myers Myers i 2 25 Vinny Borgesi Borgesi i 82 Cole McWard McWard i 3 59 Blake Smith Smith i 62 Hayes Hundley Hundley i Goaltenders 70 Artur Akhtyamov Akhtyamov 🏆 i Starter 31 Samuel Hlavaj Hlavaj i Backup

× 29 Toronto Marlies player card Bo Groulx Acquired: — 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. No season statistics available yet.

× 11 Toronto Marlies player card Logan Shaw C 🇨🇦 Age 34 · Born 1992-10-05 · Glace Bay, NS Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) Current linemates ↗: Benoit-Olivier Groulx · Ryan Tverberg 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 4 G 11 A 15 PTS -2 +/− 4 PIM 20 SOG 5 PPP 0 SHP 20.0 SH% 1.4 SOG/GP 1.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 77 Toronto Marlies player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 Age 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON Acquired: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 7 (213th) Current linemates ↗: Benoit-Olivier Groulx · Logan Shaw 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 4 G 3 A 7 PTS -1 +/− 8 PIM 26 SOG 2 PPP 0 SHP 15.4 SH% 1.9 SOG/GP 0.5 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 90 Toronto Marlies player card Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Manhattan Beach, CA Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Aatu Raty · Henrik Rybinski 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 8 G 9 A 17 PTS -2 +/− 2 PIM 29 SOG 7 PPP 0 SHP 27.6 SH% 2.1 SOG/GP 1.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 26 Toronto Marlies player card Aatu Räty 🇫🇮 Age 23 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, Finland Acquired: 2026, Trade with VAN (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Brendan Brisson · Henrik Rybinski 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 9 GP 1 G 4 A 5 PTS -3 +/− 4 PIM 17 SOG 3 PPP 0 SHP 5.9 SH% 1.9 SOG/GP 0.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 54 Toronto Marlies player card Henrik Rybinski 🇨🇦 Age 25 · Born 2001-06-26 · Vancouver, BC Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Brendan Brisson · Aatu Raty 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS 2 +/− 6 PIM 8 SOG 2 PPP 0 SHP 25.0 SH% 0.7 SOG/GP 0.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 42 Toronto Marlies player card Landon Sim 🇨🇦 Age 22 · Born 2004-07-17 · New Glasgow, NS Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Marc Johnstone · Michael Pezzetta 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 2 G 0 A 2 PTS 0 +/− 53 PIM 13 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 15.4 SH% 0.9 SOG/GP 0.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 57 Toronto Marlies player card Marc Johnstone A 🇺🇸 Age 30 · Born 1996-06-19 · Cranford, NJ Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) Current linemates ↗: Landon Sim · Michael Pezzetta 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 13 GP 3 G 2 A 5 PTS 2 +/− 12 PIM 20 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 15.0 SH% 1.5 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 61 Toronto Marlies player card Michael Pezzetta 🇨🇦 Age 28 · Born 1998-03-13 · Toronto, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Landon Sim · Marc Johnstone 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 5 +/− 38 PIM 18 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 11.1 SH% 1.3 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 68 Toronto Marlies player card Matthew Barbolini 🇺🇸 Age 26 · Born 2000-06-01 · Williamsville, NY Acquired: Professional tryout 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 6 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 2 +/− 0 PIM 4 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 25.0 SH% 0.7 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 98 Toronto Marlies player card Miroslav Holinka 🇨🇿 Age 21 · Born 2005-11-10 · Kroměříž, Czechia Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 5 (151st) Current linemates ↗: Borya Valis · Reese Johnson 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 10 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 5 +/− 2 PIM 11 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 9.1 SH% 1.1 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 39 Toronto Marlies player card Borya Valis 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-04-08 · Los Angeles, CA Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Miroslav Holinka · Reese Johnson 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 4 G 1 A 5 PTS 0 +/− 2 PIM 25 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 16.0 SH% 1.8 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 58 Toronto Marlies player card Noah Chadwick 🇨🇦 Age 21 · Born 2005-05-10 · Saskatoon, SK Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th) Current partner ↗: Philippe Myers 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 12 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 1 +/− 6 PIM 20 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 10.0 SH% 1.7 SOG/GP 0.5 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 51 Toronto Marlies player card Philippe Myers 🇨🇦 Age 29 · Born 1997-01-25 · Moncton, NB Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Noah Chadwick 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 1 G 5 A 6 PTS 4 +/− 21 PIM 33 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 3.0 SH% 2.4 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 25 Toronto Marlies player card Vinny Borgesi 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-03-02 · Philadelphia, PA Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Ben Meehan 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 10 GP 1 G 7 A 8 PTS -4 +/− 8 PIM 14 SOG 4 PPP 0 SHP 7.1 SH% 1.4 SOG/GP 0.8 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 82 Toronto Marlies player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 7 GP 0 G 4 A 4 PTS 3 +/− 2 PIM 14 SOG 1 PPP 1 SHP 0.0 SH% 2.0 SOG/GP 0.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 59 Toronto Marlies player card Blake Smith 🇨🇦 Age 22 · Born 2004-10-05 · Oshawa, ON Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Hayes Hundley 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 8 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 2 +/− 12 PIM 15 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.9 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 62 Toronto Marlies player card Hayes Hundley 🇺🇸 Age 21 · Born 2005-03-22 · Upper Arlington, OH Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Blake Smith 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/− 7 PIM 3 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.4 SOG/GP 0.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 70 Toronto Marlies player card Artur Akhtyamov 🏆 🇷🇺 Age 25 · Born 2001-10-31 · Kazan, Russia Acquired: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 4 (106th) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 7 GP 2 W 3 L 2.97 GAA .876 SV% 0 SO View AHL profile ↗

× 31 Toronto Marlies player card Samuel Hlavaj 🇸🇰 Age 25 · Born 2001-05-29 · Martin, Slovakia Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 7 GP 5 W 1 L 2.56 GAA .901 SV% 0 SO View AHL profile ↗

× 29 Toronto Marlies player card Benoit-Olivier Groulx 🇨🇦 Age 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, France Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Logan Shaw · Ryan Tverberg 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/− 4 PIM 5 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.7 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 65 Toronto Marlies player card Reese Johnson 🇨🇦 Age 28 · Born 1998-07-10 · Red Deer, AB Acquired: 2025, Trade with MIN (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Borya Valis · Miroslav Holinka 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 8 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS 5 +/− 6 PIM 6 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 16.7 SH% 0.8 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 86 Toronto Marlies player card Ben Meehan 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-04-20 · Walpole, MA Acquired: 2026, Free Agent Signing (AHL) Current partner ↗: Vinny Borgesi 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 1 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/− 2 PIM 1 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.0 SOG/GP 1.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

Game Highlights: Moose 2 vs. Marlies 1 (OT)