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The Toronto Marlies comfortably beat a poor Hamilton Hammers team missing a few key players on Wednesday.

The scoreline stayed close until the third period, when the Marlies finally broke the game open with two quick goals en route to a 5-1 victory.

First Period

Hamilton was left ruing two Grade-A chances in the opening 25 seconds. Liam Foudy was wide open in the slot on both occasions but was rejected by Samuel Hlavaj.

In a period featuring two fights—Michael Pezzetta vs. Hunter Drew and Hayes Hundley vs. Kashawn Aitcheson—Toronto generated more high-danger chances at 5v5: Ryan Tverberg got the ball rolling with an individual effort to get behind the defense, but his five-hole finish after driving across the crease was denied; in his return to the Marlies, Bo Groulx turned provider for Cole McWard, whose initial shot produced a better chance on the rebound, but he whiffed on the puck; Marc Johnstone struck the post with an attempt from the hash marks and then somehow fired wide from the slot on the same shift following a rebound; McWard created the last Grade-A chance of the period, but Landon Sim didn’t bury a glorious slot opportunity.

Hlavaj made three key saves to turn aside Joey Larson (x2) and Drew, and also benefitted from some good fortune when Max Ellis misfired on a 2v1 break with half a net to aim at.

Second Period

The middle frame was a low-event affair in terms of scoring chances and penalties.

Henrik Rybinski took a stretch pass in his stride inside the opening 90 seconds. He sped in behind the defense, skating around Josh Kotai, but sent the puck wide of the post.

The Hammers’ lone chance of the period came via a turnover leading to a 3v1 in transition, but the result was a weak shot that hit the outside of the post.

The opening goal owed a lot to Noah Chadwick’s efforts. The defenseman made an excellent play in the defensive zone to dispossess Daniil Prokhorov before Matthew Barbolini and Reece Johnson quickly transitioned it forward. The latter turned back in the offensive zone to wait for support, picking out Chadwick, who took a couple of sidesteps before firing from the point. Barbolini was on hand to sweep the rebound home at the side of the net.

During 4v4 action late in the period, Brendan Brisson cut through the Hamilton defense and rounded Kotai, but he sent the puck wide at full stretch.

Third Period

The Marlies surged into a 3-0 lead with two goals in the opening five minutes. The first stemmed from winning an elongated puck battle along the left wall just inside the blue line. Rybinski retrieved the puck behind the net after a shot from Brisson and teed the latter up for a second attempt. Brisson’s rebound fell kindly for Borya Valis, who thumped the puck by Kotai.

The third goal displayed everything good about the Marlies’ brand of hockey. Ben Danford’s swift breakout pass picked out Brisson in the neutral zone, where Brisson found Rybinski in stride to drive across the blue line. As Hamilton backtracked, they missed assignments when Rybinski sent a reverse pass to Brisson at the top of the circles. The latter needed no second invitation to shoot and found the net with a nice one-timer.

Quinn Finley gave the Hammers a glimpse of hope at the seven-minute mark when his power-play goal put Hamilton on the board after being overrun. The Hammers may have made the final 10 minutes interesting if they capitalized on a 4v2 rush; Foudy had his third Grade-A chance of the game, but Hlavaj again won the battle.

The backbreaker came three minutes later on a shorthanded goal via Sim, who scored from the slot after excellent work by Pezzetta. Reece Johnson’s empty-net goal sealed the deal, with Tverberg setting it up after yet another strong shift.

Post-Game Notes

The Marlies went 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. They moved to 5-0-0 against Hamilton this season.

At the time of writing, Brendan Brisson (1G/1A) leads the AHL in scoring with 17 points (8G/9A) in 12 games. Henrik Rybinski (2A) produced his best performance since returning from injury. He and Brisson have found chemistry on a new-look second line.

Ryan Tverberg extended his point streak to three games (2G/2A) with an assist.

In a fifth straight win for Samuel Hlavaj, his save percentage improved to .907.

Toronto vs. Hamilton - Nov. 4 Toronto Marlies Lines Select a player name to view their card. Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i 11 Logan Shaw Shaw C i 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 2 90 Brendan Brisson Brisson i 54 Henrik Rybinski Rybinski i 39 Borya Valis Valis i 3 42 Landon Sim Sim i 57 Marc Johnstone Johnstone A i 61 Michael Pezzetta Pezzetta i 4 68 Matthew Barbolini Barbolini i 98 Miroslav Holinka Holinka i 58 Reese Johnson Johnson i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 82 Cole McWard McWard i 38 Ben Danford Danford i 2 58 Noah Chadwick Chadwick i 51 Philippe Myers Myers i 3 52 Cade Webber Webber i 62 Hayes Hundley Hundley i Goaltenders 31 Samuel Hlavaj Hlavaj i Starter 80 Ken Appleby Appleby i Backup

× 29 Toronto Marlies player card Bo Groulx Acquired: — Current linemates ↗: Logan Shaw · Ryan Tverberg 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. No season statistics available yet.

× 11 Toronto Marlies player card Logan Shaw C 🇨🇦 Age 34 · Born 1992-10-05 · Glace Bay, NS Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) Current linemates ↗: Bo Groulx · Ryan Tverberg 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 12 GP 4 G 11 A 15 PTS 2 +/− 4 PIM 18 SOG 5 PPP 0 SHP 22.2 SH% 1.5 SOG/GP 1.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 77 Toronto Marlies player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 Age 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON Acquired: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 7 (213th) Current linemates ↗: Bo Groulx · Logan Shaw 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 12 GP 4 G 1 A 5 PTS 0 +/− 8 PIM 26 SOG 2 PPP 0 SHP 15.4 SH% 2.2 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 90 Toronto Marlies player card Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Manhattan Beach, CA Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Aatu Raty · Henrik Rybinski 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 13 GP 8 G 9 A 17 PTS 0 +/− 2 PIM 24 SOG 7 PPP 0 SHP 33.3 SH% 1.8 SOG/GP 1.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 54 Toronto Marlies player card Henrik Rybinski 🇨🇦 Age 25 · Born 2001-06-26 · Vancouver, BC Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Brendan Brisson · Aatu Raty 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 10 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS 2 +/− 6 PIM 8 SOG 2 PPP 0 SHP 25.0 SH% 0.8 SOG/GP 0.7 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 39 Toronto Marlies player card Borya Valis 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-04-08 · Los Angeles, CA Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Matthew Barbolini · Miroslav Holinka 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 12 GP 3 G 1 A 4 PTS -2 +/− 2 PIM 22 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 13.6 SH% 1.8 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 42 Toronto Marlies player card Landon Sim 🇨🇦 Age 22 · Born 2004-07-17 · New Glasgow, NS Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Marc Johnstone · Michael Pezzetta 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 13 GP 2 G 0 A 2 PTS -1 +/− 51 PIM 13 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 15.4 SH% 1.0 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 57 Toronto Marlies player card Marc Johnstone A 🇺🇸 Age 30 · Born 1996-06-19 · Cranford, NJ Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) Current linemates ↗: Landon Sim · Michael Pezzetta 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 12 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 1 +/− 12 PIM 18 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 11.1 SH% 1.5 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 61 Toronto Marlies player card Michael Pezzetta 🇨🇦 Age 28 · Born 1998-03-13 · Toronto, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Landon Sim · Marc Johnstone 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 13 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 5 +/− 36 PIM 16 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 12.5 SH% 1.2 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 68 Toronto Marlies player card Matthew Barbolini 🇺🇸 Age 26 · Born 2000-06-01 · Williamsville, NY Acquired: Professional tryout Current linemates ↗: Miroslav Holinka · Borya Valis 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 5 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 2 +/− 0 PIM 4 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 25.0 SH% 0.8 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 98 Toronto Marlies player card Miroslav Holinka 🇨🇿 Age 20 · Born 2005-11-10 · Kroměříž, Czechia Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 5 (151st) Current linemates ↗: Matthew Barbolini · Borya Valis 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 8 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 3 +/− 2 PIM 6 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 16.7 SH% 0.8 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 58 Toronto Marlies player card Reese Johnson 🇨🇦 Age 28 · Born 1998-07-10 · Red Deer, AB Acquired: 2025, Trade with MIN (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 7 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS 4 +/− 4 PIM 6 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 16.7 SH% 0.9 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 82 Toronto Marlies player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Vinny Borgesi 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 6 GP 0 G 4 A 4 PTS 4 +/− 2 PIM 11 SOG 1 PPP 1 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.8 SOG/GP 0.7 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 38 Toronto Marlies player card Ben Danford 🇨🇦 Age 20 · Born 2006-02-06 · Madoc, ON Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 1 (31st) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 0 G 4 A 4 PTS 6 +/− 13 PIM 15 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.4 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 58 Toronto Marlies player card Noah Chadwick 🇨🇦 Age 21 · Born 2005-05-10 · Saskatoon, SK Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th) Current partner ↗: Philippe Myers 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -1 +/− 4 PIM 17 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 5.9 SH% 1.5 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 51 Toronto Marlies player card Philippe Myers 🇨🇦 Age 29 · Born 1997-01-25 · Moncton, NB Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Noah Chadwick 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 13 GP 1 G 4 A 5 PTS 2 +/− 21 PIM 28 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 3.6 SH% 2.2 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 52 Toronto Marlies player card Cade Webber 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-01-05 · Meadville, PA Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/− 4 PIM 1 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.3 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 62 Toronto Marlies player card Hayes Hundley 🇺🇸 Age 21 · Born 2005-03-22 · Upper Arlington, OH Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Blake Smith 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 7 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 2 +/− 7 PIM 2 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.3 SOG/GP 0.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 31 Toronto Marlies player card Samuel Hlavaj 🇸🇰 Age 25 · Born 2001-05-29 · Martin, Slovakia Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 6 GP 5 W 1 L 2.34 GAA .907 SV% 0 SO View AHL profile ↗

× 80 Toronto Marlies player card Ken Appleby 🇨🇦 Age 31 · Born 1995-04-10 · North Bay, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. No season statistics available yet. View AHL profile ↗

× 26 Toronto Marlies player card Aatu Räty 🇫🇮 Age 23 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, Finland Acquired: 2026, Trade with VAN (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Brendan Brisson · Henrik Rybinski 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 8 GP 1 G 4 A 5 PTS -2 +/− 4 PIM 11 SOG 3 PPP 0 SHP 9.1 SH% 1.4 SOG/GP 0.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 25 Toronto Marlies player card Vinny Borgesi 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-03-02 · Philadelphia, PA Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Cole McWard 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 8 GP 1 G 7 A 8 PTS -2 +/− 6 PIM 11 SOG 4 PPP 0 SHP 9.1 SH% 1.4 SOG/GP 1.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 59 Toronto Marlies player card Blake Smith 🇨🇦 Age 22 · Born 2004-10-05 · Oshawa, ON Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Hayes Hundley 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 3 +/− 10 PIM 13 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.9 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

Game Highlights