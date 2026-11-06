The Toronto Marlies comfortably beat a poor Hamilton Hammers team missing a few key players on Wednesday.

The scoreline stayed close until the third period, when the Marlies finally broke the game open with two quick goals en route to a 5-1 victory.

First Period

Hamilton was left ruing two Grade-A chances in the opening 25 seconds. Liam Foudy was wide open in the slot on both occasions but was rejected by Samuel Hlavaj.

In a period featuring two fights—Michael Pezzetta vs. Hunter Drew and Hayes Hundley vs. Kashawn Aitcheson—Toronto generated more high-danger chances at 5v5: Ryan Tverberg got the ball rolling with an individual effort to get behind the defense, but his five-hole finish after driving across the crease was denied; in his return to the Marlies, Bo Groulx turned provider for Cole McWard, whose initial shot produced a better chance on the rebound, but he whiffed on the puck; Marc Johnstone struck the post with an attempt from the hash marks and then somehow fired wide from the slot on the same shift following a rebound; McWard created the last Grade-A chance of the period, but Landon Sim didn’t bury a glorious slot opportunity.

Hlavaj made three key saves to turn aside Joey Larson (x2) and Drew, and also benefitted from some good fortune when Max Ellis misfired on a 2v1 break with half a net to aim at.

Second Period

The middle frame was a low-event affair in terms of scoring chances and penalties.

Henrik Rybinski took a stretch pass in his stride inside the opening 90 seconds. He sped in behind the defense, skating around Josh Kotai, but sent the puck wide of the post.

The Hammers’ lone chance of the period came via a turnover leading to a 3v1 in transition, but the result was a weak shot that hit the outside of the post.

The opening goal owed a lot to Noah Chadwick’s efforts. The defenseman made an excellent play in the defensive zone to dispossess Daniil Prokhorov before Matthew Barbolini and Reece Johnson quickly transitioned it forward. The latter turned back in the offensive zone to wait for support, picking out Chadwick, who took a couple of sidesteps before firing from the point. Barbolini was on hand to sweep the rebound home at the side of the net.

During 4v4 action late in the period, Brendan Brisson cut through the Hamilton defense and rounded Kotai, but he sent the puck wide at full stretch.

Third Period

The Marlies surged into a 3-0 lead with two goals in the opening five minutes. The first stemmed from winning an elongated puck battle along the left wall just inside the blue line. Rybinski retrieved the puck behind the net after a shot from Brisson and teed the latter up for a second attempt. Brisson’s rebound fell kindly for Borya Valis, who thumped the puck by Kotai.

The third goal displayed everything good about the Marlies’ brand of hockey. Ben Danford’s swift breakout pass picked out Brisson in the neutral zone, where Brisson found Rybinski in stride to drive across the blue line. As Hamilton backtracked, they missed assignments when Rybinski sent a reverse pass to Brisson at the top of the circles. The latter needed no second invitation to shoot and found the net with a nice one-timer.

Quinn Finley gave the Hammers a glimpse of hope at the seven-minute mark when his power-play goal put Hamilton on the board after being overrun. The Hammers may have made the final 10 minutes interesting if they capitalized on a 4v2 rush; Foudy had his third Grade-A chance of the game, but Hlavaj again won the battle.

The backbreaker came three minutes later on a shorthanded goal via Sim, who scored from the slot after excellent work by Pezzetta. Reece Johnson’s empty-net goal sealed the deal, with Tverberg setting it up after yet another strong shift.

Post-Game Notes

  • The Marlies went 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. They moved to 5-0-0 against Hamilton this season.
  • At the time of writing, Brendan Brisson (1G/1A) leads the AHL in scoring with 17 points (8G/9A) in 12 games. Henrik Rybinski (2A) produced his best performance since returning from injury. He and Brisson have found chemistry on a new-look second line.
  • Ryan Tverberg extended his point streak to three games (2G/2A) with an assist.
  • In a fifth straight win for Samuel Hlavaj, his save percentage improved to .907.

Toronto vs. Hamilton - Nov. 4

Toronto Marlies Lines

Select a player name to view their card.

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
129Bo Groulx 11Logan Shaw C 77Ryan Tverberg
290Brendan Brisson 54Henrik Rybinski 39Borya Valis
342Landon Sim 57Marc Johnstone A 61Michael Pezzetta
468Matthew Barbolini 98Miroslav Holinka 58Reese Johnson

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
182Cole McWard 38Ben Danford
258Noah Chadwick 51Philippe Myers
352Cade Webber 62Hayes Hundley

Goaltenders

31Samuel Hlavaj Starter
80Ken Appleby Backup
29
Toronto Marlies player card

Bo Groulx

Acquired:

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.

No season statistics available yet.

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
11
Toronto Marlies player card

Logan Shaw C 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: R · 6′4″ · 213 lb

Age 34 · Born 1992-10-05 · Glace Bay, NS

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
12GP4G11A15PTS2+/−4PIM
18SOG5PPP0SHP22.2SH%1.5SOG/GP1.3PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
77
Toronto Marlies player card

Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 5′11″ · 188 lb

Age 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON

Acquired: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 7 (213th)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
12GP4G1A5PTS0+/−8PIM
26SOG2PPP0SHP15.4SH%2.2SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
90
Toronto Marlies player card

Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6′0″ · 194 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Manhattan Beach, CA

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
13GP8G9A17PTS0+/−2PIM
24SOG7PPP0SHP33.3SH%1.8SOG/GP1.3PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
54
Toronto Marlies player card

Henrik Rybinski 🇨🇦

F · Shoots: R · 6′2″ · 193 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-06-26 · Vancouver, BC

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
10GP2G5A7PTS2+/−6PIM
8SOG2PPP0SHP25.0SH%0.8SOG/GP0.7PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
39
Toronto Marlies player card

Borya Valis 🇺🇸

F · Shoots: R · 6′2″ · 204 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-04-08 · Los Angeles, CA

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
12GP3G1A4PTS-2+/−2PIM
22SOG1PPP0SHP13.6SH%1.8SOG/GP0.3PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
42
Toronto Marlies player card

Landon Sim 🇨🇦

F · Shoots: L · 5′11″ · 187 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-07-17 · New Glasgow, NS

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
13GP2G0A2PTS-1+/−51PIM
13SOG0PPP1SHP15.4SH%1.0SOG/GP0.2PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
57
Toronto Marlies player card

Marc Johnstone A 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: R · 6′0″ · 192 lb

Age 30 · Born 1996-06-19 · Cranford, NJ

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
12GP2G2A4PTS1+/−12PIM
18SOG0PPP0SHP11.1SH%1.5SOG/GP0.3PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
61
Toronto Marlies player card

Michael Pezzetta 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 6′1″ · 219 lb

Age 28 · Born 1998-03-13 · Toronto, ON

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
13GP2G2A4PTS5+/−36PIM
16SOG0PPP1SHP12.5SH%1.2SOG/GP0.3PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
68
Toronto Marlies player card

Matthew Barbolini 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6′2″ · 206 lb

Age 26 · Born 2000-06-01 · Williamsville, NY

Acquired: Professional tryout

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
5GP1G1A2PTS2+/−0PIM
4SOG0PPP0SHP25.0SH%0.8SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
98
Toronto Marlies player card

Miroslav Holinka 🇨🇿

C · Shoots: R · 6′2″ · 198 lb

Age 20 · Born 2005-11-10 · Kroměříž, Czechia

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 5 (151st)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
8GP1G1A2PTS3+/−2PIM
6SOG1PPP0SHP16.7SH%0.8SOG/GP0.3PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
58
Toronto Marlies player card

Reese Johnson 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6′1″ · 205 lb

Age 28 · Born 1998-07-10 · Red Deer, AB

Acquired: 2025, Trade with MIN (NHL)

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
7GP1G2A3PTS4+/−4PIM
6SOG0PPP0SHP16.7SH%0.9SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
82
Toronto Marlies player card

Cole McWard 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6′2″ · 196 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
6GP0G4A4PTS4+/−2PIM
11SOG1PPP1SHP0.0SH%1.8SOG/GP0.7PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
38
Toronto Marlies player card

Ben Danford 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6′2″ · 200 lb

Age 20 · Born 2006-02-06 · Madoc, ON

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 1 (31st)

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
11GP0G4A4PTS6+/−13PIM
15SOG1PPP0SHP0.0SH%1.4SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
58
Toronto Marlies player card

Noah Chadwick 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6′4″ · 208 lb

Age 21 · Born 2005-05-10 · Saskatoon, SK

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
11GP1G3A4PTS-1+/−4PIM
17SOG0PPP0SHP5.9SH%1.5SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
51
Toronto Marlies player card

Philippe Myers 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6′5″ · 219 lb

Age 29 · Born 1997-01-25 · Moncton, NB

Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
13GP1G4A5PTS2+/−21PIM
28SOG0PPP0SHP3.6SH%2.2SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
52
Toronto Marlies player card

Cade Webber 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6′6″ · 220 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-01-05 · Meadville, PA

Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL)

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
3GP0G0A0PTS-1+/−4PIM
1SOG0PPP0SHP0.0SH%0.3SOG/GP0.0PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
62
Toronto Marlies player card

Hayes Hundley 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6′3″ · 210 lb

Age 21 · Born 2005-03-22 · Upper Arlington, OH

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
7GP0G1A1PTS2+/−7PIM
2SOG0PPP0SHP0.0SH%0.3SOG/GP0.1PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
31
Toronto Marlies player card

Samuel Hlavaj 🇸🇰

G · Catches: · 6′4″ · 218 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-05-29 · Martin, Slovakia

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
6GP5W1L2.34GAA.907SV%0SO

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
80
Toronto Marlies player card

Ken Appleby 🇨🇦

G · Catches: · 6′5″ · 224 lb

Age 31 · Born 1995-04-10 · North Bay, ON

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL)

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.

No season statistics available yet.

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
26
Toronto Marlies player card

Aatu Räty 🇫🇮

F · Shoots: L · 6′2″ · 200 lb

Age 23 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, Finland

Acquired: 2026, Trade with VAN (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
8GP1G4A5PTS-2+/−4PIM
11SOG3PPP0SHP9.1SH%1.4SOG/GP0.6PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
25
Toronto Marlies player card

Vinny Borgesi 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5′9″ · 174 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-03-02 · Philadelphia, PA

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
8GP1G7A8PTS-2+/−6PIM
11SOG4PPP0SHP9.1SH%1.4SOG/GP1.0PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm
59
Toronto Marlies player card

Blake Smith 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6′5″ · 219 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-10-05 · Oshawa, ON

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
7GP0G0A0PTS3+/−10PIM
13SOG0PPP0SHP0.0SH%1.9SOG/GP0.0PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 6, 9:20 pm

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