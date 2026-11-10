The Maple Leafs are banged up, and their schedule is brutally difficult right now, but they need to start grinding out points to avoid digging a hole they can’t climb out of. Can they find a way against the Avalanche? (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4)

Game Day Quotes

Jared Bednar on what the Avalanche need to take from their October 10 loss to the Leafs:

No lapses. I felt like the game was pretty tightly played — or evenly played. I shouldn’t say tightly played; it was evenly played throughout the course of the game. But with the chances we gave up, we were leaving guys all alone in dangerous scoring areas, and their big boys hurt us. We’ve got to do things right all the time, throughout 60 minutes of the game.

Bednar on Jim Hiller’s coaching style, based on his experience coaching against him in LA:

I hate to go too specific because I think it can change. I think it changes with personnel. If I put myself in that situation and I’m coaching a team, I’m going to try to bring out its strengths and work on its weaknesses, and they can be different. From L.A. to here, they can be different.

This team is a dangerous offensive team. When we played them, they don’t need a bunch of chances to hurt you, and we saw that, whether you’re calling that opportunistic, or I see it as smart, intelligent. If you just stick with it and create, one good look is probably better than three average looks a lot of nights, and they did that against us.

Now it seems like they’re scoring off the rush a ton, so they’re explosive up ice in transition. We’ve got to be careful about that. I don’t think L.A. was as dangerous of a transition team as I see Toronto is this year. So I think it can change.

But he’s a good coach, and an experienced coach. I’m sure he’s got a good pulse in the room, and the team’s played well and played hard for him.

Chris Tanev on the load-management plan set out by John Chayka:

It is what it is. Don’t agree with it, but I understand where he’s coming from. Haven’t really been healthy for the last year, so I think he wants me to be able to play in January and February and March. I guess being available during that stretch will benefit the team, and I do think John wants what’s best for me, too, as well.

Tanev on his conversations about load management with Chayka:

We talked a few times. As I said, difference of opinions. But don’t go write that Chris and John are having issues. That’s not at all the case. I like John a lot. I respect John. I think, obviously, people are allowed to have different opinions.

Tanev on potentially rotating in and out of the lineup more often:

It’s not ideal, but it is what it is, and hopefully I’m not out too much.

Tanev on his health since returning from his latest injury:

Yeah, I feel good. I felt good in the three games I’ve been back, but I think their plan is to hopefully have me available longer term. Over the last year, I’ve sort of struggled to stay healthy.

Tanev on the keys for the team to get back on track:

Keeping it simple. Obviously, we have a few key injuries right now, so try to play a structured, connected game where we’re able to support each other, and when things do go wrong, help each other out. That’s hockey; things go wrong every few seconds, and having the ability to help someone or clean up a mistake is huge.

Cleaning up our special teams will help us as well.

Tanev on the difficulty of defending Nathan MacKinnon:

He can fly, obviously, and you don’t want to get flat-footed because you’re not going to catch him. Understanding where he is and where the speed is coming from is crucial, and then having our centers or high forwards able to get in his way a bit and try to slow him down is very important.

Hiller on Ryan Tverberg’s opportunity on the Tavares-Nylander line:

I watched him a little bit in the American League last year in the playoffs, which is where he set his best run. Played very well. John (Gruden) knows him really well. Coached him for three years.

He’s a worker. He’s an energy player. He’s got lots of speed. We think he’ll help on the forecheck and other areas of the game. We’re excited to put him in tonight. Obviously, you can see where we put him in the lineup. We’re going to give him a good run.

I think he can be first on the forecheck. I think he can loosen some pucks up and try to really let John and Willy get in there and find some secondary pucks. That’s just it. He’s an F1 forechecker with lots of speed and a big engine.

John Tavares on the team’s struggles with execution and consistency over 60 minutes:

I talked about shooting ourselves in the foot. It’s the key moments in the game, the key moments in your shifts, and the execution. I think the intentions are all right, but it’s just the level of execution.

Sometimes, when you are on your heels, you’re withstanding momentum or pressure. We’re able to withstand it, but we need to insulate our goaltending a lot better and continue to play with a lot of energy to skate, to forecheck.

There was good life this morning. The guys are excited to get back at it today. Obviously, it’s been a tough go the last few games, but we got a lot of hockey left to play. Just focus on today and do we got to do to go out there and play well and give ourselves the best chance to get the result we want.

Tavares on Tverberg’s development and opportunity tonight:

He’s had a pretty impressive development. I remember seeing him a few years ago and skating with him in the offseason a number of times. It’s impressive the way he’s kind of worked at his game in many different facets and has kind of rounded himself out.

Obviously, he played a really significant role in the Calder Cup run last year with the Marlies and got a little bit of a taste last year. Hopefully, he probably has a better feel and will be a little bit more settled when you’ve been through it once or twice.

I’m excited for him to get an opportunity, and I know the type of engine that he brings — a motor that he can play with shift to shift. Excited for him. Excited to play with him.

Tavares on the loss of Colton Sissons to the injured reserve:

He’s just so sound in all areas. You can really trust him in just every situation. Obviously, he has great experience. Really intelligent player who understands the game really well. He’s a right shot. Penalty kills. He’s just someone you can really trust and who is really consistent. That presence is massive.

It’s challenging, but it’s more opportunity for other guys, and we want to be a team that has a lot of depth and a next-man-up mentality. Those are tough, tough skates to fill, but we’re excited for the guys who are going to get the opportunity to fill in the role.

2026–27 regular season

Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche: By the Numbers

Swipe the table to compare teams.
CategoryMaple LeafsAvalanche
Games played1918
Record8–9–2[21st]10–6–2[12th]
Points percentage.474[21st].611[12th]
Goals for64[T-7th]72[3rd]
Goals against64[26th]56[T-18th]
Goals for / game3.37[T-12th]4.00[3rd]
Goals against / game3.37[21st]3.11[T-13th]
Home record4–6–1[30th]7–1–2[T-5th]
Away record4–3–1[T-12th]3–5–0[24th]
5v5 shot attempts %47.7%[25th]53.2%[6th]
5v5 goals for %46.4%[23rd]60.0%[4th]
5v5 PDO99.4[19th]103.4[3rd]
Power play28.6%[T-5th]23.3%[11th]
Penalty kill85.9%[5th]78.2%[14th]
Head-to-head (2026–27)1–0–00–1–0
Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
Scorer #1Auston Matthews11–16–27Nathan MacKinnon10–20–30
Scorer #2William Nylander11–11–22Martin Necas9–14–23
Scorer #3Jack Roslovic8–10–18Cale Makar5–16–21
Scorer #4Kirill Marchenko6–8–14Artturi Lehkonen12–5–17
Scorer #5Easton Cowan6–8–14Devon Toews5–11–16
Toronto vs. Colorado - November 10

Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
153Easton Cowan 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
277Ryan Tverberg 91John Tavares 88William Nylander
381Dakota Joshua 20Nick Paul 92Gavin McKenna
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
295Oliver Ekman-Larsson 8Chris Tanev
336Dakota Mermis 28Troy Stecher
Scratch82Cole McWard

Goaltenders

72Sergei Bobrovsky Starter
41Anthony Stolarz Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
15Colton Sissons Week-to-week injury
44Morgan Rielly Day-to-day injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
86Kirill Marchenko Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
18Miles Wood IR
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 11G 17A 28PTS 9+/- 3.1SOG/GP
54.8%5v5 CF% 63.3%5v5 GF% 1.40PTS/GP 54.0%FO%
20:29TOI/GP16:47EVTOI/GP3:26PPTOI/GP0:17PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 1G 3A 4PTS -2+/- 0.8SOG/GP
49.5%5v5 CF% 41.6%5v5 GF% 0.20PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:55TOI/GP9:50EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:03PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 2G 4A 6PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
47.7%5v5 CF% 47.6%5v5 GF% 0.32PTS/GP 59.9%FO%
14:37TOI/GP11:49EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:46PKTOI/GP
81
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 0G 1A 1PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
60.0%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.20PTS/GP 50.0%FO%
11:08TOI/GP10:56EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:12PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 7G 9A 16PTS 6+/- 2.1SOG/GP
49.3%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.80PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:49TOI/GP14:13EVTOI/GP0:54PPTOI/GP0:42PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 6G 7A 13PTS -11+/- 1.8SOG/GP
45.7%5v5 CF% 30.4%5v5 GF% 0.65PTS/GP
14:06TOI/GP11:42EVTOI/GP2:23PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 9G 11A 20PTS 3+/- 2.7SOG/GP
52.8%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 1.05PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
17:04TOI/GP15:21EVTOI/GP1:41PPTOI/GP0:02PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
10GP 2G 5A 7PTS -11+/- 2.2SOG/GP
44.4%5v5 CF% 23.5%5v5 GF% 0.70PTS/GP 53.1%FO%
16:56TOI/GP13:45EVTOI/GP3:10PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
17:37TOI/GP14:07EVTOI/GP3:30PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Injury Status: IR

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 2G 5A 7PTS -5+/- 1.1SOG/GP
45.4%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.35PTS/GP 45.5%FO%
16:14TOI/GP13:31EVTOI/GP0:40PPTOI/GP2:04PKTOI/GP
77
Maple Leafs player card

Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb

Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 0G 0A 0PTS -2+/- 2.0SOG/GP
37.9%5v5 CF% 25.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
15:31TOI/GP13:45EVTOI/GP0:26PPTOI/GP1:20PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 2G 2A 4PTS -4+/- 1.2SOG/GP
48.0%5v5 CF% 36.8%5v5 GF% 0.20PTS/GP 48.5%FO%
13:15TOI/GP10:20EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:53PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 11G 11A 22PTS -7+/- 2.8SOG/GP
44.0%5v5 CF% 38.2%5v5 GF% 1.10PTS/GP 34.6%FO%
19:56TOI/GP16:08EVTOI/GP3:19PPTOI/GP0:29PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 2G 2A 4PTS -1+/- 1.1SOG/GP
57.6%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.29PTS/GP 55.6%FO%
8:17TOI/GP8:17EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
10GP 0G 1A 1PTS 0+/- 0.4SOG/GP
43.6%5v5 CF% 44.4%5v5 GF% 0.10PTS/GP
17:52TOI/GP14:42EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:07PKTOI/GP
82
Maple Leafs player card

Cole McWard 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb

Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.0SOG/GP
47.0%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
16:11TOI/GP16:11EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
52.5%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
13:44TOI/GP13:00EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP0:42PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 1G 11A 12PTS -10+/- 2.3SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 40.5%5v5 GF% 0.60PTS/GP
23:54TOI/GP19:43EVTOI/GP3:26PPTOI/GP0:45PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 0G 3A 3PTS -4+/- 1.0SOG/GP
44.5%5v5 CF% 36.6%5v5 GF% 0.15PTS/GP
20:05TOI/GP16:32EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:30PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Injury Status: Day-to-day injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
18GP 0G 12A 12PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
49.6%5v5 CF% 52.9%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP
18:46TOI/GP16:56EVTOI/GP0:58PPTOI/GP0:51PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 0G 1A 1PTS -4+/- 0.8SOG/GP
51.1%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 0.05PTS/GP
18:12TOI/GP16:07EVTOI/GP0:22PPTOI/GP1:43PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 2G 3A 5PTS 7+/- 1.2SOG/GP
50.9%5v5 CF% 54.8%5v5 GF% 0.25PTS/GP
19:07TOI/GP16:07EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP2:57PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 5W 2L 0OTL 2.72GAA .908SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 3W 8L 2OTL 3.47GAA .881SV%
Toronto vs. Colorado Avalanche - November 10

Avalanche Projected Lines

Forwards

LineLeft WingCenterRight Wing
162Artturi LehkonenLehkonen29Nathan MacKinnonMacKinnon88Martin NecasNecas
271Jaden SchwartzSchwartz11Brock NelsonNelson13T.J. HughesHughes
392Gabriel LandeskogLandeskog91Nazem KadriKadri10Nicolas RoyRoy
417Parker KellyKelly9Fedor SvechkovSvechkov25Logan O'ConnorO'Connor

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
127Brett KulakKulak8Cale MakarMakar
27Devon ToewsToews70Sam MalinskiMalinski
347Noah JuulsenJuulsen84Brent BurnsBurns

Goaltenders

39Mackenzie BlackwoodBlackwoodStarter
41Scott WedgewoodWedgewoodBackup

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