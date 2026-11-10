See more MLHS in Google Add MLHS as a preferred source + Add

The Maple Leafs are banged up, and their schedule is brutally difficult right now, but they need to start grinding out points to avoid digging a hole they can’t climb out of. Can they find a way against the Avalanche? (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4)

Game Day Quotes

Jared Bednar on what the Avalanche need to take from their October 10 loss to the Leafs:

No lapses. I felt like the game was pretty tightly played — or evenly played. I shouldn’t say tightly played; it was evenly played throughout the course of the game. But with the chances we gave up, we were leaving guys all alone in dangerous scoring areas, and their big boys hurt us. We’ve got to do things right all the time, throughout 60 minutes of the game.

Bednar on Jim Hiller’s coaching style, based on his experience coaching against him in LA:

I hate to go too specific because I think it can change. I think it changes with personnel. If I put myself in that situation and I’m coaching a team, I’m going to try to bring out its strengths and work on its weaknesses, and they can be different. From L.A. to here, they can be different. This team is a dangerous offensive team. When we played them, they don’t need a bunch of chances to hurt you, and we saw that, whether you’re calling that opportunistic, or I see it as smart, intelligent. If you just stick with it and create, one good look is probably better than three average looks a lot of nights, and they did that against us. Now it seems like they’re scoring off the rush a ton, so they’re explosive up ice in transition. We’ve got to be careful about that. I don’t think L.A. was as dangerous of a transition team as I see Toronto is this year. So I think it can change. But he’s a good coach, and an experienced coach. I’m sure he’s got a good pulse in the room, and the team’s played well and played hard for him.

Chris Tanev on the load-management plan set out by John Chayka:

It is what it is. Don’t agree with it, but I understand where he’s coming from. Haven’t really been healthy for the last year, so I think he wants me to be able to play in January and February and March. I guess being available during that stretch will benefit the team, and I do think John wants what’s best for me, too, as well.

Tanev on his conversations about load management with Chayka:

We talked a few times. As I said, difference of opinions. But don’t go write that Chris and John are having issues. That’s not at all the case. I like John a lot. I respect John. I think, obviously, people are allowed to have different opinions.

Tanev on potentially rotating in and out of the lineup more often:

It’s not ideal, but it is what it is, and hopefully I’m not out too much.

Tanev on his health since returning from his latest injury:

Yeah, I feel good. I felt good in the three games I’ve been back, but I think their plan is to hopefully have me available longer term. Over the last year, I’ve sort of struggled to stay healthy.

Tanev on the keys for the team to get back on track:

Keeping it simple. Obviously, we have a few key injuries right now, so try to play a structured, connected game where we’re able to support each other, and when things do go wrong, help each other out. That’s hockey; things go wrong every few seconds, and having the ability to help someone or clean up a mistake is huge. Cleaning up our special teams will help us as well.

Tanev on the difficulty of defending Nathan MacKinnon:

He can fly, obviously, and you don’t want to get flat-footed because you’re not going to catch him. Understanding where he is and where the speed is coming from is crucial, and then having our centers or high forwards able to get in his way a bit and try to slow him down is very important.

Hiller on Ryan Tverberg’s opportunity on the Tavares-Nylander line:

I watched him a little bit in the American League last year in the playoffs, which is where he set his best run. Played very well. John (Gruden) knows him really well. Coached him for three years. He’s a worker. He’s an energy player. He’s got lots of speed. We think he’ll help on the forecheck and other areas of the game. We’re excited to put him in tonight. Obviously, you can see where we put him in the lineup. We’re going to give him a good run. I think he can be first on the forecheck. I think he can loosen some pucks up and try to really let John and Willy get in there and find some secondary pucks. That’s just it. He’s an F1 forechecker with lots of speed and a big engine.

John Tavares on the team’s struggles with execution and consistency over 60 minutes:

I talked about shooting ourselves in the foot. It’s the key moments in the game, the key moments in your shifts, and the execution. I think the intentions are all right, but it’s just the level of execution. Sometimes, when you are on your heels, you’re withstanding momentum or pressure. We’re able to withstand it, but we need to insulate our goaltending a lot better and continue to play with a lot of energy to skate, to forecheck. There was good life this morning. The guys are excited to get back at it today. Obviously, it’s been a tough go the last few games, but we got a lot of hockey left to play. Just focus on today and do we got to do to go out there and play well and give ourselves the best chance to get the result we want.

Tavares on Tverberg’s development and opportunity tonight:

He’s had a pretty impressive development. I remember seeing him a few years ago and skating with him in the offseason a number of times. It’s impressive the way he’s kind of worked at his game in many different facets and has kind of rounded himself out. Obviously, he played a really significant role in the Calder Cup run last year with the Marlies and got a little bit of a taste last year. Hopefully, he probably has a better feel and will be a little bit more settled when you’ve been through it once or twice. I’m excited for him to get an opportunity, and I know the type of engine that he brings — a motor that he can play with shift to shift. Excited for him. Excited to play with him.

Tavares on the loss of Colton Sissons to the injured reserve:

He’s just so sound in all areas. You can really trust him in just every situation. Obviously, he has great experience. Really intelligent player who understands the game really well. He’s a right shot. Penalty kills. He’s just someone you can really trust and who is really consistent. That presence is massive. It’s challenging, but it’s more opportunity for other guys, and we want to be a team that has a lot of depth and a next-man-up mentality. Those are tough, tough skates to fill, but we’re excited for the guys who are going to get the opportunity to fill in the role.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs Avalanche Games played 19 18 Record 8–9–2 [21st] 10–6–2 [12th] Points percentage .474 [21st] .611 [12th] Goals for 64 [T-7th] 72 [3rd] Goals against 64 [26th] 56 [T-18th] Goals for / game 3.37 [T-12th] 4.00 [3rd] Goals against / game 3.37 [21st] 3.11 [T-13th] Home record 4–6–1 [30th] 7–1–2 [T-5th] Away record 4–3–1 [T-12th] 3–5–0 [24th] 5v5 shot attempts % 47.7% [25th] 53.2% [6th] 5v5 goals for % 46.4% [23rd] 60.0% [4th] 5v5 PDO 99.4 [19th] 103.4 [3rd] Power play 28.6% [T-5th] 23.3% [11th] Penalty kill 85.9% [5th] 78.2% [14th] Head-to-head (2026–27) 1–0–0 0–1–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 11–16–27 Nathan MacKinnon 10–20–30 Scorer #2 William Nylander 11–11–22 Martin Necas 9–14–23 Scorer #3 Jack Roslovic 8–10–18 Cale Makar 5–16–21 Scorer #4 Kirill Marchenko 6–8–14 Artturi Lehkonen 12–5–17 Scorer #5 Easton Cowan 6–8–14 Devon Toews 5–11–16

Toronto vs. Colorado - November 10 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 82 Cole McWard McWard i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i Week-to-week injury 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i Day-to-day injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 11 G 17 A 28 PTS 9 +/- 3.1 SOG/GP 54.8% 5v5 CF% 63.3% 5v5 GF% 1.40 PTS/GP 54.0% FO% 20:29 TOI/GP 16:47 EVTOI/GP 3:26 PPTOI/GP 0:17 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -2 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 49.5% 5v5 CF% 41.6% 5v5 GF% 0.20 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:55 TOI/GP 9:50 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:03 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons ✚ 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO% 14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 5 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 60.0% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.20 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 11:08 TOI/GP 10:56 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:12 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 7 G 9 A 16 PTS 6 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 49.3% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.80 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:49 TOI/GP 14:13 EVTOI/GP 0:54 PPTOI/GP 0:42 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 6 G 7 A 13 PTS -11 +/- 1.8 SOG/GP 45.7% 5v5 CF% 30.4% 5v5 GF% 0.65 PTS/GP 14:06 TOI/GP 11:42 EVTOI/GP 2:23 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 9 G 11 A 20 PTS 3 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 52.8% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 1.05 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 17:04 TOI/GP 15:21 EVTOI/GP 1:41 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -11 +/- 2.2 SOG/GP 44.4% 5v5 CF% 23.5% 5v5 GF% 0.70 PTS/GP 53.1% FO% 16:56 TOI/GP 13:45 EVTOI/GP 3:10 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 45.4% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.35 PTS/GP 45.5% FO% 16:14 TOI/GP 13:31 EVTOI/GP 0:40 PPTOI/GP 2:04 PKTOI/GP

× 77 Maple Leafs player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 37.9% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 15:31 TOI/GP 13:45 EVTOI/GP 0:26 PPTOI/GP 1:20 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS -4 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 48.0% 5v5 CF% 36.8% 5v5 GF% 0.20 PTS/GP 48.5% FO% 13:15 TOI/GP 10:20 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:53 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 11 G 11 A 22 PTS -7 +/- 2.8 SOG/GP 44.0% 5v5 CF% 38.2% 5v5 GF% 1.10 PTS/GP 34.6% FO% 19:56 TOI/GP 16:08 EVTOI/GP 3:19 PPTOI/GP 0:29 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS -1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 57.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 55.6% FO% 8:17 TOI/GP 8:17 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 43.6% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.10 PTS/GP 17:52 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:07 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 16:11 TOI/GP 16:11 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 5 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 52.5% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:44 TOI/GP 13:00 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:42 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 1 G 11 A 12 PTS -10 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 40.5% 5v5 GF% 0.60 PTS/GP 23:54 TOI/GP 19:43 EVTOI/GP 3:26 PPTOI/GP 0:45 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -4 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 44.5% 5v5 CF% 36.6% 5v5 GF% 0.15 PTS/GP 20:05 TOI/GP 16:32 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:30 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 18 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 49.6% 5v5 CF% 52.9% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 18:46 TOI/GP 16:56 EVTOI/GP 0:58 PPTOI/GP 0:51 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -4 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 51.1% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.05 PTS/GP 18:12 TOI/GP 16:07 EVTOI/GP 0:22 PPTOI/GP 1:43 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 7 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 50.9% 5v5 CF% 54.8% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 19:07 TOI/GP 16:07 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:57 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 5 W 2 L 0 OTL 2.72 GAA .908 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 13 GP 3 W 8 L 2 OTL 3.47 GAA .881 SV%