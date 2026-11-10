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The Toronto Marlies relinquished the lead twice and lost the special teams battle on Saturday in Manitoba.

It was a frustrating 4-3 overtime loss as the Marlies left two points behind in Winnipeg across the two-game set.

First Period

The Marlies deserved to lead through 20 minutes. The only disappointment was that they weren’t able to pad their 1-0 lead.

Henrik Rybinski generated the first Grade-A chance with an excellent feed from the right corner. He picked out Marc Johnstone joining the play from the bench, but the finish didn’t match the buildup.

Hard hits and grit along the left boards led to the first goal at the seven-minute mark. Noah Chadwick picked up the loose puck at the point, worked his way between the circles, and beat Thomas Milic with a well-placed shot.

The Marlies carried the play until the midway mark, when they gave up two Grade-A chances in two minutes. Samuel Hlavaj got the best of Danny Zhilkin and Chase Yoder to keep Toronto’s one-goal lead intact. Further tremendous, if somewhat last-ditch, defensive plays from Bo Groulx and Phillippe Myers preserved Toronto’s advantage through 20 minutes.

Second Period

The middle frame was a mess for the Marlies. Toronto invited pressure in waves with poor breakouts and an inability to get the puck deep in the long change period. It was no surprise when Parker Ford tied the game by slotting home a rebound chance inside four minutes.

The Marlies held off the storm by killing consecutive penalties before drawing a power play. That turned into a 5-on-3 opportunity for 46 seconds after Brendan Brisson was fouled when set to score.

Within seconds of Yoder exiting the box, Zhilkin carried the puck through the defensive zone past Toronto’s power play unit. The latter set up the former for a breakaway, and Yoder made no mistake, scoring glove side.

A shorthanded goal against in a tight game was undoubtedly a back-breaker and put Toronto on the back foot. That said, they still recovered to generate two high-quality scoring chances in the final 90 seconds. Neither Miroslav Holinka nor Michael Pezzetta was clinical enough, and the Marlies trailed 2-1 through two periods.

Third Period

Toronto turned the game on its head by scoring twice in 49 seconds. Going to the net paid dividends as Johnstone tipped in a point shot from Ben Meehan and Borya Valis redirected a similar attempt by Myers.

The Marlies held the lead with 18 minutes remaining, but they only held off the Moose for five minutes. Lukas Gustafsson scored on the power play with Hlavaj down and out after making two big saves.

There was little to choose between the teams for the remainder of regulation. Toronto had the better of the scoring chances, but neither Aatu Räty nor Groulx could score from close range. Groulx then took a bad penalty late in the frame, which Toronto partially killed to send the game to overtime.

Overtime

The Marlies killed off the remaining 45 seconds of Groulx’s penalty without allowing a shot. The rest of overtime was played at 4v4, as no whistle was blown before the game-winner.

Hlavaj deserved a better fate after a fantastic save to rob Kevin He after the Moose forward snuck behind Groulx. Ryan Tverberg generated the lone quality scoring chance by himself, but his shot struck the iron after he split the defense.

The game-winner was avoidable and disappointing. Davis Burnside scored wide open on the doorstep to receive Dawson Barteaux’s cross-slot feed.

Post-Game Notes

The Marlies went 0-for-4 on the power play, 3-for-4 on the penalty kill, and also allowed a shorthanded goal. They are now 1-3 in overtime this season.

Noah Chadwick (1G/1A) registered his first multi-point game this season. He is riding a three-game point streak (1-3-4) and has six points in 12 games, an encouraging offensive start for the big sophomore defenseman.

Ben Meehan registered an assist in his Marlies debut. The defenseman had played just seven AHL games before this without scoring a point.

Borya Valis is now up to four goals in his last five games, and he also screened the netminder on Chadwick’s goal without picking up a point on the play.

Toronto vs. Manitoba - Nov. 7 Toronto Marlies Lines Select a player name to view their card. Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i 11 Logan Shaw Shaw C i 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 2 90 Brendan Brisson Brisson i 26 Aatu Raty Raty i 54 Henrik Rybinski Rybinski i 3 42 Landon Sim Sim i 57 Marc Johnstone Johnstone A i 61 Michael Pezzetta Pezzetta i 4 39 Borya Valis Valis i 98 Miroslav Holinka Holinka i 58 Reese Johnson Johnson i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 58 Noah Chadwick Chadwick i 51 Philippe Myers Myers i 2 59 Blake Smith Smith i 62 Hayes Hundley Hundley i 3 86 Ben Meehan Meehan i 25 Vinny Borgesi Borgesi i Goaltenders 31 Samuel Hlavaj Hlavaj i Starter 80 Ken Appleby Appleby i Backup

× 29 Toronto Marlies player card Bo Groulx Acquired: — 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. No season statistics available yet.

× 11 Toronto Marlies player card Logan Shaw C 🇨🇦 Age 34 · Born 1992-10-05 · Glace Bay, NS Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) Current linemates ↗: Benoit-Olivier Groulx · Ryan Tverberg 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 4 G 11 A 15 PTS -2 +/− 4 PIM 20 SOG 5 PPP 0 SHP 20.0 SH% 1.4 SOG/GP 1.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 77 Toronto Marlies player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 Age 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON Acquired: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 7 (213th) Current linemates ↗: Benoit-Olivier Groulx · Logan Shaw 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 4 G 3 A 7 PTS -1 +/− 8 PIM 26 SOG 2 PPP 0 SHP 15.4 SH% 1.9 SOG/GP 0.5 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 90 Toronto Marlies player card Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Manhattan Beach, CA Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Aatu Raty · Henrik Rybinski 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 8 G 9 A 17 PTS -2 +/− 2 PIM 29 SOG 7 PPP 0 SHP 27.6 SH% 2.1 SOG/GP 1.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 26 Toronto Marlies player card Aatu Räty 🇫🇮 Age 23 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, Finland Acquired: 2026, Trade with VAN (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Brendan Brisson · Henrik Rybinski 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 9 GP 1 G 4 A 5 PTS -3 +/− 4 PIM 17 SOG 3 PPP 0 SHP 5.9 SH% 1.9 SOG/GP 0.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 54 Toronto Marlies player card Henrik Rybinski 🇨🇦 Age 25 · Born 2001-06-26 · Vancouver, BC Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Brendan Brisson · Aatu Raty 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS 2 +/− 6 PIM 8 SOG 2 PPP 0 SHP 25.0 SH% 0.7 SOG/GP 0.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 42 Toronto Marlies player card Landon Sim 🇨🇦 Age 22 · Born 2004-07-17 · New Glasgow, NS Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Marc Johnstone · Michael Pezzetta 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 2 G 0 A 2 PTS 0 +/− 53 PIM 13 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 15.4 SH% 0.9 SOG/GP 0.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 57 Toronto Marlies player card Marc Johnstone A 🇺🇸 Age 30 · Born 1996-06-19 · Cranford, NJ Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) Current linemates ↗: Landon Sim · Michael Pezzetta 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 13 GP 3 G 2 A 5 PTS 2 +/− 12 PIM 20 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 15.0 SH% 1.5 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 61 Toronto Marlies player card Michael Pezzetta 🇨🇦 Age 28 · Born 1998-03-13 · Toronto, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Landon Sim · Marc Johnstone 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 5 +/− 38 PIM 18 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 11.1 SH% 1.3 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 39 Toronto Marlies player card Borya Valis 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-04-08 · Los Angeles, CA Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Miroslav Holinka · Reese Johnson 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 4 G 1 A 5 PTS 0 +/− 2 PIM 25 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 16.0 SH% 1.8 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 98 Toronto Marlies player card Miroslav Holinka 🇨🇿 Age 21 · Born 2005-11-10 · Kroměříž, Czechia Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 5 (151st) Current linemates ↗: Borya Valis · Reese Johnson 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 10 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 5 +/− 2 PIM 11 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 9.1 SH% 1.1 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 58 Toronto Marlies player card Reese Johnson 🇨🇦 Age 28 · Born 1998-07-10 · Red Deer, AB Acquired: 2025, Trade with MIN (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Borya Valis · Miroslav Holinka 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 8 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS 5 +/− 6 PIM 6 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 16.7 SH% 0.8 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 58 Toronto Marlies player card Noah Chadwick 🇨🇦 Age 21 · Born 2005-05-10 · Saskatoon, SK Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th) Current partner ↗: Philippe Myers 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 12 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 1 +/− 6 PIM 20 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 10.0 SH% 1.7 SOG/GP 0.5 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 51 Toronto Marlies player card Philippe Myers 🇨🇦 Age 29 · Born 1997-01-25 · Moncton, NB Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Noah Chadwick 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 1 G 5 A 6 PTS 4 +/− 21 PIM 33 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 3.0 SH% 2.4 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 59 Toronto Marlies player card Blake Smith 🇨🇦 Age 22 · Born 2004-10-05 · Oshawa, ON Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Hayes Hundley 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 8 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 2 +/− 12 PIM 15 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.9 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 62 Toronto Marlies player card Hayes Hundley 🇺🇸 Age 21 · Born 2005-03-22 · Upper Arlington, OH Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Blake Smith 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/− 7 PIM 3 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.4 SOG/GP 0.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 86 Toronto Marlies player card Ben Meehan 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-04-20 · Walpole, MA Acquired: 2026, Free Agent Signing (AHL) Current partner ↗: Vinny Borgesi 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 1 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/− 2 PIM 1 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.0 SOG/GP 1.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 25 Toronto Marlies player card Vinny Borgesi 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-03-02 · Philadelphia, PA Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Ben Meehan 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 10 GP 1 G 7 A 8 PTS -4 +/− 8 PIM 14 SOG 4 PPP 0 SHP 7.1 SH% 1.4 SOG/GP 0.8 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 31 Toronto Marlies player card Samuel Hlavaj 🇸🇰 Age 25 · Born 2001-05-29 · Martin, Slovakia Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 7 GP 5 W 1 L 2.56 GAA .901 SV% 0 SO View AHL profile ↗

× 80 Toronto Marlies player card Ken Appleby 🇨🇦 Age 31 · Born 1995-04-10 · North Bay, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. No season statistics available yet. View AHL profile ↗

× 29 Toronto Marlies player card Benoit-Olivier Groulx 🇨🇦 Age 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, France Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Logan Shaw · Ryan Tverberg 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/− 4 PIM 5 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.7 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

Game Highlights: Moose 4 vs. Marlies 3 (OT)