The Toronto Marlies relinquished the lead twice and lost the special teams battle on Saturday in Manitoba.

It was a frustrating 4-3 overtime loss as the Marlies left two points behind in Winnipeg across the two-game set.

First Period

The Marlies deserved to lead through 20 minutes. The only disappointment was that they weren’t able to pad their 1-0 lead.

Henrik Rybinski generated the first Grade-A chance with an excellent feed from the right corner. He picked out Marc Johnstone joining the play from the bench, but the finish didn’t match the buildup.

Hard hits and grit along the left boards led to the first goal at the seven-minute mark. Noah Chadwick picked up the loose puck at the point, worked his way between the circles, and beat Thomas Milic with a well-placed shot.

The Marlies carried the play until the midway mark, when they gave up two Grade-A chances in two minutes. Samuel Hlavaj got the best of Danny Zhilkin and Chase Yoder to keep Toronto’s one-goal lead intact. Further tremendous, if somewhat last-ditch, defensive plays from Bo Groulx and Phillippe Myers preserved Toronto’s advantage through 20 minutes.

Second Period

The middle frame was a mess for the Marlies. Toronto invited pressure in waves with poor breakouts and an inability to get the puck deep in the long change period. It was no surprise when Parker Ford tied the game by slotting home a rebound chance inside four minutes.

The Marlies held off the storm by killing consecutive penalties before drawing a power play. That turned into a 5-on-3 opportunity for 46 seconds after Brendan Brisson was fouled when set to score.

Within seconds of Yoder exiting the box, Zhilkin carried the puck through the defensive zone past Toronto’s power play unit. The latter set up the former for a breakaway, and Yoder made no mistake, scoring glove side.

A shorthanded goal against in a tight game was undoubtedly a back-breaker and put Toronto on the back foot. That said, they still recovered to generate two high-quality scoring chances in the final 90 seconds. Neither Miroslav Holinka nor Michael Pezzetta was clinical enough, and the Marlies trailed 2-1 through two periods.

Third Period

Toronto turned the game on its head by scoring twice in 49 seconds. Going to the net paid dividends as Johnstone tipped in a point shot from Ben Meehan and Borya Valis redirected a similar attempt by Myers.

The Marlies held the lead with 18 minutes remaining, but they only held off the Moose for five minutes. Lukas Gustafsson scored on the power play with Hlavaj down and out after making two big saves.

There was little to choose between the teams for the remainder of regulation. Toronto had the better of the scoring chances, but neither Aatu Räty nor Groulx could score from close range. Groulx then took a bad penalty late in the frame, which Toronto partially killed to send the game to overtime.

Overtime

The Marlies killed off the remaining 45 seconds of Groulx’s penalty without allowing a shot. The rest of overtime was played at 4v4, as no whistle was blown before the game-winner.

Hlavaj deserved a better fate after a fantastic save to rob Kevin He after the Moose forward snuck behind Groulx. Ryan Tverberg generated the lone quality scoring chance by himself, but his shot struck the iron after he split the defense.

The game-winner was avoidable and disappointing. Davis Burnside scored wide open on the doorstep to receive Dawson Barteaux’s cross-slot feed.

Post-Game Notes

  • The Marlies went 0-for-4 on the power play, 3-for-4 on the penalty kill, and also allowed a shorthanded goal. They are now 1-3 in overtime this season.
  • Noah Chadwick (1G/1A) registered his first multi-point game this season. He is riding a three-game point streak (1-3-4) and has six points in 12 games, an encouraging offensive start for the big sophomore defenseman.
  • Ben Meehan registered an assist in his Marlies debut. The defenseman had played just seven AHL games before this without scoring a point.
  • Borya Valis is now up to four goals in his last five games, and he also screened the netminder on Chadwick’s goal without picking up a point on the play.

Toronto vs. Manitoba - Nov. 7

Toronto Marlies Lines

Select a player name to view their card.

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
129Bo Groulx 11Logan Shaw C 77Ryan Tverberg
290Brendan Brisson 26Aatu Raty 54Henrik Rybinski
342Landon Sim 57Marc Johnstone A 61Michael Pezzetta
439Borya Valis 98Miroslav Holinka 58Reese Johnson

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
158Noah Chadwick 51Philippe Myers
259Blake Smith 62Hayes Hundley
386Ben Meehan 25Vinny Borgesi

Goaltenders

31Samuel Hlavaj Starter
80Ken Appleby Backup
29
Toronto Marlies player card

Bo Groulx

Acquired:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.

No season statistics available yet.

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
11
Toronto Marlies player card

Logan Shaw C 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: R · 6′4″ · 213 lb

Age 34 · Born 1992-10-05 · Glace Bay, NS

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
14GP4G11A15PTS-2+/−4PIM
20SOG5PPP0SHP20.0SH%1.4SOG/GP1.1PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
77
Toronto Marlies player card

Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 5′11″ · 188 lb

Age 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON

Acquired: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 7 (213th)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
14GP4G3A7PTS-1+/−8PIM
26SOG2PPP0SHP15.4SH%1.9SOG/GP0.5PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
90
Toronto Marlies player card

Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6′0″ · 194 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Manhattan Beach, CA

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
14GP8G9A17PTS-2+/−2PIM
29SOG7PPP0SHP27.6SH%2.1SOG/GP1.2PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
26
Toronto Marlies player card

Aatu Räty 🇫🇮

F · Shoots: L · 6′2″ · 200 lb

Age 23 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, Finland

Acquired: 2026, Trade with VAN (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
9GP1G4A5PTS-3+/−4PIM
17SOG3PPP0SHP5.9SH%1.9SOG/GP0.6PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
54
Toronto Marlies player card

Henrik Rybinski 🇨🇦

F · Shoots: R · 6′2″ · 193 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-06-26 · Vancouver, BC

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
11GP2G5A7PTS2+/−6PIM
8SOG2PPP0SHP25.0SH%0.7SOG/GP0.6PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
42
Toronto Marlies player card

Landon Sim 🇨🇦

F · Shoots: L · 5′11″ · 187 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-07-17 · New Glasgow, NS

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
14GP2G0A2PTS0+/−53PIM
13SOG0PPP1SHP15.4SH%0.9SOG/GP0.1PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
57
Toronto Marlies player card

Marc Johnstone A 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: R · 6′0″ · 192 lb

Age 30 · Born 1996-06-19 · Cranford, NJ

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
13GP3G2A5PTS2+/−12PIM
20SOG0PPP0SHP15.0SH%1.5SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
61
Toronto Marlies player card

Michael Pezzetta 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 6′1″ · 219 lb

Age 28 · Born 1998-03-13 · Toronto, ON

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
14GP2G2A4PTS5+/−38PIM
18SOG0PPP1SHP11.1SH%1.3SOG/GP0.3PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
39
Toronto Marlies player card

Borya Valis 🇺🇸

F · Shoots: R · 6′2″ · 204 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-04-08 · Los Angeles, CA

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
14GP4G1A5PTS0+/−2PIM
25SOG1PPP0SHP16.0SH%1.8SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
98
Toronto Marlies player card

Miroslav Holinka 🇨🇿

C · Shoots: R · 6′2″ · 198 lb

Age 21 · Born 2005-11-10 · Kroměříž, Czechia

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 5 (151st)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
10GP1G1A2PTS5+/−2PIM
11SOG1PPP0SHP9.1SH%1.1SOG/GP0.2PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
58
Toronto Marlies player card

Reese Johnson 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6′1″ · 205 lb

Age 28 · Born 1998-07-10 · Red Deer, AB

Acquired: 2025, Trade with MIN (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
8GP1G2A3PTS5+/−6PIM
6SOG0PPP0SHP16.7SH%0.8SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
58
Toronto Marlies player card

Noah Chadwick 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6′4″ · 208 lb

Age 21 · Born 2005-05-10 · Saskatoon, SK

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
12GP2G4A6PTS1+/−6PIM
20SOG0PPP0SHP10.0SH%1.7SOG/GP0.5PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
51
Toronto Marlies player card

Philippe Myers 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6′5″ · 219 lb

Age 29 · Born 1997-01-25 · Moncton, NB

Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
14GP1G5A6PTS4+/−21PIM
33SOG0PPP0SHP3.0SH%2.4SOG/GP0.4PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
59
Toronto Marlies player card

Blake Smith 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6′5″ · 219 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-10-05 · Oshawa, ON

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
8GP0G0A0PTS2+/−12PIM
15SOG0PPP0SHP0.0SH%1.9SOG/GP0.0PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
62
Toronto Marlies player card

Hayes Hundley 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6′3″ · 210 lb

Age 21 · Born 2005-03-22 · Upper Arlington, OH

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
8GP0G1A1PTS1+/−7PIM
3SOG0PPP0SHP0.0SH%0.4SOG/GP0.1PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
86
Toronto Marlies player card

Ben Meehan 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6′0″ · 185 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-04-20 · Walpole, MA

Acquired: 2026, Free Agent Signing (AHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
1GP0G1A1PTS1+/−2PIM
1SOG0PPP0SHP0.0SH%1.0SOG/GP1.0PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
25
Toronto Marlies player card

Vinny Borgesi 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5′9″ · 174 lb

Age 22 · Born 2004-03-02 · Philadelphia, PA

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current partner ↗:

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
10GP1G7A8PTS-4+/−8PIM
14SOG4PPP0SHP7.1SH%1.4SOG/GP0.8PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
31
Toronto Marlies player card

Samuel Hlavaj 🇸🇰

G · Catches: · 6′4″ · 218 lb

Age 25 · Born 2001-05-29 · Martin, Slovakia

Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL)

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
7GP5W1L2.56GAA.901SV%0SO

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
80
Toronto Marlies player card

Ken Appleby 🇨🇦

G · Catches: · 6′5″ · 224 lb

Age 31 · Born 1995-04-10 · North Bay, ON

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL)

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.

No season statistics available yet.

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am
29
Toronto Marlies player card

Benoit-Olivier Groulx 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6′2″ · 204 lb

Age 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, France

Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL)

Current linemates ↗: ·

2026-27 Regular Season

GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual.
3GP0G0A0PTS-2+/−4PIM
5SOG0PPP0SHP0.0SH%1.7SOG/GP0.0PTS/GP

View AHL profile ↗

Data updated Nov 13, 9:20 am

Game Highlights: Moose 4 vs. Marlies 3 (OT)

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