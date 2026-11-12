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Up next is the stingiest team in the NHL, led by the league’s most dominant five-on-five line (Kaprizov-Eriksson Ek-Boldy, who are 16-0 in 5v5 goals). With the strength of competition only intensifying over the next two games, can the Maple Leafs somehow get themselves out of their tailspin before the hole becomes too big? (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Game Day Quotes .

Jim Hiller on Anthony Stolarz’s season to date:

He’s been pretty calm in the net. One, he stops the puck. He’s doing a good job of that. Two, he’s really calm in the net. He’s a big guy. I don’t think he’s sliding around that much. He’s pretty compact, so I think that’s really helped him. Not a lot of rebounds. Just very tight.

Hiller on the challenge against the Wild:

The obvious: They’ve got a few players who are stars in the league and you really have to be mindful of, and everybody knows them. They’re hard guys to shut down, and then they have real good goaltending. That’s a pretty good combination. That’s why they’re one of the top teams.

Hiller on his impressions of defenseman Cole McWard when called up:

I thought he played really well his first game, and we didn’t get him back in because Tanev came back in, but I thought he played really well. The first one, or the first couple, are usually pretty easy, and then it gets harder as the grind goes. But he’s got a really good demeanor, and looking forward to seeing him tonight again.

Cole McWard on his first game as a Leaf:

First off, it was a lot of fun. It was an honour to wear the jersey. It was cool to be a part of it. Obviously, as a team, we hope for a better game. I thought I did well just being calm and making plays. I think some defensive reads and changes from the AHL game to the NHL is kind of something that I’m thinking about now. I’m excited for tonight.

McWard on the adjustments from the AHL to the NHL level:

I think it’s just you gotta find the times when you can be aggressive defensively, and then find the times when you kind of have to give a guy maybe a little bit more space and look and see the options that he’s looking through. Just finding those reads, and more experience here, is helping.

McWard on his decision to join the Leafs organization on a two-year deal over the offseason:

I think that I saw a lot of opportunity here. It was Ryan Hardy when I was signing out of school, and I ended up signing with Vancouver. Toronto was one of the teams that I did speak with a little bit. Fast forward a few years, and they’re still there, and they’re still showing interest. I felt that they believed in me, and it’s great to kind of be getting some opportunities here.

Troy Stecher on the mood and belief within the group:

Obviously, hasn’t gone the way we wanted this homestand, but our belief hasn’t wavered, and the connectivity amongst the group hasn’t wavered. We’re all still really close with each other, and the vibe’s great in the room. Yesterday we had a great day at practice; energy was high, and made a couple adjustments to our systems. But we’re not dwelling on the past. We got a great opportunity tonight to beat a really good hockey team at home. I’m just focused on that.

Stecher on specific areas for improvement in the team’s game:

I think our kill’s obviously dropped off a little bit. We’d like to improve our kill. I think defensively that we would like to protect our house a little bit better. I think that would help the D and the goalies prevent goals against, moving dangerous shots to the outside. In the neutral zone, obviously, we’d like to be connected and maybe enter with more speed instead of chipping. But there’s a balance between that, too. You don’t want to turn the puck over, right? Understanding time and space. Offensively, it’s just simplifying, getting low to high, and getting pucks to the net and bodies in the net. Sometimes when it’s tough to score, you’ve got to kind of dumb the whole game down, and that’s when other things open up.

Stecher on Quinn Hughes’ ability to create space:

I was fortunate enough to play with him in Vancouver when he first came to the league, and I think he kind of opened everybody’s eyes to how good he really was. The biggest thing with him is he doesn’t allow players to close the time and space on him. I feel like everybody’s in containment mode with him, and that allows him space on the ice to use his creativity. The way he skates, the way he sees the ice, his edge work is world class. He’s an impressive player, and he will be one of our top focus — if not our top focus — in terms of someone who we want to shut down.

Stecher on the difficulty of defending Kirill Kaprizov:

You want to contain him in a certain way, and then guys like that find a way to make something happen in another way. Just through our pre-scout, it’s no secret. They like playing three wide as their forward group. They kind of spread the ice and get your forecheck and your coverage kind of spread out in that way, which opens seams. I know it’s cliche, but connecting five guys to the middle of the ice is really going to take away a lot of their seam passes rink wide. If you do that, they’re going to have to go through three sticks. They’re going to have to go through a set of feet, a set of legs, and that’s where breakdowns happen. We’ll try to limit Kaprizov from getting the puck on the outside, where he’s able to curl up, to drive wide, and have a bunch of options.

Wild head coach Jon Hynes on what Chris Tanev, who will sit out tonight’s game for load management reasons, brings to the Leafs’ defense:

He’s a tough, hard player to play against. Big, strong guy. He’s got good reach. He’s physical. He stabilizes a lot of teams. He blocks shots. He’s just a strong two-way defenseman who is a difficult guy to play against.

Hynes on whether he’s ever held a player out for maintenance reasons:

I haven’t, but you know what? There’s different situations. I was just asked about Brock (Faber). What’s the right way to manage him when he comes back after the time off? There’s reasons that teams do certain things and what they believe in. But in my situation, I personally haven’t, no.

Hynes on the Wild finding different ways to win this season:

I think there are a couple of things that go on. One, the fact that we’re finding ways to win differently, and some other guys are starting to step up and produce. That’s what you want to have happen. The top line’s played well. They’re going to get defended hard at times, and some nights they might not be at their best. And the other team’s really jacked up to play and doing a good job defending them when maybe those guys don’t have their A game every single night. And when they don’t, they’re still playing well and not forcing things. I think they’re still playing good hockey, but those are the nights where you need everyone to step up. That’s why it’s important to have a good team and a team that has contributors throughout your lineup nightly.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Wild: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs Wild Games played 20 20 Record 8–10–2 [23rd] 13–3–4 [T-3rd] Points percentage .450 [23rd] .750 [T-3rd] Goals for 67 [9th] 65 [11th] Goals against 70 [T-28th] 44 [3rd] Goals for / game 3.35 [13th] 3.25 [14th] Goals against / game 3.50 [24th] 2.20 [1st] Home record 4–7–1 [30th] 5–0–2 [3rd] Away record 4–3–1 [T-12th] 8–3–2 [7th] 5v5 shot attempts % 48.1% [24th] 50.8% [12th] 5v5 goals for % 45.7% [26th] 62.5% [3rd] 5v5 PDO 98.8 [22nd] 103.0 [5th] Power play 28.1% [5th] 27.1% [8th] Penalty kill 86.4% [5th] 79.0% [11th] Head-to-head (2025–26) 1–1–0 1–1–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 11–17–28 Kirill Kaprizov 17–15–32 Scorer #2 William Nylander 11–11–22 Quinn Hughes 6–21–27 Scorer #3 Jack Roslovic 9–11–20 Matt Boldy 7–11–18 Scorer #4 Easton Cowan 7–9–16 Joel Eriksson Ek 6–11–17 Scorer #5 Kirill Marchenko 6–8–14 Maxim Shabanov 8–5–13

Toronto vs. Minnesota - November 12 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 90 Brendan Brisson Brisson i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 82 Cole McWard McWard i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Maintenance 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i Day-to-day injury 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 12 G 17 A 29 PTS 9 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 54.5% 5v5 CF% 64.5% 5v5 GF% 1.38 PTS/GP 54.5% FO% 20:33 TOI/GP 16:52 EVTOI/GP 3:24 PPTOI/GP 0:16 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 49.2% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.19 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:57 TOI/GP 9:51 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:04 PKTOI/GP

× 90 Maple Leafs player card Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 188 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Los Angeles, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons ✚ 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO% 14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 59.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 10:40 TOI/GP 10:30 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:10 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 7 G 9 A 16 PTS 3 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 56.2% 5v5 GF% 0.76 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:57 TOI/GP 14:17 EVTOI/GP 0:55 PPTOI/GP 0:45 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Dakota Joshua 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 6 G 7 A 13 PTS -10 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 46.3% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.62 PTS/GP 13:56 TOI/GP 11:36 EVTOI/GP 2:20 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 9 G 11 A 20 PTS 2 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 52.2% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 38.5% FO% 17:17 TOI/GP 15:31 EVTOI/GP 1:45 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 11 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -13 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 45.8% 5v5 CF% 22.2% 5v5 GF% 0.64 PTS/GP 54.0% FO% 16:55 TOI/GP 13:47 EVTOI/GP 3:08 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Dakota Joshua 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -6 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 45.2% 5v5 CF% 36.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 46.2% FO% 16:12 TOI/GP 13:25 EVTOI/GP 0:41 PPTOI/GP 2:05 PKTOI/GP

× 77 Maple Leafs player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 46.8% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:24 TOI/GP 12:49 EVTOI/GP 0:41 PPTOI/GP 0:55 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -4 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 48.8% 5v5 CF% 38.0% 5v5 GF% 0.24 PTS/GP 49.7% FO% 13:17 TOI/GP 10:23 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:52 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 11 G 11 A 22 PTS -8 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 45.0% 5v5 CF% 38.8% 5v5 GF% 1.05 PTS/GP 34.6% FO% 20:02 TOI/GP 16:16 EVTOI/GP 3:18 PPTOI/GP 0:29 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 57.7% 5v5 CF% 54.5% 5v5 GF% 0.40 PTS/GP 55.6% FO% 8:25 TOI/GP 8:24 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Injury Status: Maintenance Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 43.6% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.10 PTS/GP 17:52 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:07 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:42 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Cole McWard 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 53.2% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:29 TOI/GP 12:45 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:43 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 1 G 12 A 13 PTS -11 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 47.8% 5v5 CF% 41.0% 5v5 GF% 0.62 PTS/GP 23:59 TOI/GP 19:50 EVTOI/GP 3:24 PPTOI/GP 0:45 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -5 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 44.4% 5v5 CF% 35.4% 5v5 GF% 0.14 PTS/GP 20:03 TOI/GP 16:30 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:30 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 18 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 49.6% 5v5 CF% 52.9% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 18:46 TOI/GP 16:56 EVTOI/GP 0:58 PPTOI/GP 0:51 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -6 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.1% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.05 PTS/GP 18:21 TOI/GP 16:14 EVTOI/GP 0:24 PPTOI/GP 1:43 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 5 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 51.4% 5v5 CF% 51.5% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 19:12 TOI/GP 16:11 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:58 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 5 W 3 L 0 OTL 2.90 GAA .900 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 13 GP 3 W 8 L 2 OTL 3.47 GAA .881 SV%