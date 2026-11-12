Up next is the stingiest team in the NHL, led by the league’s most dominant five-on-five line (Kaprizov-Eriksson Ek-Boldy, who are 16-0 in 5v5 goals). With the strength of competition only intensifying over the next two games, can the Maple Leafs somehow get themselves out of their tailspin before the hole becomes too big? (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Game Day Quotes.

Jim Hiller on Anthony Stolarz’s season to date:

He’s been pretty calm in the net. One, he stops the puck. He’s doing a good job of that. Two, he’s really calm in the net. He’s a big guy. I don’t think he’s sliding around that much. He’s pretty compact, so I think that’s really helped him. Not a lot of rebounds. Just very tight.

Hiller on the challenge against the Wild:

The obvious: They’ve got a few players who are stars in the league and you really have to be mindful of, and everybody knows them. They’re hard guys to shut down, and then they have real good goaltending. That’s a pretty good combination. That’s why they’re one of the top teams.

Hiller on his impressions of defenseman Cole McWard when called up:

I thought he played really well his first game, and we didn’t get him back in because Tanev came back in, but I thought he played really well.

The first one, or the first couple, are usually pretty easy, and then it gets harder as the grind goes. But he’s got a really good demeanor, and looking forward to seeing him tonight again.

Cole McWard on his first game as a Leaf:

First off, it was a lot of fun. It was an honour to wear the jersey. It was cool to be a part of it. Obviously, as a team, we hope for a better game. I thought I did well just being calm and making plays.

I think some defensive reads and changes from the AHL game to the NHL is kind of something that I’m thinking about now. I’m excited for tonight.

McWard on the adjustments from the AHL to the NHL level:

I think it’s just you gotta find the times when you can be aggressive defensively, and then find the times when you kind of have to give a guy maybe a little bit more space and look and see the options that he’s looking through. Just finding those reads, and more experience here, is helping.

McWard on his decision to join the Leafs organization on a two-year deal over the offseason:

I think that I saw a lot of opportunity here. It was Ryan Hardy when I was signing out of school, and I ended up signing with Vancouver. Toronto was one of the teams that I did speak with a little bit.

Fast forward a few years, and they’re still there, and they’re still showing interest. I felt that they believed in me, and it’s great to kind of be getting some opportunities here.

Troy Stecher on the mood and belief within the group:

Obviously, hasn’t gone the way we wanted this homestand, but our belief hasn’t wavered, and the connectivity amongst the group hasn’t wavered. We’re all still really close with each other, and the vibe’s great in the room.

Yesterday we had a great day at practice; energy was high, and made a couple adjustments to our systems. But we’re not dwelling on the past. We got a great opportunity tonight to beat a really good hockey team at home. I’m just focused on that.

Stecher on specific areas for improvement in the team’s game:

I think our kill’s obviously dropped off a little bit. We’d like to improve our kill. I think defensively that we would like to protect our house a little bit better. I think that would help the D and the goalies prevent goals against, moving dangerous shots to the outside.

In the neutral zone, obviously, we’d like to be connected and maybe enter with more speed instead of chipping. But there’s a balance between that, too. You don’t want to turn the puck over, right? Understanding time and space.

Offensively, it’s just simplifying, getting low to high, and getting pucks to the net and bodies in the net. Sometimes when it’s tough to score, you’ve got to kind of dumb the whole game down, and that’s when other things open up.

Stecher on Quinn Hughes’ ability to create space:

I was fortunate enough to play with him in Vancouver when he first came to the league, and I think he kind of opened everybody’s eyes to how good he really was.

The biggest thing with him is he doesn’t allow players to close the time and space on him. I feel like everybody’s in containment mode with him, and that allows him space on the ice to use his creativity. The way he skates, the way he sees the ice, his edge work is world class.

He’s an impressive player, and he will be one of our top focus — if not our top focus — in terms of someone who we want to shut down.

Stecher on the difficulty of defending Kirill Kaprizov:

You want to contain him in a certain way, and then guys like that find a way to make something happen in another way. Just through our pre-scout, it’s no secret. They like playing three wide as their forward group. They kind of spread the ice and get your forecheck and your coverage kind of spread out in that way, which opens seams.

I know it’s cliche, but connecting five guys to the middle of the ice is really going to take away a lot of their seam passes rink wide. If you do that, they’re going to have to go through three sticks. They’re going to have to go through a set of feet, a set of legs, and that’s where breakdowns happen.

We’ll try to limit Kaprizov from getting the puck on the outside, where he’s able to curl up, to drive wide, and have a bunch of options.

Wild head coach Jon Hynes on what Chris Tanev, who will sit out tonight’s game for load management reasons, brings to the Leafs’ defense:

He’s a tough, hard player to play against. Big, strong guy. He’s got good reach. He’s physical.

He stabilizes a lot of teams. He blocks shots. He’s just a strong two-way defenseman who is a difficult guy to play against.

Hynes on whether he’s ever held a player out for maintenance reasons:

I haven’t, but you know what? There’s different situations. I was just asked about Brock (Faber). What’s the right way to manage him when he comes back after the time off? There’s reasons that teams do certain things and what they believe in. But in my situation, I personally haven’t, no.

Hynes on the Wild finding different ways to win this season:

I think there are a couple of things that go on. One, the fact that we’re finding ways to win differently, and some other guys are starting to step up and produce. That’s what you want to have happen.

The top line’s played well. They’re going to get defended hard at times, and some nights they might not be at their best. And the other team’s really jacked up to play and doing a good job defending them when maybe those guys don’t have their A game every single night.

And when they don’t, they’re still playing well and not forcing things. I think they’re still playing good hockey, but those are the nights where you need everyone to step up. That’s why it’s important to have a good team and a team that has contributors throughout your lineup nightly.

2026–27 regular season

Maple Leafs vs. Wild: By the Numbers

Swipe the table to compare teams.
CategoryMaple LeafsWild
Games played2020
Record8–10–2[23rd]13–3–4[T-3rd]
Points percentage.450[23rd].750[T-3rd]
Goals for67[9th]65[11th]
Goals against70[T-28th]44[3rd]
Goals for / game3.35[13th]3.25[14th]
Goals against / game3.50[24th]2.20[1st]
Home record4–7–1[30th]5–0–2[3rd]
Away record4–3–1[T-12th]8–3–2[7th]
5v5 shot attempts %48.1%[24th]50.8%[12th]
5v5 goals for %45.7%[26th]62.5%[3rd]
5v5 PDO98.8[22nd]103.0[5th]
Power play28.1%[5th]27.1%[8th]
Penalty kill86.4%[5th]79.0%[11th]
Head-to-head (2025–26)1–1–01–1–0
Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
Scorer #1Auston Matthews11–17–28Kirill Kaprizov17–15–32
Scorer #2William Nylander11–11–22Quinn Hughes6–21–27
Scorer #3Jack Roslovic9–11–20Matt Boldy7–11–18
Scorer #4Easton Cowan7–9–16Joel Eriksson Ek6–11–17
Scorer #5Kirill Marchenko6–8–14Maxim Shabanov8–5–13
Toronto vs. Minnesota - November 12

Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
153Easton Cowan 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
277Ryan Tverberg 91John Tavares 88William Nylander
392Gavin McKenna 20Nick Paul 81Dakota Joshua
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen
Scratch90Brendan Brisson

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
295Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28Troy Stecher
336Dakota Mermis 82Cole McWard

Goaltenders

41Anthony Stolarz Starter
72Sergei Bobrovsky Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
8Chris Tanev Maintenance
44Morgan Rielly Day-to-day injury
15Colton Sissons Week-to-week injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
86Kirill Marchenko Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
18Miles Wood IR
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 12G 17A 29PTS 9+/- 3.0SOG/GP
54.5%5v5 CF% 64.5%5v5 GF% 1.38PTS/GP 54.5%FO%
20:33TOI/GP16:52EVTOI/GP3:24PPTOI/GP0:16PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 1G 3A 4PTS -3+/- 0.8SOG/GP
49.2%5v5 CF% 38.4%5v5 GF% 0.19PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:57TOI/GP9:51EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:04PKTOI/GP
90
Maple Leafs player card

Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 188 lb

Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Los Angeles, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 2G 4A 6PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
47.7%5v5 CF% 47.6%5v5 GF% 0.32PTS/GP 59.9%FO%
14:37TOI/GP11:49EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:46PKTOI/GP
81
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 1A 1PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
59.6%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP 50.0%FO%
10:40TOI/GP10:30EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:10PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 7G 9A 16PTS 3+/- 2.0SOG/GP
48.5%5v5 CF% 56.2%5v5 GF% 0.76PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:57TOI/GP14:17EVTOI/GP0:55PPTOI/GP0:45PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 6G 7A 13PTS -10+/- 1.7SOG/GP
46.3%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.62PTS/GP
13:56TOI/GP11:36EVTOI/GP2:20PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 9G 11A 20PTS 2+/- 2.7SOG/GP
52.2%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 38.5%FO%
17:17TOI/GP15:31EVTOI/GP1:45PPTOI/GP0:02PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 2G 5A 7PTS -13+/- 2.3SOG/GP
45.8%5v5 CF% 22.2%5v5 GF% 0.64PTS/GP 54.0%FO%
16:55TOI/GP13:47EVTOI/GP3:08PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
17:37TOI/GP14:07EVTOI/GP3:30PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Injury Status: IR

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 2G 5A 7PTS -6+/- 1.0SOG/GP
45.2%5v5 CF% 36.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 46.2%FO%
16:12TOI/GP13:25EVTOI/GP0:41PPTOI/GP2:05PKTOI/GP
77
Maple Leafs player card

Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb

Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 0G 0A 0PTS -2+/- 1.0SOG/GP
46.8%5v5 CF% 25.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
14:24TOI/GP12:49EVTOI/GP0:41PPTOI/GP0:55PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 2G 3A 5PTS -4+/- 1.1SOG/GP
48.8%5v5 CF% 38.0%5v5 GF% 0.24PTS/GP 49.7%FO%
13:17TOI/GP10:23EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:52PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 11G 11A 22PTS -8+/- 2.7SOG/GP
45.0%5v5 CF% 38.8%5v5 GF% 1.05PTS/GP 34.6%FO%
20:02TOI/GP16:16EVTOI/GP3:18PPTOI/GP0:29PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 3G 3A 6PTS 0+/- 1.1SOG/GP
57.7%5v5 CF% 54.5%5v5 GF% 0.40PTS/GP 55.6%FO%
8:25TOI/GP8:24EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Injury Status: Maintenance

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
10GP 0G 1A 1PTS 0+/- 0.4SOG/GP
43.6%5v5 CF% 44.4%5v5 GF% 0.10PTS/GP
17:52TOI/GP14:42EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:07PKTOI/GP
82
Maple Leafs player card

Cole McWard 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb

Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.5SOG/GP
48.5%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
14:42TOI/GP14:42EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 1.0SOG/GP
53.2%5v5 CF% 55.5%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
13:29TOI/GP12:45EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP0:43PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 1G 12A 13PTS -11+/- 2.3SOG/GP
47.8%5v5 CF% 41.0%5v5 GF% 0.62PTS/GP
23:59TOI/GP19:50EVTOI/GP3:24PPTOI/GP0:45PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 0G 3A 3PTS -5+/- 1.0SOG/GP
44.4%5v5 CF% 35.4%5v5 GF% 0.14PTS/GP
20:03TOI/GP16:30EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:30PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Injury Status: Day-to-day injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
18GP 0G 12A 12PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
49.6%5v5 CF% 52.9%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP
18:46TOI/GP16:56EVTOI/GP0:58PPTOI/GP0:51PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 0G 1A 1PTS -6+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.1%5v5 CF% 40.0%5v5 GF% 0.05PTS/GP
18:21TOI/GP16:14EVTOI/GP0:24PPTOI/GP1:43PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 2G 4A 6PTS 5+/- 1.3SOG/GP
51.4%5v5 CF% 51.5%5v5 GF% 0.29PTS/GP
19:12TOI/GP16:11EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP2:58PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
8GP 5W 3L 0OTL 2.90GAA .900SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 3W 8L 2OTL 3.47GAA .881SV%
Toronto vs. Minnesota Wild - November 12

Wild Projected Lines

Forwards

LineLeft WingCenterRight Wing
197Kirill KaprizovKaprizov14Joel Eriksson EkEk12Matt BoldyBoldy
213Yakov TreninTrenin22Danila YurovYurov49Maxim ShabanovShabanov
320Blake ColemanColeman47Michael McCarronMcCarron10Bobby BrinkBrink
417Marcus FolignoFoligno38Ryan HartmanHartman71Nick FolignoFoligno

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
143Quinn HughesHughes25Jonas BrodinBrodin
23Olli MaattaMaatta46Jared SpurgeonSpurgeon
326Matt KierstedKiersted24Zach BogosianBogosian

Goaltenders

30Jesper WallstedtWallstedtStarter
31Calvin PickardPickardBackup

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