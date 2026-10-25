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After a 7-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, head coach Jim Hiller discussed the team’s strong defensive effort, Anthony Stolarz’s big night, and the scoring depth roaring to life of late.

Hiller on the team’s effort without the puck:

We had some really good saves. We had some really good shot blocks. They had their looks. There’s no question. But I thought we had a pretty good team effort without the puck.

Hiller on whether this was the best team game so far this season:

I would think so. I thought the Rangers game would have been it prior to this one, but I think we built off that Rangers game, so I would say so, yeah.

Hiller on Anthony Stolarz’s big night (30 saves on 32 shots):

I like that he made the saves. I thought we did a pretty good job for the most part, but they had some real high-leverage shots and opportunities, and he was able to make those saves. That was really important for us. When we did break down, he was there.

Hiller on why Jack Roslovic has fit in so seamlessly on the top line:

In large part, the relationship he has with Auston. I think that’s a really important part of it. A few nights ago in Columbus, I said that was the best game I’ve ever seen him play. I’ve watched him play in the league many nights, and he’s been good. On some nights, I didn’t notice him as much. He’s really turned into an everyday player every night. It’s just great to see. But I would say the relationship has most to do with that.

Hiller on Troy Stecher elevating his game since the Chris Tanev injury:

You guys know him well here. He gives you everything he has. The great part is that when you see him score two big goals like that, the guys just love it because he’s not known for that. He gives you everything he’s had. He never takes a day for granted, so it’s great to see him score big goals on top of everything else he does.

Hiller on whether he ever envisioned Easton Cowan fitting in this well on Matthews’ wing:

I don’t know. It’s hard to say. You never really want to put a ceiling on something, so you’re not saying, “Oh, hope it goes pretty good.” You’re hoping it goes well, and I think we’re seeing what well looks like. He’s a talented player. We knew that. He’s been pretty consistent. He’s making plays, and for the most part, he’s cleaned up a lot of the turnovers and the plays that we don’t like — for the most part; he had one tonight.

Hiller on the penalty kill coming through when it mattered most earlier in the game:

I just think it’s been (like that) the whole way. They’re just really desperate. We know we’re spending some time in our zone, the team is moving, and they’re making good plays, and it’s just a lot of desperation. I see shot blocks and guys diving for pucks. There’s a lot going on right there right now. Against this (Edmonton) power play, which I know well, they challenge you more than anybody. I just love the desperation. It’s a team game, and they’re taking a lot of pride in that.

Hiller on the scoring depth throughout the lineup in the last few wins:

Yeah, let me take it back one, because Duhaime scored his first goal, Blueger scored his first goal against the Rangers. Now, we had [Lettieri] scoring his first goal, and [MacEwen] scored his first goal. That’s two games where you have four guys scoring their first goal as Leafs. That to me says something about your team. That says you’ve got depth. That says it’s not just Matthews. It’s not just Nylander. It’s not just Tavares. It’s going through the lineup, and that gives you a chance to win every night. As much as I’m happy for those guys, I’m happy for our team that they can feel that there are other guys there to support, and it’s a pretty good feeling right now.

Game Highlights: Maple Leafs 7 vs. Oilers 2